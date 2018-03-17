GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 Rising India Summit LIVE: Economic Growth Can't Guarantee Electoral Wins, Says Morgan Stanley's Ruchir Sharma

News18.com | March 17, 2018, 12:45 PM IST
Event Highlights

Ruchir Sharma, the chief global strategist of Morgan Stanley investment management, is in conversation with Shereen Bhan at News18 Rising India Summit. Sharma says banking sector, which in turn suffers from “regulatory overkill”, is letting the economic down. Earlier, Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Nobel Prize winning economist Paul Krugman addressed the audience. Coming up next are Bollywood stars Kangana Ranaut and Ranveer Singh, and Union Ministers Smriti Irani and Nirmala Sitharaman. Prime Minister Narendra Modi set the tone for the summit yesterday, detailing his vision for India on the global stage.

The summit is a News18 Network enterprise where newsmakers from the world of politics, governance, economics, sports and entertainment, and above all well-wishers of India, are gathering to discuss the country’s rising global stature.

Stay tuned as Sumedha Kirti brings you all the news and exciting action straight from the venue:

Mar 17, 2018 12:44 pm (IST)

Ruchir Sharma further says, "The average person wants a change every five years. It is a very, very tough experience for a commoner in a run-up to elections. They feel not much change has been brought about for their personal benefit in the last five years and thus want change. Politicians should put in more thought about why they lose elections. Winning an election has become business. Most political funding is private. So the end result is how one makes maximum returns from the investment."

Mar 17, 2018 12:40 pm (IST)

Ruchir Sharma may want economics delinked from politics, but he is making interesting observations about elections. “Two out of three elections are lost. In the US, the incumbent ends up winning the election. The term anti-incumbency has been coined in India. When I write it in newspaper columns abroad, the editors are puzzled,” he says.

Mar 17, 2018 12:38 pm (IST)
"In February 2015, when the government presented its Budget, it had the opportunity to write a new story. I know there were proposals on the table, but how much has been implemented is for us to watch. If at all there was a dramatic change happening, it could have happened in 2015. I was waiting with baited breath for 2015 change to happen. The PM with his great oratory skills could have explained the Indian market to the sceptical Indians," says Sharma.

Mar 17, 2018 12:34 pm (IST)

Ruchir Sharma calls for delinking of markets from elections. “The importance of politics is way exaggerated. I feel we should not draw results about markets from elections. Polls and bypolls don’t affect markets. It is fascinating to track politics, but economics has its own story." he says.

Mar 17, 2018 12:32 pm (IST)

"We consistently disappoint in becoming China in the economics story. The biggest cliche in the world is that easy money has already been made. I think there is always money to be made. I see enough opportunity in Indian markets. There are good quality companies," says Ruchir Sharma.

Mar 17, 2018 12:29 pm (IST)

On FDI | Asked about foreign investment, Ruchir Sharma says, “Go to Dubai today and you are likely to meet more Indians there than in a restaurant in Delhi. What is fascinating is how this country keeps rising. For me, India has been forever rising. The highest number of quality companies in the world are in India. Over the last 5 years, at least 70 companies in India with a turnover of over a billion dollars have doubled their value despite crony capitalism.”

Mar 17, 2018 12:27 pm (IST)

Ruchir Sharma says India has the highest number of millionaires leaving the country. “Since 2014, 23,000 millionaires have left this country. Last year, 7,000 millionaires left India. The year before it was 4,000. A major sideeffect of this is that you need your own people to invest in your country. This affects domestic markets.”

Mar 17, 2018 12:25 pm (IST)

Morgan Stanley’s Ruchir Sharma begins with the elephant in the room, says banking crisis is letting the economy down. “Every country needs a public sector but no country is as unbalanced as India. PSU banks hold 2/3rd of the assets, while private banks are involved in more transactions. This is choking the Indian banking sector.  There is regulatory overkill in the Indian banking sector because private banks will keep lending, but central banks are still holding assets.”

Mar 17, 2018 12:22 pm (IST)
Up now is Morgan Stanley’s Ruchir Sharma in conversation with CNBC TV-18’s Shereen Bhan.

Mar 17, 2018 12:17 pm (IST)

When asked about US President Donald Trump, the nobel laureate said, "He doesn't take the job seriously. He doesn't do his homework. He hires people who make him feel good and that's a frightening prospect. His gut feelings are protectionist and his views of America are 50 years out of date. He wants to make America a heavy industrial economy of his youth, but that's very disruptive of America now."

Mar 17, 2018 12:16 pm (IST)

Talking about environment footprint of trade, Krugman says, "Shipping is not a major source of greenhouse gases. It's coal-fired plants and personal transport cause a lot of pollution."

Mar 17, 2018 12:14 pm (IST)

Asked about the rise of Xi Jinping as ‘President for Life’, Paul Krugman says China seems to be moving backwards. “We had hoped that China's economic progress and gradual democratisation would go hand in hand. But China moving backwards to a strongman rule is disappointing. China is a financial crisis waiting to happen. China is sustaining itself with a credit bubble that is waiting to burst, however long it takes.”

Mar 17, 2018 12:10 pm (IST)

"The most immediate issue is going to be confrontation not with China, but Europe. Steel tariffs will hit it and the EU is as big as the US. United States runs a large bilateral deficit with China, but much of those products are not Chinese. So the possibility of souring of relations is with all of Asia. There is a problem of emulation. If the US won't play by the rules, then who will," he says.

Mar 17, 2018 12:08 pm (IST)

Paul Krugman is asked about protectionism, particularly in Donald Trump’s United States. “Until two weeks ago, I was optimistic because US businesses are invested in the global economy. There is an enormous amount of fiscal capital and jobs are dependent on these value chains. I had assumed the influence of these business communities would work. I am less optimistic now. There are more chances now of a riskier year.”

Mar 17, 2018 12:06 pm (IST)

Nobel laureate Paul Krugman has concluded his speech. He is now taking questions from CNBC TV-18’s Latha Venkatesh. 

Mar 17, 2018 12:05 pm (IST)

Krugman  says, "It’s not hard to see that India needs institutional progress. India is potentially susceptible to this middle income track. Advanced countries are very troubled economies, they are a mess. We've overcome recession, but Europe has not fully recovered. This open world trading system is now a threat. Populism is on the rise globally, and there is a backlash against the global system."

Mar 17, 2018 12:03 pm (IST)
​After good news, time for some caution. Paul Krugman elaborates on his concerns for the Indian economy. “There is a widely observed phenomenon — that of the middle income track. It is the limit of successes. It is common for countries to grow rapidly till they reach this slowed down pace, a stagnation of sorts. They don't seem to close the last gap between themselves and the US or North West Europe. The institutional problems that are tolerable when you're a poor country start becoming a problem. When you can no longer be just a place where things are cheaper.  There are issues of corruption. You can't become Denmark with Chinese levels of corruption.”

Mar 17, 2018 11:58 am (IST)

Mentioning the third point and talking about distinctiveness of India's role in global trade, Krugman says, "Up till India's rise, all success stories were based on manufacturing. India does need to do more of that, but showed large-scale export of services. The tech to set up manufacturing have been exploited. The possibilities of services delivery have only just begun. The globalisation of service trade is probably the future. India has the first mover advantage here. We don't know if this can provide employment on the scale India needs, but India has the advantage of those returning from the Silicon Valley to set up business here."

Mar 17, 2018 11:52 am (IST)

Krugman lists out other two advantages India has. “India is still quite poor and far behind cutting edge technology. That's not a good thing, but that gives the opportunity to catch up. You cannot have the growth that emerging Asia has if you're already at the front of technology. I was struck by the PM's speech on rural electrification. That's not ancient history for developed countries. Happened in the US in the 1930s as part of the New Deal. The third advantage India has is the distinctiveness of its role in global trade.”

Mar 17, 2018 11:48 am (IST)

Paul Krugman lists out three reasons why he’s optimistic about India’s growth. “The first one is the sheer number of people and their qualification. India does have a lot of smart people. There is a clearly a cultural reservoir of creativity and entrepreneurship. The widespread fluency of English is important. It matters a lot how many people of working age you have. Japan couldn't become an economic superpower because of demography. China is starting to look like that. Its working age population has peaked and will go down. It cannot continue to grow at the pace it did.”  Krugman, however, said that India needs to generate jobs for its workforce.

Mar 17, 2018 11:42 am (IST)

"There are increasing reasons to believe that the dramatic increase in world trade we saw in the late 20th and early 21st century was a one-time event," says Paul Krugman, adding, "Increasing reasons to believe that the dramatic increase in world trade we saw in the late 20th early 21st century was a one time event". The nobel laureate further says, "Probably the technological opportunities were a one time event. By 2010, we saw stories and a little data that some manufacturing and discovering had gone too far in that direction. The shipping costs etc were not optimal. This great wave has probably crested. That is a concern for some economies, and maybe for India at some point."

Mar 17, 2018 11:40 am (IST)

Nobel laureate Paul Krugman moves to the world economy now. “Globalisation comes in waves and recedes. To have growing world trade, it's not enough to have improving transportation technology, but it has to be faster than manufacturing tech. For much of the 20th century, transport tech was fairly static.”

Mar 17, 2018 11:34 am (IST)

On government control, Paul Krugman says, “India was famous for License Raj, where bureaucratic obstacles were immense. I'm on the Centre-Left, but I don't think the government should have a heavy hand on economy. India has become a much easier place to do business. The PM said India moved from 148 to 100 in the rankings. That's not a badge of distinction, but it's better. The transformation of policy came at a good time. India opened up at the right time. It was witnessing changes on policy elsewhere. And policymakers were aware of opportunities, and that the world was becoming a friendly place for development.”

Mar 17, 2018 11:31 am (IST)

Paul Krugman makes a comparison between the Indian growth story and that of Great Britain, which colonized India for around 200 years. “What Great Britain achieved in 150 years, India managed in just 30. The progress is extraordinary. This is a very big country, which people at some level have not fully noticed. It has overtaken Japan and is only behind US and China, and is far ahead of any European country. This is a super power."

Mar 17, 2018 11:30 am (IST)

Paul Krugman now moves onto the big battle — between the economies of China and India. “People often talk about China, but India is part of this story as well. India is still poor, but not in the same level at all. Indian GDP per capita is 12% of the US now, which sounds low but is up from 4%. India has the same per capita income that Japan did in the 1960s. And that country made a full transformation,” he says. The Nobel laureate is sounding home that in a few decades India will be counted among developed countries like Japan. Krugman, however, rues the high income inequality in India.

Mar 17, 2018 11:28 am (IST)

"As far as the elite is concerned, the global elite is now pulling away. Rise of the middle class in the emerging market. We are seeing dramatic rise of countries which were very poor, but have achieved extraordinary growth now," Krugman says.

Mar 17, 2018 11:25 am (IST)

"Emerging markets made a U-turn in policy from manufacturing for domestic market to trade liberalisation in terms of exports. The curve shows the poorest countries and people have seen very little growth. Neither has working class in the first world. That's the story of first world resentment," he says.

