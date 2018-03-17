News18 Rising India Summit LIVE: Economic Growth Can't Guarantee Electoral Wins, Says Morgan Stanley's Ruchir Sharma

Mar 17, 2018 11:42 am (IST)

"There are increasing reasons to believe that the dramatic increase in world trade we saw in the late 20th and early 21st century was a one-time event," says Paul Krugman, adding, "Increasing reasons to believe that the dramatic increase in world trade we saw in the late 20th early 21st century was a one time event". The nobel laureate further says, "Probably the technological opportunities were a one time event. By 2010, we saw stories and a little data that some manufacturing and discovering had gone too far in that direction. The shipping costs etc were not optimal. This great wave has probably crested. That is a concern for some economies, and maybe for India at some point."