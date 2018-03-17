India is Rising Against You, Rahul Gandhi Tells PM Modi

Modi Ji, those were some fancy power point slides. A quick word of advice:



You're right about Rising India. One small issue - it’s rising against you. #News18RisingIndia — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) March 16, 2018

A few minutes after PM Narendra Modi completed his keynote speech at News18 Rising India Summit, Congress President Rahul Gandhi targeted him and said that the country "was rising against him".The prime minister used powerpoint presentation to demonstrate the benefits of various schemes implemented by his government. However, Congress president did not seem to appreciate his move."Modiji, those were some fancy power point slides. A quick word of advice: You're right about Rising India. One small issue - it's rising against you," Gandhi said in a tweet on Friday.Earlier, at the Summit, PM Modi had said, "Rising India signifies growing, moving forward in life. What is Rising India, is it just about the economy, GDP, foreign investments, etc? For me, it means the rise of the self-respect of the 1.2 billion population of the entire nation."The Rising India Summit is organised by the CNN-News18 TV network.