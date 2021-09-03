News18 NewsDaydreak | Lessons from History for Taliban as it Gears Up to Form Govt; China Bans Men it Sees As 'Effeminate' From TV to Promote 'Revolutionary Culture'

Modernise or Collapse in Chaos: Lessons from History for Taliban as it Gears Up to Form Govt

History may offer a few clues over the Taliban rule. The insurgent group is the sixth or seventh rebel group to take over a country in the modern era. While no two rebel group are alike, however, certain patterns of And while no two are exactly alike, certain patterns have emerged in how rebels rule.

44 Dead After Hurricane Ida Causes Flash Flooding in New York, Turns Streets into Rivers

Flash flooding caused by the remnants of Hurricane Ida killed at least 44 people in the New York area overnight into Thursday, including several who perished in their basements during the “historic" weather event that officials blamed on climate change.

China Bans Men it Sees As ‘Effeminate’ From TV to Promote ‘Revolutionary Culture’

China’s government banned “effeminate" men on TV and told broadcasters Thursday to promote “revolutionary culture,” broadening a campaign to tighten control over business and society and enforce official morality. President Xi Jinping has called for a “national rejuvenation,” with tighter Communist Party control of business, education, culture and religion. Companies and the public are under increasing pressure to align with its vision for a more powerful China and healthier society. The party has reduced children’s access to online games and is trying to discourage what it sees as unhealthy attention to celebrities.

‘Recognising’ the Taliban: Tricky for the World, An Acid Test for the Militants

So, a year before the next election in 2020, his administration stepped up efforts to fulfill the poll promise of closing the ‘endless war’. As a result, US started direct negotiations with the Taliban – the same group who on the ground were continuing to attack NATO forces.

Shehnaaz Gill Has Gone ‘Completely Pale’ After Sidharth Shukla’s Death, Says Rahul Mahajan

Television actor and Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla‘s sudden death on Thursday morning has shaken his fans and colleagues to the core. Bigg Boss contestant and TV personality Rahul Mahajan visited the actor’s house to offer his condolences to his family. He also visited actress Shehnaaz Gill, who shared a special bond with the late actor since their Bigg Boss 13 days. Talking to publication, Rahul said that Shehnaaz has gone ‘pale’ and is not fine after Sidharth’s death.

EXCLUSIVE – Naveen Patnaik’s Love for the Game, Odisha’s Support Driving Force Behind Changing Face of Indian Hockey

Odisha has shown the way for the rest of the country to emulate it by investing money and other resources in the national sport of hockey. In an exclusive interview to News18.com, Odisha’s Minister for Sports & Youth Services, Tusharkanti Behera, tells us why the State and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik are going all out to embrace hockey and support many other sports.

