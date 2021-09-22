News18 Newsdaybreak | SC Rejects Centre's Plea on NDA Exam; Raj Kundra Reunites With Shilpa Shetty After 2 Months As He Arrives Home from Jail

‘Entry of Women Can’t be Postponed, Armed Forces Can Handle Emergency’: SC Rejects Centre’s Plea on NDA Exam

Women should be allowed to appear in National Defence Academy (NDA) exams this year, the Supreme Court said on Wednesday, rejecting the government’s request to defer the move until next year.

In Address Ahead of US Visit, PM Modi Gives Sneak Peek Into Power-Packed Plan | FULL STATEMENT

Ahead of his US visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called it an “occasion to strengthen strategic partnership with the US and consolidate ties with Japan and Australia." On his three-day visit, the Prime Minister will participate in the first in person summit of Quad Leaders, address the United Nations General Assembly and also have his first bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden since his election.

Drugs Consignments in Containers Making Indian Ports New Playground for Int’l Dealers. Mundra Bust is Proof

Drug peddlers have begun fearlessly transporting drugs via containers, making ports a new playground for smuggling. Emerging as the biggest threats to narco-terrorism, these containers carry drugs in massive quantities and a single miss from the port authorities gives them crores of profits.

WhatsApp, Drumbeat Messages to Catchy Slogans: How States Are Luring People to Take Their Second Dose

With the number of infections going down, the state governments are concerned that complacency will set in among citizens when it comes to getting vaccinated. As states have slowly opened up shops and institutions, people have resumed economic activities which could also lead people missing their second dose.

Father-daughter Give Sri Lankan Hit Song ‘Manike Mage Hithe’ a Bengali Twist, Dedicated to Mamata

The Sri Lankan blockbuster song ‘Manike Mage Hithe’ has morphed into ‘Ma Mati Manush Hithe’ in West Bengal. A father-daughter duo from Medinipur have created the new version, dedicating it to chief minister Mamata Banerjee. And in just about five days, the track has become a big hit.

Raj Kundra Reunites With Shilpa Shetty After 2 Months As He Arrives Home from Jail; Watch Video

Minutes after Kundra’s release from the prison, Shilpa Shetty shared a motivational post on her Instagram account. She wrote about “moments that push you to the ground" and standing back up with “renewed determination and motivation" in the post on Tuesday.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here