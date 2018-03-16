GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

News18 Rising India LIVE: Mega Event to Begin Shortly, PM Narendra Modi to Deliver Keynote Address

News18.com | March 16, 2018, 4:29 PM IST
facebook Twitter google skype

Event Highlights

News18 Rising India Summit, a marquee initiative of News18 Network, kicks off today with a special address by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The summit is a News18 Network enterprise where newsmakers from the world of politics, governance, economics, sports and entertainment, and above all well-wishers of India, gather to discuss the country’s rising global stature. Over the next 48 hours, we will bring you all the news and exciting action straight from the venue.

Stay tuned with Ashish Yechury for live updates.
Mar 16, 2018 4:29 pm (IST)
Mar 16, 2018 4:20 pm (IST)
Mar 16, 2018 4:11 pm (IST)
DAY 2 (March 17)
Session 1 @ 10 AM
Keynote 
Rising India: The Challenges Within
Rajnath Singh, Union Home Minister 
 
Session 2 @ 10:30 AM
A View from Afar
Paul Krugman, Nobel Prize winning Economist
Q&A moderated by Latha Venkatesh, Executive Editor, CNBC-TV18
 
Tea Break 11:30 AM – 11.45 AM
 
Session 3 @ 11:45 AM
India Rising: Is It?
Ruchir Sharma, Head of Emerging Markets and Chief Global Strategist, Morgan Stanley in conversation with Shereen Bhan, Managing Editor, CNBC-TV18
 
Session 4 @ 12:15 PM
The Making of a Star
Kangana Ranaut, Actor, in conversation with Anuradha SenGupta, Consulting Editor, CNN-News18
 
Lunch 1:15 PM – 2:15 PM
 
Session 5 @ 2:15 PM 
India Uncut 
Ranveer Singh, Actor, in conversation with Rajeev Masand, Entertainment Editor, CNN-News18
 
Session 6 @ 3:15 PM
The Big Leap: Up and Ahead
Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs, in conversation with Sumit Awasthi, Deputy Managing Editor, News18 India
 
Session 7 @ 3.35 PM
India and the World 
• Shyam Saran, Former Foreign Secretary
• Shaurya Doval, Director, India Foundation
• Nirupama Rao, Former Foreign Secretary
• Vijay Chauthaiwale, In- Charge, Department of Foreign Affairs, BJP
Moderated by Zakka Jacob, Deputy Executive Editor, CNN-News18
 
Tea Break 4.15 PM – 4.30 PM
 
Session 8 @ 4.30 PM
States of the Union
North-East Reset
Conrad Sangma, Chief Minister, Meghalaya in conversation with Bhupendra Chaubey, Executive Editor, CNN-News18
 
Session 9 @ 5.15 PM
States of the Union: Punjab
Amarinder Singh, Chief Minister Punjab, in conversation with Vir Sanghvi, Consulting Editor, CNN-News18
 
Session 10 @ 5.45 PM 
Looking through the New India Lens
Smriti Irani, Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting and Prasoon joshi, Chairman, Central Board of Film Certification in conversation with Marya Shakeel, Political Editor, CNN-News18
 
Session 11 @ 6.15 PM   
The Monk who Took on a New Mantle
Yogi Adityanath, Chief Minister, Uttar Pradesh
Moderated by Kishore Ajwani, Deputy Managing Editor, News18 India
 
Session 12 @ 7 PM
Making It Happen In India
Nirmala Sitharaman, Defence Minister
Mar 16, 2018 3:55 pm (IST)
The itinerary of the Rising India Summit in New Delhi
 
Day 1 (March 16)
Session 1 @ 5:45 PM
The Building Blocks of a Rising India
Speakers: Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways 
Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of Railways and Coal 
Moderated by Bhupendra Chaubey, Executive Editor, CNN-News18
Session 2 @ 6:30 PM
The Making of a New World Power
Speakers: Suresh Prabhu, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry
Anil Agarwal, Group Chairman, Vedanta 
Amitabh Kant, CEO, NITI Aayog
Deep Kalra, Founder & Chief Executive Officer, MakeMyTrip
Rajnish Kumar, Chairman, State Bank of India
Sanjay Nayar, Member & CEO, KKR India
Moderated by Shereen Bhan, Managing Editor, CNBC-TV18
 
Session 3 @ 7:15 PM 
Speakers: Nayi Rahein, Naye Sapne
Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Chief Minister, Madhya Pradesh
Manohar Lal Khattar, Chief Minister, Haryana
Jai Ram Thakur, Chief Minister, Himachal Pradesh
Moderated by Amish Devgan, Executive Editor, News18 India
 
7:45 PM – SPG procedure
 
8 PM – 8:10 PM - Meet and Greet with PM
 
8:10 PM – Rahul Joshi, Group CEO and Group Editor-In-Chief welcomes PM
 
Session 4 @ 8.15 PM
Keynote Address
Rising India: Finally It’s Here 
Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India
 
Vote of Thanks, Cocktails & Dinner 
Mar 16, 2018 3:37 pm (IST)

Central Board Of Film Certification chief Prasoon Joshi is a popular name in the film and television industry. A poet, screenwriter and a talented lyricist had replaced Pahlaj Nihalani, whose tenure was filled with controversies. Born in Uttarakhand’s Almora, the 45-year-old poet became a prominent face after penning songs for films like Fanaa, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Black, Rang De Basanti and Delhi 6. In 2007, Joshi won the National Award for best lyrics for movie 'Taare Zameen Par' and was awarded Padma Shri in 2015. Watch the CBFC chief live at Rising India Summit at 5:45 pm tomorrow.

Mar 16, 2018 3:12 pm (IST)

Nirmala Sitharaman, the second woman defence minister after Indira Gandhi, will be at the Summit at 7pm tomorrow. Even as the minister is often in news for her work in the ministry, her interaction with Chinese soldiers last year made her a sensation on social media. A short video of her interaction with the Chinese soldiers in October was posted by the Defence Minister’s official Twitter handle, where she was seen in the clip greeting the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) personnel with a “namaste”. Her visit at Nathu La border and interaction with the Chinese soldiers amid reports of China strengthening its military presence at Doklam Plateau, made the minister quite popular among the youths.

Mar 16, 2018 2:45 pm (IST)
Mar 16, 2018 2:35 pm (IST)

India's first individual silver medallist at the Olympics and sports minister, Rajyavardhan Rathore, will attend the Rising India Summit on Saturday. Prior to his successful stint in the field of sport, the 47-year-old minister was posted in Delhi with the army’s marksmanship unit for two years to help him practise in Delhi’s Tughlaqabad shooting range. In the budget this year, the government had hiked the sports ministry's allocation by Rs 258.2 crore from the previous year (Rs 2196.36 cr as compared to Rs 1938.16 cr last year). The category that had received the maximum financial assistance is the government's pet project 'Khelo India'. The sports minister termed Khelo India as a 21st century scheme. Catch Rathore elaborate more on such details, and talk about the scope of sports in India tomorrow at 3:15 at Rising India Summit.

Mar 16, 2018 2:06 pm (IST)
Mar 16, 2018 2:04 pm (IST)

Bollywood 'Queen' Kangana Ranaut, who is currently shooting for 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi', will interact at the Rising India Summit on Day 2. However, a day before the Summit, pictures of her new house in Himachal Pradesh are doing rounds on the social media. Various handles have already posted pictures of the actor's mansion, and the picture of her performing the puja with family is the latest in the series.

Mar 16, 2018 1:12 pm (IST)

After making Grammy-winning singer Pharell Williams's first Holi celebrations memorable, actor Ranveer Singh is all geared to make the Summit a glitzy affair. The Padmaavat actor is known for his quirky style and his immense popularity among female fans. All eyes are now set on the flamboyant actor who will share his journey in Indian cinema at the Rising India Summit on Saturday at 2:15pm.

Mar 16, 2018 12:59 pm (IST)

The young chief minister of north-east Indian state of Meghalaya will also attend the Rising India Summit. Conrad Sangma, 40, was sworn in as Meghalaya chief minister ten days ago. Besides being a CM, Sangma is an avid sports enthusiast. According to his profile on Lok Sabha website, Sangma is the president of Meghalaya Cricket Association, Sports Academy and P.A. Sangma Foundation. He is also known to play the guitar and piano. This multifaceted personality, a face of young and rising India, will talk about the opportunities in his state for the youths and also about his newly-formed government on Saturday, in a session titled 'North-East Reset'.

Mar 16, 2018 12:35 pm (IST)

The Rising India Summit will also feature an address by His Excellency Ali Bongo Ondimba, the President of the Republic of Gabon. The country, along the Atlantic coast of Central Africa, is among the most fertile lands on the planet. Gabon's small population and abundant natural resources has helped it become one of Africa's wealthier countries. The country is extremely rich in natural resources such as petroleum, natural gas, diamond, niobium, manganese, uranium, gold, timber, iron ore and hydropower. According to reports, bilateral trade between Gabon and India totalled to US$142.45 million in 2015-16. The major commodities imported by India from Gabon are wood and wood articles, ores, slag and ash. The Summit could be an opportunity for furthering business ties between the two countries.

Mar 16, 2018 12:13 pm (IST)

All set to celebrate the New India

Mar 16, 2018 12:10 pm (IST)

Besides the ministers, Bollywood celebrities and sports stars will also grace the event. While a discussion titled ‘India Uncut’ will be held with actor Ranveer Singh on Saturday, female actor Kangana Ranaut will discuss the successful journey of her career in a session titled ‘ The making of a star’. A session on Day 2 of the vent will also focus on India’s rising prowess in the field of sport during a discussion with Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra, tennis legend Leander Paes and shooter-turned-politician Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore.

Mar 16, 2018 12:02 pm (IST)

News18 Network Editor-in-Chief Rahul Joshi will welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Rising India Summit in New Delhi today.

Mar 16, 2018 11:56 am (IST)

Talking about his version of rising India, former Cisco CEO John Chambers said, "In my opinion, when you look at India over the next 10 years, the GDP will grow with good execution; perhaps, over 10 per cent for a decade. I know that three years ago there were a lot of challenges, but now the people looking at India are way more optimistic." He further says that everything about India excites him and appreciates policies like Digital India and Make in India. "As a business investor, the startup culture, which is increasingly becoming popular in the country, encourages me. I have my own money invested in a few start-ups in India," Chambers said.

Mar 16, 2018 11:48 am (IST)

Nobel Prize-winning economist Paul Krugman will be the guest of honour at the Summit. Krugman was awarded the Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences (informally the Nobel Prize in Economics), the sole recipient for 2008. This prize includes an award of about $1.4 million and was given to Krugman for his work associated with New Trade Theory and the New Economic Geography. In the words of the prize committee, "By having integrated economies of scale into explicit general equilibrium models, Paul Krugman has deepened our understanding of the determinants of trade and the location of economic activity.

Mar 16, 2018 11:03 am (IST)
Mar 16, 2018 10:59 am (IST)
Mar 16, 2018 10:50 am (IST)

CLICK TO READ | News18 Rising India Summit: A Journey Through the States

Chief Ministers of India not only discussed the progress their respective states have made but also talked about how to tackle the challenges facing their governments.

Mar 16, 2018 10:50 am (IST)

Celebrating the role of some of India’s biggest states in strengthening the nation, the state-level summits will culminate at News18's Rising India event today. While UP CM Yogi Adityanath had already presented his government’s achievements at Rising Uttar Pradesh Summit in Lucknow, he will further throw light on his state's contribution in making the new India at Rising India Summit tomorrow. “We have stopped farmer suicides in Uttar Pradesh and we are working towards making them self-reliant. Electricity was very irregular before. We have ensured that the power supply is regularised in all parts of the state and not just in VIP areas. We started the anti-Romeo squads to protect our girls. We acted on the instructions of the National Green Tribunal and cracked down on illegal slaughterhouses,” he had said in the state capital. Besides Yogi, other chief ministers had also presented their state's achievement in the regional summits.

Mar 16, 2018 10:35 am (IST)

The event will be held today and tomorrow in New Delhi with PM Narendra Modi addressing the audience on Day 1. The prime minister will be sharing his vision for India and his expectations from the leaders participating in the summit. Nobel Prize-winning economist Paul Krugman will be the guest of honour. Besides PM Modi, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari will also be present on the occasion. 

Mar 16, 2018 10:18 am (IST)

News18 Rising India Summit, a marquee thought leadership initiative of News18, kicks off today with a keynote address by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The summit is a News18 Network enterprise to imagine a collective future to greatness — a showcase of our country’s rising stature in the world and its determination to embrace all the opportunities for a better future. The summit will bring together thinkers and scholars from around the world, global statesmen, high achievers in every field of endeavour and, above all, well-wishers of India.

  • 15 Mar, 2018 | ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers
    SCO vs UAE
    322/6
    50.0 overs
    		 249/10
    47.4 overs
    Scotland beat United Arab Emirates by 73 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 15 Mar, 2018 | ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers
    NED vs HK
    174/10
    48.2 overs
    		 130/10
    43.0 overs
    Netherlands beat Hong Kong by 44 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 15 Mar, 2018 | ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers
    PNG vs NEP
    114/10
    27.2 overs
    		 115/4
    23.0 overs
    Nepal beat Papua New Guinea by 6 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 15 Mar, 2018 | ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers
    WI vs AFG
    197/8
    50.0 overs
    		 198/7
    47.4 overs
    Afghanistan beat West Indies by 3 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 14 Mar, 2018 | Nidahas Tri-Series
    IND vs BAN
    176/3
    20.0 overs
    		 159/6
    20.0 overs
    India beat Bangladesh by 17 runs
    Full Scorecard
© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES