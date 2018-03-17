English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
News18 Rising India Summit | 'Ho Gaya, Aage Nahi Hoga': Rajnath Singh on Gorakhpur Bypolls Loss
Not daunted by the UP bypolls loss, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said the BJP realises that loss is also a possibility in the election.
Home Minister Rajnath Singh at News18 Rising India Summit in New Delhi on March 17, 2018.
New Delhi: Not daunted by the UP bypolls loss, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said the BJP realises that loss is also a possibility in the election.
“Ho gaya, aage nahin hoga. Humein pata chala ki aisa bhi ho sakta hain (What happened in Gorakhpur will not happen again because we know that this result is also a possibility),” the minister said.
The minister’s statements, at the News18 Rising India Summit, comes just days after BJP suffered a double jolt as it was trounced in the bypolls for the Gorakhpur and Phulpur Lok Sabha seats. Significantly, Gorakhpur was earlier held by chief minister Yogi Adityanath, while deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya was Phulpur’s elected representative.
Gorakhpur has long been considered a BJP stronghold with Adityanath representing the seat in Lok Sabha five times. Phulpur, once represented by the country's first Prime Minister Jawahar Lal Nehru, witnessed a saffron surge in the 2014 Lok Sabha election when Keshav Prasad Maurya won the seat.
Soon after the defeat, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath blamed overconfidence for failing to realise the importance of the pre-poll understanding between Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party.
Commenting on Congress president Rahul Gandhi, the union Home Minister further said that despite the latter’s attacks on the government, only “time will tell against whom India was rising.”
“He is our opposition leader and he will keep saying things (against the government) but only time will tell against whom the country is rising,” Singh said.
On being asked if he harbours the dream of being a PM, the Home Minister said that he was not over ambitious.
“I’m not over ambitious. But yes, if one is given the opportunity, they must fulfil it. Our PM is doing a very good job,” he said.
