News18 Rising India LIVE: Rajnath Singh, Nobel Laureate Paul Krugman, Kangana Ranaut, Ranveer Singh to Take the Dais Today

News18.com | March 17, 2018, 9:19 AM IST
Event Highlights

It’s Day 2 of the News18 Rising India Summit and kick-starting the proceedings would be Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, followed by Nobel Prize-winning economist Paul Krugman. Morgan Stanley’s Ruchir Sharma would take the dais after that. In the evening, the spotlight would be on Bollywood stars Kangana Ranaut and Ranveer Singh. Prime Minister Narendra Modi set the tone for the summit yesterday, detailing his vision for India on the global stage. Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari and Suresh Prabhu, NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant and leading industrialists of the country discussed India's growth story at the marquee summit.

The summit is a News18 Network enterprise where newsmakers from the world of politics, governance, economics, sports and entertainment, and above all well-wishers of India, are gathering to discuss the country’s rising global stature.

Stay tuned as Sumedha Kirti brings you all the news and exciting action straight from the venue:

Mar 17, 2018 9:19 am (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had talked about India's aspirational growth on Day 1 of the Summit. "To me the idea of Rising India is an India whose aspirations and growth is united. It doesn't just mean amassing record forex reserves, receiving unprecedented foreign investments. India will rise only when social imbalance reduces," he had said. Through a presentation, the PM portrayed his government's work in this regard.

Mar 17, 2018 9:15 am (IST)

While Indians often feel that the North-East has been left behind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted in the Rising India Summit on Friday about how his government's 'Act East, Act Fast' policy has brought "Delhi to the doorsteps of North-East". He talked about energy projects that his ministry kick started in the region. "There were 18,000 villages that after independence had not received electricity, of this 13,000 were in North-East. We are working overtime to reduce this deficiency and to a large extent we already have," he said. Last year, Mizoram had become the third power- surplus state in the North-East after Sikkim and Tripura. Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma, who was recently sworn in as the chief minister, will further talk about the development in North-East India and his government's plan for Meghalaya. Catch him live at 4:30 pm in the Summit.

Mar 17, 2018 9:13 am (IST)

READ | From Power Failure to Power Surplus: PM Modi Unveils His Vision 2022 at News18 Rising India Summit

Delivering the keynote address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India would have excess energy in five years.

Mar 17, 2018 8:46 am (IST)
Mar 17, 2018 8:41 am (IST)

As challenges like terrorism and financial frauds are creating hurdles for India to rise, Home Minister Rajnath Singh will talk about ways to fight such challenges within the country and methods to aide India's progress. Pointing at such threats, Singh had recently said, "The social media has also posed serious challenge to policing. The three main issues are (i) law and order (ii) cyber crimes like fake and imitating accounts, financial frauds (Nigerian 419 frauds), malware delivery, drug and other illegal article sales, victimisation of women and children and (iii) terrorism."

Mar 17, 2018 8:29 am (IST)

Mar 16, 2018 9:07 pm (IST)

READ | When Farooq Abdullah Told Piyush Goyal to Change Pillows in Trains

National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah complained about pillows in trains after Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal talked about how under his tenure, the Railways has focused on providing people with better services and amenities.

Mar 16, 2018 9:00 pm (IST)

“India is a positive story. It's among the top two emerging economies, one of the most popular destinations for foreign investment. India is working under the motto ‘sab ka saath, sab ka vikas’, but it is not restricted to only our country. We should all think about what we can do to create a New India by 2022,” says Modi. With this message, the Prime Minister concludes his keynote address at News18 Rising India Summit.

Mar 16, 2018 8:59 pm (IST)

PM Modi now moves on to the Goods and Services Tax (GST), which revamped the way Indians pay for goods and services. “Before 2014, India's tax system was seen as unfriendly, unpredictable and non-transparent for the investors. But the situation is changing now. The GST has established India as one of the major economic markets in the world.”

Mar 16, 2018 8:58 pm (IST)

PM Narendra Modi highlights India’s contribution to the global economy. “In the third quarter of 2017-18, India has achieved a growth rate of 7.2 per cent and economists say that this would further accelerate…. India has lent strength to the world economic growth as well along with its own growth. A country that is just three per cent of the world GDP is contributing seven times more in the growth of world economy,” says the PM.

Mar 16, 2018 8:56 pm (IST)

When there is a crisis in Yemen, India evacuates its people. The world also asks India for help. We evacuated citizens of 48 countries: PM Modi.

Mar 16, 2018 8:55 pm (IST)

Terrorism is not just one country's problem, it is a problem for everyone. India has kept this issue on the world stage... The world wants to end TB by 2030, we aim to end it by 2025: PM Narendra Modi speaks at the News18 Rising India Summit.

Mar 16, 2018 8:53 pm (IST)

India can break it's shackles and progress... Today, at least twice the number of heads of states come to India compared to previous governments: PM Modi.

Mar 16, 2018 8:50 pm (IST)

Earlier, the new and renewable energy department did not know what the power ministry roadmap was. This created Silos. Today, we are moving towards Energy surplus status. We are also moving towards our dream of One Nation, One Grid: PM Modi.

Mar 16, 2018 8:48 pm (IST)
Mar 16, 2018 8:47 pm (IST)

We launched the National Nutrition Mission on International Women's Day. If women get good nutrition, then they will be healthy: PM Modi.

Mar 16, 2018 8:47 pm (IST)

The health of mothers and sisters is a priority for our government. We have integrated the women and child development department with the health department for this: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the News18 Rising India Summit.

Mar 16, 2018 8:45 pm (IST)

ON INCREASING MEDICAL SEATS | There is a shortage of doctors in rural areas. To deal with that problem, we have increased the number of medical seats. We want a medical college for every three Parliamentary constituencies: PM Modi.

Mar 16, 2018 8:43 pm (IST)

PM Narendra Modi: We aim to bring health wellness in every panchayat and make healthcare affordable to people. We have been able to reduce prices of heart stent and also knee implants.

Mar 16, 2018 8:40 pm (IST)

13 crore households have toilets today. Sanitation coverage in India has gone up from 38% to 80%: Modi

Mar 16, 2018 8:39 pm (IST)

Measure to manage and manage to crate mass movement. No silos, only solution our prescription for health: Modi

Mar 16, 2018 8:38 pm (IST)

PM Narendra Modi: After Independence, there were 18,000 villages where there was no electricity. Now, Rs 16,000 crore is being spent on electrification projects.

Mar 16, 2018 8:36 pm (IST)

When the North East goes from isolation to integration, it will truly lead to a Rising India: Modi.

Mar 16, 2018 8:36 pm (IST)

PM Narendra Modi: In Assam, gas cracker project was pending for 31 years, we started that project.

Mar 16, 2018 8:35 pm (IST)

PM Narendra Modi: There has been a massive infrastructure push in road and rail sector in east India. 12 new airports are coming up in east India, out of which north east will have six new airport. This is the first time a commercial flight landed in Sikkim.

Mar 16, 2018 8:31 pm (IST)

When I say east, it also includes Bengal, Odisha and other parts of eastern India. This region has been bereft of development for too long. It has been left behind in the race for development: PM Modi.

Mar 16, 2018 8:31 pm (IST)

Today I was in Manipur. As PM, this was my 28th or 29th visit to the North East. Those who think that we act east for votes have been cut out of people’s hearts. Our mantra is Act East and Act Fast For East: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the News18 Rising India Summit.

Mar 16, 2018 8:30 pm (IST)
Mar 16, 2018 8:29 pm (IST)

Friends, Ujwalla Scheme is not just changing kitchens but also the situation if crores of families: PM Modi.

Mar 16, 2018 8:29 pm (IST)

For India to rise, all the people need to feel equal. We are working to end inequality: PM Modi.

