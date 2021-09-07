News18 NewsDayBreak | Mullah Hasan Akhund: One of Taliban's Low-Profile 'Original 30'; Karnal Turns Into Fortress With Drone Cameras

Mullah Hasan Akhund: Known for His Religious Devotion, One of Taliban’s Low-Profile ‘Original 30’ Likely to Head Afghanistan

Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund is presently head of the Taliban’s powerful decision-making body, Rehbari Shura or leadership council. He belongs to Kandahar, the birthplace of the Taliban, and was among the founders of the armed movement.

Karnal Turns Into Fortress With Drone Cameras, Barricades as Farmers Plan Mini Secretariat ‘Gherao’

Though security has been intensified across the district, trouble points like grain market and surrounding areas have been put under a security scanner. The farmers are scheduled to assemble at grain markets before heading for the gherao. Some farmers have started arriving in batches at grain markets. Officials said that the farmers will not be stopped from assembling at grain markets but would be prevented from marching towards Mini Secretariat.

EXCLUSIVE | Indian Flights to Afghanistan Unlikely to Resume Soon as Govt Anxious About Flyers’ Safety

India on Thursday had said ensuring evacuation of citizens willing to leave Afghanistan was its top priority but that there had been no development on the front as the Kabul Airport is currently not operational. “We have been prioritising evacuation. Currently, Kabul Airport is not functional. We can revisit this question when the airport is functional,” Arindam Bagchi, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson had said.

80-Yr-Old Offered a Navi Mumbai Man Rs 10,000 to Have Sex With His Wife. Here’s What Happened Next

The deceased, identified as Shamakant Tukaram Naik, owned several properties in Ulwe, including shops, flats and plots and was worth several crores, reported Hindustan Times, quoting senior police inspector Ravindra Patil from NRI Coastal police station.

Jamtara 2.0: Are You on Insta? A Phishing Wave is Superimposing Faces into Sex Videos, DMing Contacts

According to a report by The Indian Express, police say such phishing attacks are becoming increasingly common, mostly by an alleged gang of scamsters who operate at the tri-junction of Haryana, UP and Rajasthan from places such as Bharatpur, Mathura and Mewat. While there is no consolidated data on the number of such attacks, police say their increasing frequency has earned the region the notoriety of being the ‘New Jamtara’.

Bigg Boss Fame Jasleen Matharu Hospitalised; Says She is ‘Shaken’ After Sidharth Shukla’s Death

Former Bigg Boss 12 contestant Jasleen Matharu shared a video on Monday, September 6, informing her fans that she has been admitted to a hospital after learning about Sidharth Shukla‘s demise and meeting his family. She also said that she is deeply affected by Sidharth’s untimely death.

