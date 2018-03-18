Speaking at News18 Rising India Summit, actress Kangana Ranaut on Saturday said that she would not mind entering politics if she is allowed to keep her fashion sense."Personally, I feel politics is a wonderful field, though it is often misunderstood. But what I don’t like is the fashion sense of politicians,” Ranaut said.“Because of the way I dress and speak, I don't think any party will take me. But personally, I don't mind entering politics if they don't change my fashion sense, and let me say what I want to,” she added.The actress also professed that she was a fan of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "I am a big Modi fan because of his success story. As a young woman I do believe that we need to have right role models. I mean the graph and the ambition of an ordinary man and whenever we have a PM who is a chaiwala, then I always say that it is not his victory but it is the victory of our democracy,” she said.She is also said is a nationalist and felt that her own progress as an individual is linked to the country's growth. The "Simran" actor said she does not believe in religion and has come to the conclusion that her only identity is that she is an Indian."As a youth, I want to see growth in my life. I have come to this conclusion that if India does not grow then I won't grow. I am an Indian and born an Indian. I have no other identity," she said."I said in some interview that I am a nationalist. People said 'oh you are that type of a person'. I was like 'what do you mean by that kind?' I personally feel that there is a confusion between these words."Before all of this, I hadn't even heard of the term nationalism. The good thing is that at least the word has got out. That there is a word like nationalism. You can have a choice whether you want to believe in it or not," she added.Ranaut also weighed on about the controversy surrounding the Pakistani artists working in India, and said artistic world is different from physical world."Artistic realm is different from physical realm. When you are talking about physical boundaries and you are talking about borders, why be esoteric. You should know about a place where people are losing lives."At the time of ban on Pakistani artists, the country is vulnerable where people are struggling and trying to cope with emotions. The common sentiment is 'Humko kya lena dena, hum toh artist hai'. This is not going to work. Above everything, you are Indians as well, and when you are talking about boundaries, you can't go into esoteric world and say 'I am an artist'," she said.