News18 Public Sentimeter Poll Reveals Most Indians Against Schools Charging Full Fees for Online Classes

An online poll conducted by News18 to gauge Indians' sentiment on school fees and reopening of schools revealed that majority respondents feel schools should not be charging full fees when operating online.

Around 63 per cent of the respondents voted in favour of schools reducing fees, out of which 90 per cent were Malayali and Tamilian respondents.

The poll was conducted across Network18's platforms, including CNN-News18, News18 India, News18 Languages, CNBC-TV18, Moneycontrol, and Firstpost in 13 languages.

Respondents were asked seven questions. While 47 per cent respondents said that schools should reduce fees by 50 per cent or more or shouldn’t be charging any fees at all, 44 per cent of Gujaratis don’t want schools to charge any fees.

Around 56 per cent believe that online classes are an effective teaching medium amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Around 82 per cent Bengalis and 76 per cent Malayalam-speaking respondents have the highest level of trust in online classes.

Around 47 per cent believe that teachers are well-trained to conduct online classes. Except for respondents in the English language poll, majority of respondents in all other languages do not believe that teachers are trained enough. Eighty-two per cent of Urdu-speaking respondents believe that teachers are not trained enough for online classes.

Sixty-four per cent said that schools should not conduct offline exams during the current situation, while 63 per cent of respondents want schools to open only after a vaccine is released or new cases come down to zero.

Around 66 per cent of the respondents said that even if schools reopen before new cases come down to zero, they won’t send their children to school. Unwillingness was highest among Kannada-speaking (82%) and lowest (42%) among Urdu-speaking respondents.

The poll, which was conducted between July 23 and July 27, received a total of 1.6 lakh responses.