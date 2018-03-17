News18 Rising India Summit LIVE: I Don't Mind Entering Politics If They Let Me Have Some Fashion Sense, Says Kangana

Mar 17, 2018 7:45 pm (IST)

On questions being raised on the Rafale deal with France., she said," I think we have given a lot more detail and explaination on the detail. Let me repeat. Constant reference to “our price” and “your price”, what difference does it make when you didnt end up buying?

You kept going to and fro. Even then the sense of emergency didn’t prevailed. But now when Modi went first for an intent, you suddenly have an emergency

.There is a lot of convenience based argument that is being thrown around. An imagery is being created here that there is a scam in there. There is no scam, keep looking. Why should we undergo a probe?"