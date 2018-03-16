News18 Rising India LIVE: Measure to Manage and Manage to Create Mass Movement is Our Mantra, Says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the News18 Rising India Summit, but with a twist. The Prime Minister is making a presentation on what Rising India means to him. Talking about the schemes introduced by his government, he said that there is a transformation happening in the country. Earlier, Commerce minister Suresh Prabhu, NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant and leading businessmen of the country discussed India's growth story at the summit, a marquee initiative of News18 Network.
Union ministers Piyush Goyal and Nitin Gadkari kickstarted the mega event with a discussion on the country's building blocks, infrastructural issues in the railways and roadways sectors. The discussion also veered towards politics, with Piyush Goyal taking a dig at Chandrababu Naidu over the Andhra Pradesh Special Status debate.
The two-day summit is a News18 Network enterprise where newsmakers from the world of politics, governance, economics, sports and entertainment, and above all well-wishers of India, gather to discuss the country’s rising global stature. Over the next 48 hours, we will bring you all the news and exciting action straight from the venue.
National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah complained about pillows in trains after Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal talked about how under his tenure, the Railways has focused on providing people with better services and amenities.
Mar 16, 2018 9:04 pm (IST)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi ends his keynote address at the News18 Rising India Summit with a message, "We should all think about what we can do to create a New India by 2022."
Mar 16, 2018 9:00 pm (IST)
We are planning to spend Rs.1 lakh crore on revamping the education system: PM Modi.
Mar 16, 2018 9:00 pm (IST)
When anyone talks about India, it is a positive story. It's among the top two emerging economies, one of the most popular destinations for FDI... Earlier, the tax system was seen as unfriendly. We have changed that: PM Modi.
Mar 16, 2018 8:59 pm (IST)
PM Modi: India is working under motto ‘sab ka saath saab ka vikas’, but it is not restricted to only our country but the whole world.
Mar 16, 2018 8:58 pm (IST)
PM Modi: India has contributed massively to the world economy. Our contribution to world economic growth has increased 7 times.
Mar 16, 2018 8:56 pm (IST)
When there is a crisis in Yemen, India evacuates its people. The world also asks India for help. We evacuated citizens of 48 countries: PM Modi.
Mar 16, 2018 8:55 pm (IST)
Rising India are more than just two words. They are a symbol of the strength of every Indian: Modi.
Mar 16, 2018 8:55 pm (IST)
Terrorism is not just one country's problem, it is a problem for everyone. India has kept this issue on the world stage... The world wants to end TB by 2030, we aim to end it by 2025: PM Narendra Modi speaks at the News18 Rising India Summit.
Mar 16, 2018 8:54 pm (IST)
PM Narendra Modi: In the last 4 years India's influence among the world powers have increased under a planned approach.
Mar 16, 2018 8:53 pm (IST)
India can break it's shackles and progress... Today, at least twice the number of heads of states come to India compared to previous governments: PM Modi.
Mar 16, 2018 8:50 pm (IST)
Earlier, the new and renewable energy department did not know what the power ministry roadmap was. This created Silos. Today, we are moving towards Energy surplus status. We are also moving towards our dream of One Nation, One Grid: PM Modi.
We launched the National Nutrition Mission on International Women's Day. If women get good nutrition, then they will be healthy: PM Modi.
Mar 16, 2018 8:47 pm (IST)
The health of mothers and sisters is a priority for our government. We have integrated the women and child development department with the health department for this: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the News18 Rising India Summit.
Mar 16, 2018 8:45 pm (IST)
ON INCREASING MEDICAL SEATS | There is a shortage of doctors in rural areas. To deal with that problem, we have increased the number of medical seats. We want a medical college for every three Parliamentary constituencies: PM Modi.
Mar 16, 2018 8:43 pm (IST)
PM Narendra Modi: We aim to bring health wellness in every panchayat and make healthcare affordable to people. We have been able to reduce prices of heart stent and also knee implants.
Mar 16, 2018 8:40 pm (IST)
13 crore households have toilets today. Sanitation coverage in India has gone up from 38% to 80%: Modi
Mar 16, 2018 8:39 pm (IST)
Measure to manage and manage to crate mass movement. No silos, only solution our prescription for health: Modi
Mar 16, 2018 8:38 pm (IST)
PM Narendra Modi: After Independence, there were 18,000 villages where there was no electricity. Now, Rs 16,000 crore is being spent on electrification projects.
Mar 16, 2018 8:36 pm (IST)
When the North East goes from isolation to integration, it will truly lead to a Rising India: Modi.
Mar 16, 2018 8:36 pm (IST)
PM Narendra Modi: In Assam, gas cracker project was pending for 31 years, we started that project.
Mar 16, 2018 8:35 pm (IST)
PM Narendra Modi: There has been a massive infrastructure push in road and rail sector in east India. 12 new airports are coming up in east India, out of which north east will have six new airport. This is the first time a commercial flight landed in Sikkim.
Mar 16, 2018 8:31 pm (IST)
When I say east, it also includes Bengal, Odisha and other parts of eastern India. This region has been bereft of development for too long. It has been left behind in the race for development: PM Modi.
Mar 16, 2018 8:31 pm (IST)
Today I was in Manipur. As PM, this was my 28th or 29th visit to the North East. Those who think that we act east for votes have been cut out of people’s hearts. Our mantra is Act East and Act Fast For East: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the News18 Rising India Summit.
Friends, Ujwalla Scheme is not just changing kitchens but also the situation if crores of families: PM Modi.
Mar 16, 2018 8:29 pm (IST)
For India to rise, all the people need to feel equal. We are working to end inequality: PM Modi.
Mar 16, 2018 8:26 pm (IST)
Our government has been able to take big decisions because of the people’s support and have been able to implement those decisions. There is a transformation shift in India because of citizens and their will to dream: PM Narendra Modi.
Mar 16, 2018 8:25 pm (IST)
Our government has taken decisions that were proposed decades ago but kept in files. We implemented old laws that had been passed decades ago: Modi.