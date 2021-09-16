News18 Newsdaybreak | Taliban, Haqqanis Reach Truce in Afghanistan?; Birth Certificate of Nusrat Jahan's Newborn Son Names Yash Dasgupta as Father

EXCLUSIVE | Taliban, Haqqanis Reach Truce in Afghanistan? Differences Sorted ‘For Now’ as Groups Blame ‘Enemy Propaganda’

The Taliban and the Haqqanis have seemed to reach a consensus on government formation in Afghanistan, at least for now, amid reports that Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar had left the war-torn nation after an argument over the current power structure.

Covid Can Become Endemic in Six Months; Third Wave Not Possible Just With a New Variant: NCDC Chief

Anew variant alone cannot bring the third wave of coronavirus, which will start to become an endemic in the next six months, said Sujeet Singh, director of the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), according to an NDTV report. The expert said that even though the coronavirus pandemic has defied most predictions, it will reach an endemic status in the next six months.

End to Speculation? Birth Certificate of Nusrat Jahan’s Newborn Son Names Yash Dasgupta as Father

The birth certificate of TMC leader Nusrat Jahan’s new-born son names her rumoured partner Debashish Dasgupta, also known as Yash Dasgupta, as the father amid speculation over the child’s paternity. The certificate of Yishaan J Dasgupta lists Yash as the father and Nusrat as the mother and his date of birth as August 26.

PM Modi, Mamata Banerjee, SII’s Adar Poonawalla On TIME’s List of 100 Most Influential People

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, and Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla have been named in the TIME magazine’s 100 most influential people of 2021. While Modi and Banerjee were included under the ‘Leaders’ category, Poonawalla was named under ‘Pioneers’. Other such categories include ‘Icons’, ‘Titans’, ‘Artists’, and ‘Innovators’.

Raj Kundra ‘Main Facilitator’ in Porn Films Case, Earned Millions: Mumbai Police Chargesheet

Businessman Raj Kundra was the “main facilitator" in a pornographic content case and he along with other accused exploited young women struggling in the movie industry by filming them in obscene ways, the Mumbai Police claimed in a supplementary charge-sheet filed in a court on Wednesday. The nearly 1,500-page chargesheet against Kundra, 46, the husband of Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty, and his associate Ryan Thorpe was filed before a magistrate court by the crime branch.

Lack Of Facilities Did Not Stop 20-Year-Old Woman Wrestler From Haryana From Winning

The young wrestler who has won bronze medals already in Junior Asia and Junior World championship is now heading to Oslo in Norway for World Seniors’ Wrestling event that will take place in the first week of October. She has around a dozen medals from state and national level competitions in her kitty.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here