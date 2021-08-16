News18 Newsdaybreak | Pakistan Too is Back in the Ruling Corridors of Afghanistan; Sushmita Dev, Who Backed CAA, Quits Cong

Not Just Taliban, Pakistan Too is Back in the Ruling Corridors of Afghanistan as Ghani Makes Quiet Exit Amid Crisis

Pakistan created the movement called Taliban to exploit the sentiments of normal Afghanis who were being brutally suppressed and killed by different tribal warlords across the country called the Mujahideen fighters or jihadi warriors to push its own interests. Afghanistan’s neighbour used refugee Afghan students studying hardline Islam in different madrasas in Pakistan to create a massive fundamentalist insurgent group called Taliban under Mullah Mohammed Omar, a Pashtun Mujahideen.

Sushmita Dev, Who Backed CAA, Quits Cong; Kapil Sibal Says ‘Party Moves on with Eyes Wide Open’

Sushmita Dev, president of All India Mahila Congress, on Monday resigned from the party, following which she left their WhatsApp group and changed her Twitter bio to former leader of the grand old party. Dev had hit the headlines over her stance on Citizenship (Amendment) Act, which differs from the party.

Maha New Covid Rules: After Relaxations for Mumbai Locals, Now Gardens, Beaches to be Open | Details

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Monday announced that all public gardens, playgrounds, chowpatties and beaches in Mumbai will now remain open from 6 am to 10 pm as part of fresh relaxations in COVID-19 restrictions. Earlier, on June 4 this year, the (BMC) had allowed these places to open for the public from 5 am to 9 am.

The 6 Schemes Which PM Modi Wants to Reach All, and Need for a Quantum Jump in the Run-Up to 2024

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s push in his Independence Day speech for “100 percent saturation” of government schemes involves six key initiatives, which though have reached a significant population so far, need a quantum jump in the run-up to 2024 when Modi would be seeking a third term in office as prime minister.

Shilpa Shetty Makes First Virtual Appearance After Raj Kundra’s Arrest, Talks About Regulating Negative Thoughts

After her husband Raj Kundra’s arrest last months, actress Shilpa Shetty had refrained from making public appearances, except for a statement she had issued on this matter. Now, amid the arrest row, she made her first on-screen appearance for a Covid-19 fundraiser event, We For India. Business Raj Kundra had been arrested for allegedly making pornographic content and sharing it on applications, and is currently in judicial custody.

IPL 2021: Rashid Khan And Mohammed Nabi’s Participation in Focus as Taliban Takes Over Afghanistan

With political situation taking a new turn in Afghanistan, uncertainty and unpredictability is looming around the future of their top cricketers, especially Rashid Khan and Mohammed Nabi, who are due to compete in the remainder of the IPL in the UAE from September 19.

