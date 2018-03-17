News18 Rising India LIVE: Rajnath Singh, Nobel Laureate Paul Krugman, Kangana Ranaut, Ranveer Singh to Take the Dais Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had talked about India's aspirational growth on Day 1 of the Summit. "To me the idea of Rising India is an India whose aspirations and growth is united. It doesn't just mean amassing record forex reserves, receiving unprecedented foreign investments. India will rise only when social imbalance reduces," he had said. Through a presentation, the PM portrayed his government's work in this regard.
Event Highlights
The summit is a News18 Network enterprise where newsmakers from the world of politics, governance, economics, sports and entertainment, and above all well-wishers of India, are gathering to discuss the country’s rising global stature.
While Indians often feel that the North-East has been left behind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted in the Rising India Summit on Friday about how his government's 'Act East, Act Fast' policy has brought "Delhi to the doorsteps of North-East". He talked about energy projects that his ministry kick started in the region. "There were 18,000 villages that after independence had not received electricity, of this 13,000 were in North-East. We are working overtime to reduce this deficiency and to a large extent we already have," he said. Last year, Mizoram had become the third power- surplus state in the North-East after Sikkim and Tripura. Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma, who was recently sworn in as the chief minister, will further talk about the development in North-East India and his government's plan for Meghalaya. Catch him live at 4:30 pm in the Summit.
Delivering the keynote address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India would have excess energy in five years.
As challenges like terrorism and financial frauds are creating hurdles for India to rise, Home Minister Rajnath Singh will talk about ways to fight such challenges within the country and methods to aide India's progress. Pointing at such threats, Singh had recently said, "The social media has also posed serious challenge to policing. The three main issues are (i) law and order (ii) cyber crimes like fake and imitating accounts, financial frauds (Nigerian 419 frauds), malware delivery, drug and other illegal article sales, victimisation of women and children and (iii) terrorism."
It’s Day 2 of the News18 Rising India Summit and kick-starting the proceedings would be Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, followed by Nobel Prize-winning economist Paul Krugman. Morgan Stanley’s Ruchir Sharma would take the dais after that. In the evening, the spotlight would be on Bollywood stars Kangana Ranaut and Ranveer Singh.
National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah complained about pillows in trains after Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal talked about how under his tenure, the Railways has focused on providing people with better services and amenities.
“India is a positive story. It's among the top two emerging economies, one of the most popular destinations for foreign investment. India is working under the motto ‘sab ka saath, sab ka vikas’, but it is not restricted to only our country. We should all think about what we can do to create a New India by 2022,” says Modi. With this message, the Prime Minister concludes his keynote address at News18 Rising India Summit.
PM Modi now moves on to the Goods and Services Tax (GST), which revamped the way Indians pay for goods and services. “Before 2014, India's tax system was seen as unfriendly, unpredictable and non-transparent for the investors. But the situation is changing now. The GST has established India as one of the major economic markets in the world.”
PM Narendra Modi highlights India’s contribution to the global economy. “In the third quarter of 2017-18, India has achieved a growth rate of 7.2 per cent and economists say that this would further accelerate…. India has lent strength to the world economic growth as well along with its own growth. A country that is just three per cent of the world GDP is contributing seven times more in the growth of world economy,” says the PM.
