GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

News18 REEL Movie Awards 2018: Red Carpet

Check out the stars who graced the red carpet of the first edition of News18 REEL Movie Awards.

News18

Updated:March 20, 2018, 8:05 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
News18 REEL Movie Awards 2018: Red Carpet
Check out the stars who graced the red carpet of the first edition of News18 REEL Movie Awards.
[caption id="attachment_1695023" align="alignnone" width="875"]Filmmakers Saurabh Shukla, Sudhir Mishra, and Rahul Bhatt pose on the red carpet at the first edition of News18 REEL Movie Awards, held at Taj Land's End in Mumbai on March 20, 2018. (Image: News18) Filmmakers Saurabh Shukla, Sudhir Mishra, and Rahul Bhatt pose on the red carpet at the first edition of News18 REEL Movie Awards, held at Taj Land's End in Mumbai on March 20, 2018. (Image: News18)[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_1695025" align="alignnone" width="875"]'Best Dialogues' nominee writer Amitosh Nagpal give media bytes on the red carpet at the News18 REEL Movie Awards. (Image: News18) 'Best Dialogues' nominee writer Amitosh Nagpal give media bytes on the red carpet at the News18 REEL Movie Awards. (Image: News18)[/caption]

Also Watch

| Edited by: NP Jayaraman
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You