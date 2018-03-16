News18 Rising India LIVE: Mega Event Kicks Off Today, PM Narendra Modi to Deliver Keynote Address

News18 Rising India Summit, a marquee initiative of News18 Network, kicks off today with a special address by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The summit is a News18 Network enterprise where newsmakers from the world of politics, governance, economics, sports and entertainment, and above all well-wishers of India, gather to discuss the country’s rising global stature. Over the next 48 hours, we will bring you all the news and exciting action straight from the venue.
Mar 16, 2018 12:02 pm (IST)
News18 Network Editor-in-Chief Rahul Joshi will welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Rising India Summit in New Delhi today.
Talking about his version of rising India, former Cisco CEO John Chambers said, "In my opinion, when you look at India over the next 10 years, the GDP will grow with good execution; perhaps, over 10 per cent for a decade. I know that three years ago there were a lot of challenges, but now the people looking at India are way more optimistic." He further says that everything about India excites him and appreciates policies like Digital India and Make in India. "As a business investor, the startup culture, which is increasingly becoming popular in the country, encourages me. I have my own money invested in a few start-ups in India," Chambers said.
Mar 16, 2018 11:48 am (IST)
Nobel Prize-winning economist Paul Krugman will be the guest of honour at the Summit. Krugman was awarded the Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences (informally the Nobel Prize in Economics), the sole recipient for 2008. This prize includes an award of about $1.4 million and was given to Krugman for his work associated with New Trade Theory and the New Economic Geography. In the words of the prize committee, "By having integrated economies of scale into explicit general equilibrium models, Paul Krugman has deepened our understanding of the determinants of trade and the location of economic activity.
Chief Ministers of India not only discussed the progress their respective states have made but also talked about how to tackle the challenges facing their governments.
Mar 16, 2018 10:50 am (IST)
Celebrating the role of some of India’s biggest states in strengthening the nation, the state-level summits will culminate at News18's Rising India event today. While UP CM Yogi Adityanath had already presented his government’s achievements at Rising Uttar Pradesh Summit in Lucknow, he will further throw light on his state's contribution in making the new India at Rising India Summit tomorrow. “We have stopped farmer suicides in Uttar Pradesh and we are working towards making them self-reliant. Electricity was very irregular before. We have ensured that the power supply is regularised in all parts of the state and not just in VIP areas. We started the anti-Romeo squads to protect our girls. We acted on the instructions of the National Green Tribunal and cracked down on illegal slaughterhouses,” he had said in the state capital. Besides Yogi, other chief ministers had also presented their state's achievement in the regional summits.
Mar 16, 2018 10:35 am (IST)
The event will be held today and tomorrow in New Delhi with PM Narendra Modi addressing the audience on Day 1. The prime minister will be sharing his vision for India and his expectations from the leaders participating in the summit. Nobel Prize-winning economist Paul Krugman will be the guest of honour. Besides PM Modi, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari will also be present on the occasion.
Mar 16, 2018 10:18 am (IST)
News18 Rising India Summit, a marquee thought leadership initiative of News18, kicks off today with a keynote address by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The summit is a News18 Network enterprise to imagine a collective future to greatness — a showcase of our country’s rising stature in the world and its determination to embrace all the opportunities for a better future. The summit will bring together thinkers and scholars from around the world, global statesmen, high achievers in every field of endeavour and, above all, well-wishers of India.