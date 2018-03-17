News18 Rising India Summit: As it Happened

Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Smriti Irani, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore and Nobel Prize winning economist Paul Krugman, Morgan Stanley’s Ruchir Sharma and Bollywood star Ranveer Singh addressed the audience and fielded tough questions earlier in the day. Prime Minister Narendra Modi set the tone for the summit yesterday, detailing his vision for India on the global stage.
Rising India is a News18 Network enterprise where leaders from the world of politics, governance, economics, sports and entertainment, and above all well-wishers of India, are gathering to discuss the country’s rising global stature.
Stay tuned as Ashish Yechury brings you all the news and exciting action straight from the venue:
Ranaut says she feel there's a confusion between being a nationalist and a fundamentalist. "Nationalism was unheard of before. For me, I don't believe in religion. I'm what my country is. Why are you ashamed of your nation. When Americans stand up to the national anthem, they do it with hands to their heart then why are we ashamed to do that," she asks.
Self respect of our people needs to rise. Nowadays, it's cool to say bad things about your own nation. The young generation is always complaining. This attitude is not okay. Desh ganda hai toh aap mehmaan hain kya? Saaf karo. Infrastructure accha hai toh wahan jaao, thappad padenge immigration ke toh pata chalega, says Ranaut.
Fear is an internal process. It's not something someone else will instill in you.I don't want to be fearful even when I get hurt. I say things which look evident to me. When I speak out I get love, I live an open life, but the price is stress. I don't care about materialistic gains. Sometimes, there is stuff which can land me in jail, Ranaut said.
On Swara Bhaskar's piece on Padmavaat and what followed, Ranaut said, "The way she was bullied was our loss. As a society we failed. She's a legitimate artist and she has a right. I personally didn't agree but somewhere deep down I was pleased. It was heart breaking to see how she was treated for her piece. I'm sure Swara might not be affected by it. She'll come back in 6 months and write again. But million of other women will get affected and be wary of voicing their opinion."
It’s okay to be discriminated and be an underdog because the biggest problem is that people come with a baggage of their own perception of their life. I never whined about it when I was experiencing it. I talked about it only when I made it. The world is the way and it and it is not going to be fair, says Ranaut.
If you are an outsider, you just stick out. You don’t need to be made to feel different. You just do. When I started I didn't understand the difference between shot and scene. Between making a brand and establishing myself. No one will guide but if you are persistent you will observe and you will learn, says Ranaut.
Honestly didn't think nepotism will become a national topic. Nepotism is a prevelant system. I am not some activist. I would love to be. But for me it was an observation. It became a national debate because it was in everybody's conscience.My comments just acted as catalyst because Karan Johar is a popular person, Says Ranaut.
I don't think there will be a Doklam 2. MEA said situation under control. I dont want to add. But at various levels there is engagement going on. There are SR meets, flag bearer meetings also. We are engaging at various levels. Not saying we have to be complacent or relax. But we have to be cautious, says Sitharaman
"Yes, incidents on border have gone up but we are also pushing them out. Heartbreaking to know that we’ve lost a soldier," she said. On death on soldiers and terrorists: It is a work in progress. Armed forces are doing the job ofcourse at a very big cost. Yes the incidents at the borders have gone up but we are holding infiltration at the borders itself.
On questions being raised on the Rafale deal with France., she said," I think we have given a lot more detail and explaination on the detail. Let me repeat. Constant reference to “our price” and “your price”, what difference does it make when you didnt end up buying?
You kept going to and fro. Even then the sense of emergency didn’t prevailed. But now when Modi went first for an intent, you suddenly have an emergency
.There is a lot of convenience based argument that is being thrown around. An imagery is being created here that there is a scam in there. There is no scam, keep looking. Why should we undergo a probe?"
On budget allocation for defence, Sitharaman said, "First of all the figure that we talk about when we say modernisation. The budget allocation for pensions and modernisation are completely separate. I've said we are happy with what we've got. Both my predecessors and myself have reviewed pending projects and then the action was taken. I understand that there is a lot more funds required for modernisation but everything has been done after consultations."
On being asked about the comments by Captain Amarinder Singh on the state of preparedness onf the armed forces, she said, "We have addressed the issue of low ammo. Chiefs have been given enough power to take a call on the need of armed equipments." About what the Army Vice chief told the Standing Parliamentary Committee on defence about outdated weapons, she said that she didn't want to comment on it while the Parliament is in session. What we’re spending on modernization of weapons is exclusive to that. Funds for things like pensions are different.
The Q&A session has begun. On being asked whether Make in India has succeeded, Sitharaman said, "I'm not worried about what opposition says. It is, however, a reality that if we open up, there are times when rules need to be tweaked and procedures need to be followed." We are now very confident that defence procurement will be smoother and procedures will be simpler. Nearly 21 projects have been given out to Indian private sector. If one wants to invest, you can come and tell us suo moto and we will consider, she said.
