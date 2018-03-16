News18 Rising India LIVE: No Silos, Only Solution Our Prescription for Health, Says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the News18 Rising India Summit, but with a twist. The Prime Minister is making a presentation on what Rising India means to him. Talking about the schemes introduced by his government, he said that there is a transformation happening in the country. Earlier, Commerce minister Suresh Prabhu, NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant and leading businessmen of the country discussed India's growth story at the summit, a marquee initiative of News18 Network.
Union ministers Piyush Goyal and Nitin Gadkari kickstarted the mega event with a discussion on the country's building blocks, infrastructural issues in the railways and roadways sectors. The discussion also veered towards politics, with Piyush Goyal taking a dig at Chandrababu Naidu over the Andhra Pradesh Special Status debate.
The two-day summit is where newsmakers from the world of politics, governance, economics, sports and entertainment gather to discuss the country's rising global stature.
13 crore households have toilets today. Sanitation coverage in India has gone up from 38% to 80%: Modi
Measure to manage and manage to crate mass movement. No silos, only solution our prescription for health: Modi
PM Narendra Modi: After Independence, there were 18,000 villages where there was no electricity. Now, Rs 16,000 crore is being spent on electrification projects.
When the North East goes from isolation to integration, it will truly lead to a Rising India: Modi.
PM Narendra Modi: In Assam, gas cracker project was pending for 31 years, we started that project.
PM Narendra Modi: There has been a massive infrastructure push in road and rail sector in east India. 12 new airports are coming up in east India, out of which north east will have six new airport. This is the first time a commercial flight landed in Sikkim.
When I say east, it also includes Bengal, Odisha and other parts of eastern India. This region has been bereft of development for too long. It has been left behind in the race for development: PM Modi.
Today I was in Manipur. As PM, this was my 28th or 29th visit to the North East. Those who think that we act east for votes have been cut out of people’s hearts. Our mantra is Act East and Act Fast For East: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the News18 Rising India Summit.
Friends, Ujwalla Scheme is not just changing kitchens but also the situation if crores of families: PM Modi.
For India to rise, all the people need to feel equal. We are working to end inequality: PM Modi.
Our government has been able to take big decisions because of the people’s support and have been able to implement those decisions. There is a transformation shift in India because of citizens and their will to dream: PM Narendra Modi.
Our government has taken decisions that were proposed decades ago but kept in files. We implemented old laws that had been passed decades ago: Modi.
In the last four year, the common citizen leads and the government follows. You have seen how, in a short time, the Swachcha Bharat Mission has become a public revolution. The country's people have accepted digital payments and made it their weapon: PM Modi.
People have made digital payment a strong weapon for themselves. India is the fastest growing country to make digital payments at large: PM Modi.
Rising India signifies growing, moving forward in life. What is Rising India, is it just about the economy, GDP, foreign investments, etc? For me, it means the rise of the self-respect of the 1.2 billion population of the entire nation: Prime Minister Narendra Modi starts his address at News18 Rising India.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes stage, starts addressing a massive gathering at the News18 Rising India Summit.
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on law and order situation in his state.
Himachal CM Jairam Thakur: I'll only say this to Rahul Gandhi, that the entire country is now Congress-mukt. In place where we had never won before and had no MLAs, we've won even in those states like in the northeast. So not much is left to say here.
Khattar: In 3.5 years look at our network and infrastructure. Much to go ahead with. Our ease of business ranking is 2nd now.
Deen Dayal Upadhyay used to say that the most backward are the most important for you. We've got a Yojana for kids who get more than 75% in 12th, their higher/college education will be paid for by the government: Shivraj Chouhan.
Asked about Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia challenging to overthrow Shivraj Singh Chouhan's government, Chouhan says, "Congress is still trying to figure out their candidate in state. Let the party first appoint him its candidate, we will see after that."