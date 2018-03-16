News18 Rising India LIVE: Measure to Manage and Manage to Create Mass Movement is Our Mantra, Says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the News18 Rising India Summit, but with a twist. The Prime Minister is making a presentation on what Rising India means to him. Talking about the schemes introduced by his government, he said that there is a transformation happening in the country. Earlier, Commerce minister Suresh Prabhu, NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant and leading businessmen of the country discussed India's growth story at the summit, a marquee initiative of News18 Network.Union ministers Piyush Goyal and Nitin Gadkari kickstarted the mega event with a discussion on the country's building blocks, infrastructural issues in the railways and roadways sectors. The discussion also veered towards politics, with Piyush Goyal taking a dig at Chandrababu Naidu over the Andhra Pradesh Special Status debate.The two-day summit is a News18 Network enterprise where newsmakers from the world of politics, governance, economics, sports and entertainment, and above all well-wishers of India, gather to discuss the country’s rising global stature. Over the next 48 hours, we will bring you all the news and exciting action straight from the venue.Stay tuned withfor live updates.