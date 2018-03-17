English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
News18 Rising India Summit | Home Minister Rajnath Singh Says India's Success Cannot be Attributed to BJP Alone
Speaking during the News18 Rising India Summit, Singh said that there were no single factor behind India’s success rate, the current government was definitely one that made important decisions to accelerate India’s growth.
Home Minister Rajnath Singh during the News18 Rising India Summit.
New Delhi: Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said that it was not just the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) that was responsible for India’s growth but the current government did accelerate the process.
“I do not want to say that just this government has played a role in the country's development. Farmers, army personnel, intellectuals and experts have played a crucial role in developing the country,” he said.
Speaking during the News18 Rising India Summit, Singh said that there were no single factor behind India’s success rate, the current government was definitely one that made important decisions to accelerate India’s growth.
“The government has brought about many structural and procedural changes. I don't say that our government-initiated GST, it was initiated in 2002 but we brought it. There were problems with Planning Commission and we brought about Niti Aayog,” he said.
He also said that it was impossible for any government to employ the entire country. “However, if they have skills they can be provide with employment. Startup India and Skill India are movements towards the same,” he said.
The minister also said that he was proud of the fact that no minister in this government could be called corrupt. "Gangotri agar pavitr hai toh Ganga bhi pavitr hogi,” he said.
Singh also commented on the banking crisis and said that while the opposition was attacking the government, it was in fact the BJP government that had exposed the fraudsters. Further, the minister also said that while people who had different thought processes than the government were not anti-national, but “calling those who went against the nation as anti-nationals was not wrong”.
| Edited by: Aditya Nair
