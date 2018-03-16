News18 Rising India LIVE: Mega Event to Begin Shortly, PM Narendra Modi to Deliver Keynote Address

Mar 16, 2018 4:11 pm (IST)

DAY 2 (March 17)

Session 1 @ 10 AM

Keynote

Rising India: The Challenges Within

Rajnath Singh, Union Home Minister

Session 2 @ 10:30 AM

A View from Afar

Paul Krugman, Nobel Prize winning Economist

Q&A moderated by Latha Venkatesh, Executive Editor, CNBC-TV18

Tea Break 11:30 AM – 11.45 AM

Session 3 @ 11:45 AM

India Rising: Is It?

Ruchir Sharma, Head of Emerging Markets and Chief Global Strategist, Morgan Stanley in conversation with Shereen Bhan, Managing Editor, CNBC-TV18

Session 4 @ 12:15 PM

The Making of a Star

Kangana Ranaut, Actor, in conversation with Anuradha SenGupta, Consulting Editor, CNN-News18

Lunch 1:15 PM – 2:15 PM

Session 5 @ 2:15 PM

India Uncut

Ranveer Singh, Actor, in conversation with Rajeev Masand, Entertainment Editor, CNN-News18

Session 6 @ 3:15 PM

The Big Leap: Up and Ahead

Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs, in conversation with Sumit Awasthi, Deputy Managing Editor, News18 India

Session 7 @ 3.35 PM

India and the World

• Shyam Saran, Former Foreign Secretary

• Shaurya Doval, Director, India Foundation

• Nirupama Rao, Former Foreign Secretary

• Vijay Chauthaiwale, In- Charge, Department of Foreign Affairs, BJP

Moderated by Zakka Jacob, Deputy Executive Editor, CNN-News18

Tea Break 4.15 PM – 4.30 PM

Session 8 @ 4.30 PM

States of the Union

North-East Reset

Conrad Sangma, Chief Minister, Meghalaya in conversation with Bhupendra Chaubey, Executive Editor, CNN-News18

Session 9 @ 5.15 PM

States of the Union: Punjab

Amarinder Singh, Chief Minister Punjab, in conversation with Vir Sanghvi, Consulting Editor, CNN-News18

Session 10 @ 5.45 PM

Looking through the New India Lens

Smriti Irani, Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting and Prasoon joshi, Chairman, Central Board of Film Certification in conversation with Marya Shakeel, Political Editor, CNN-News18

Session 11 @ 6.15 PM

The Monk who Took on a New Mantle

Yogi Adityanath, Chief Minister, Uttar Pradesh

Moderated by Kishore Ajwani, Deputy Managing Editor, News18 India

Session 12 @ 7 PM

Making It Happen In India

Nirmala Sitharaman, Defence Minister