GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
2-min read

NEWS18 Rising India Summit | 'Armed Forces Can Procure Weapons for Emergency': Nirmala Sitharaman on Concerns Over Defence Spending

The defence minister said she was happy with the budget set aside for the armed forces and laid out the vision for weapons manufacturing in India.

News18.com

Updated:March 17, 2018, 9:50 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
NEWS18 Rising India Summit | 'Armed Forces Can Procure Weapons for Emergency': Nirmala Sitharaman on Concerns Over Defence Spending
Defence minister Nirmala Sitaraman speaks at News18 Rising India summit on Saturday. (Photo: News18)
New Delhi: War preparedness and lack of modern equipment with the armed forces is a cause of concern, defence minister Nirmala Sitaraman admitted in a Q&A session at News18 Rising India summit on Saturday.

Responding to Punjab CM Amarinder Singh, who said that the equipment he used as an infantryman decades ago while in service was the same equipment being given to our forces right now, she said, "I haven't heard his comments so I may not be able to respond to the specifics, but I agree with him that there is no doubt that [modernisation of equipment for armed forces] is a big challenge for us," she said.

She added that there has been a huge question raised about the availability of enough equipment and ammunition for the armed forces for at least 10 days of intense war.

"In this context I'm happy to say that our vice-chiefs have been given enough financial powers to procure equipment. They can make immediate procurement under the increased budget made available to them and I'm happy to say that they're rapidly making the required purchases," Sitharaman, who is India's first female full-time defence minister, said.

But she did not respond to questions about the deposition of the vice-chief of army, Lt Gen Sarath Chand, who told the Parliamentary committee on defence that the army doesn't have enough money to pay for the ongoing schemes, emergency procurement, weaponry for 10 days of intense war, future acquisitions and also strategic roads along the China border.

Lt Gen Chand had said that the defence budget had "dashed our hopes" for modernisation and that the marginal increase in budget "barely accounts for inflation" and the revised tax structure. In terms of GDP, the government allotted 1.56 per cent of India's GDP for the forces. The parliamentary committee has been recommending 3 per cent.

"I have got to be conscious that we are taking about standing committee report of Parliament which is in session. There are other things which the vice chief has also said which adds confidence to our ministry. I wouldn't want to rebut or reply to standing committee's report."

But she did add that the money that was allocated for modernisation of equipment for the armed forces was enough.

"As soon as budget was announced I said I'm happy with what we've got. I still feel this and I'll tell you why. It is because both my senior predecessors, Manohar Parrikar and Arun Jaitley, have repeatedly reviewed the situation, looked at all the pending projects, and prioritised projects accordingly," she asserted.

They understand what can wait, what cannot. What the finance ministry gave us happened after due consultations with the three armed forces chiefs and coast guard chief," Sitharaman added.

She also laid out the vision for defence manufacturing in India and said that her ministry was working towards making the country a hub for making weapons.

"We are working to have ability to produce in this country, to avoid import of expensive technologically advanced equipment for the army. Our emphasis has been to reduce import of equipment and manufacture as much as possible and to reach to a stage where we produce not just for ourselves, but to export also."

To this end, she added, that her ministry had started work on setting up two defence corridors - one in Tamil Nadu and one in Uttar Pradesh.

"We are making policy changes in consultation with private partners and we will continue to make more changes as and when needed. The policy, of Make in India, we are working to translate into realities on ground," Sitharaman.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Bijaya Das
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You