News18 Rising India LIVE: Rajnath Singh, Nobel Laureate Paul Krugman, Kangana Ranaut, Ranveer Singh to Take the Dais Today

Mar 17, 2018 9:15 am (IST)

While Indians often feel that the North-East has been left behind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted in the Rising India Summit on Friday about how his government's 'Act East, Act Fast' policy has brought "Delhi to the doorsteps of North-East". He talked about energy projects that his ministry kick started in the region. "There were 18,000 villages that after independence had not received electricity, of this 13,000 were in North-East. We are working overtime to reduce this deficiency and to a large extent we already have," he said. Last year, Mizoram had become the third power- surplus state in the North-East after Sikkim and Tripura. Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma, who was recently sworn in as the chief minister, will further talk about the development in North-East India and his government's plan for Meghalaya. Catch him live at 4:30 pm in the Summit.