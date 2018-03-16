News18 Rising India LIVE: Mega Event Kicks Off Today, PM Narendra Modi to Deliver Keynote Address

Mar 16, 2018 10:50 am (IST)

Celebrating the role of some of India’s biggest states in strengthening the nation, the state-level summits will culminate at News18's Rising India event today. While UP CM Yogi Adityanath had already presented his government’s achievements at Rising Uttar Pradesh Summit in Lucknow, he will further throw light on his state's contribution in making the new India at Rising India Summit tomorrow. “We have stopped farmer suicides in Uttar Pradesh and we are working towards making them self-reliant. Electricity was very irregular before. We have ensured that the power supply is regularised in all parts of the state and not just in VIP areas. We started the anti-Romeo squads to protect our girls. We acted on the instructions of the National Green Tribunal and cracked down on illegal slaughterhouses,” he had said in the state capital. Besides Yogi, other chief ministers had also presented their state's achievement in the regional summits.