News18 Rising India Summit LIVE: I Don't Mind Entering Politics If They Let Me Have Some Fashion Sense, Says Kangana

News18.com | March 17, 2018, 8:28 PM IST
Bollywood Actor and national award winner Kanagana Ranaut is the last speaker at the News18 Rising India Summit. Earlier, Defence Minister Niramala Sitharaman spoke on India's push to develop indigenous weapons at the session, Making it Happen in India. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath talked about a wide range of topics, from losing the bastion of Gorakhpur to the BJP’s plans for 2019. He also attacked Sonia Gandhi for saying that PM’s promises were drama, saying the only dramebaazi was Rahul Gandhi’s temple visits.

Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Smriti Irani, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore and Nobel Prize winning economist Paul Krugman, Morgan Stanley’s Ruchir Sharma and Bollywood star Ranveer Singh addressed the audience and fielded tough questions earlier in the day. Prime Minister Narendra Modi set the tone for the summit yesterday, detailing his vision for India on the global stage.

Rising India is a News18 Network enterprise where leaders from the world of politics, governance, economics, sports and entertainment, and above all well-wishers of India, are gathering to discuss the country’s rising global stature.

Stay tuned as Ashish Yechury brings you all the news and exciting action straight from the venue:

Mar 17, 2018 8:26 pm (IST)

Artistic realm is different from physical realm. Agreed. But we can't ignore the physical borders. During the Pakistan artist ban, people were emotional as people were losing their lives at the border, says Ranaut on the nationalism debate

Mar 17, 2018 8:26 pm (IST)

self respect of our people needs to rise. Nowadays, it's cool to say bad things about your own nation. The young generation is always complaining. This attitude is not okay. Desh ganda hai toh aap mehmaan hain kya? Saaf karo. Infrastructure accha hai toh wahan jaao, thappad padenge immigration ke toh pata chalega, says Ranaut 

Mar 17, 2018 8:23 pm (IST)

Manikarnika has taken over my entire existence. Hope it strikes the right chord, she says.

Mar 17, 2018 8:22 pm (IST)

I refuse to do gym workout  in the name of love . I am not up for such dead romance. Never gotten the priviledge to dump anyone. I always got dumped. They come back but then I can't take them back because then I've moved on to another loser, says Ranaut

Mar 17, 2018 8:20 pm (IST)

My boyfriend ask me how do you know everything about my life. It's black magic." It's telepathic. My love is psycho then it's fine. I'll find someone else. I am fine being called a witch, says Ranaut when asked about the the Hrithik Roshan controversy 

Mar 17, 2018 8:18 pm (IST)

I've had so many affairs. After every breakup I feel.like this is the end of my love life potential. For me, love is not just physical, it's spiritual and platonic. It's an amazing experience you feel every cell of your body is awakened, even if the person is not around, says Ranaut

Mar 17, 2018 8:17 pm (IST)

"Prasoon sir is the right person to be the chief of the censor board. I can never be Prasoon sir, he's really good, says Ranaut on being asked if she would let differnt films be made if she was the censor board.

Mar 17, 2018 8:12 pm (IST)

The kind of work I want to do, I am still doing it. The people who I want to collaborate with creatively are still there, the people I don't care about so it, so it's okay. With power comes lot of sacrifices, says Ranaut

Mar 17, 2018 8:10 pm (IST)

I come from an influential family but back at home. Unka influence sirf Mandi-Manali tak he hai. No one gossips in front of me. No one knows what I'll say at what stage, says Ranaut

Mar 17, 2018 8:08 pm (IST)

Fear is an internal process. It's not something someone else will instill in you.I don't want to be fearful even when I get hurt. I say things which look evident to me. When I speak out I get love, I live an open life, but the price is stress. I don't care about materialistic gains. Sometimes, there is stuff which can land me in jail., Ranaut said.

Mar 17, 2018 8:07 pm (IST)

On Swara Bhaskar's piece on Padmavaat and what followed, Ranaut said, "The way she was bullied was our loss. As a society we failed. She's a legitimate artist and she has a right. I personally didn't agree but somewhere deep down I was pleased. It was heart breaking to see how she was treated for her piece. I'm sure Swara might not be affected by it. She'll come back in 6 months and write again. But million of other women will get affected and be wary of voicing their opinion."

Mar 17, 2018 8:03 pm (IST)

The world doesn't need to be perfect, it needs to be balanced. The myth of a fairytale that nothing bad can ever happened to me has burst. My narrative is that of an underdog, Ranaut says.

Mar 17, 2018 8:01 pm (IST)

I am a big Modi fan. We need to have a good role model. Modi's victory was not just his victory. the fact that a chaiwala won is a victory of the democracy, says Ranaut

Mar 17, 2018 7:57 pm (IST)

It was not for Karan Johar. It's his way. As an outsider I have my way. I will say my point and you can't shut me up. Similarly we can't tell him how to function, it's his way that works for him We need a balance and we can co-exist, says Ranaut on nepotism controversy with Johar.

Mar 17, 2018 7:56 pm (IST)

It’s okay to be discriminated and be an underdog because the biggest problem is that people come with a baggage of their own perception of their life. I never whined about it when I was experiencing it. I talked about it only when I made it. The world is the way and it and it is not going to be fair, says Ranaut.

Mar 17, 2018 7:55 pm (IST)

If you are an outsider, you just stick out. You don’t need to be made to feel different. You just do. When I started I didn't understand the difference between shot and scene. Between making a brand and establishing myself. No one will guide but if you are persistent you will observe and you will learn, says Ranaut.

Mar 17, 2018 7:53 pm (IST)

Honestly didn't think nepotism will become a national topic. Nepotism is a prevelant system. I am not some activist. I would love to be. But for me it was an observation. It became a national debate because it was in everybody's conscience.My comments just acted as catalyst because Karan Johar is a popular person, Says Ranaut.

Mar 17, 2018 7:50 pm (IST)

The last session of the evening, a conversation with Kangana Ranaut titled 'Making of a Star' has begun.

Mar 17, 2018 7:48 pm (IST)

On women in combat roles, Sitharaman said, We are not averse to having women in various roles. However, this matter is in various courts in various regions.

Mar 17, 2018 7:47 pm (IST)

 I don't think there will be a Doklam 2. MEA said situation under control. I dont want to add. But at various levels there is engagement going on. There are SR meets, flag bearer meetings also. We are engaging at various levels. Not saying we have to be complacent or relax. But we have to be cautious, says Sitharaman

Mar 17, 2018 7:47 pm (IST)

"No distinction when it comes to Pakistan when it comes to state actor and non-state actor. Pakistan doesn’t even accept their dead soldiers."

Mar 17, 2018 7:46 pm (IST)

"Yes, incidents on border have gone up but we are also pushing them out.  Heartbreaking to know that we’ve lost a soldier," she said. On death on soldiers and terrorists: It is a work in progress. Armed forces are doing the job ofcourse at a very big cost. Yes the incidents at the borders have gone up but we are holding infiltration at the borders itself.

Mar 17, 2018 7:45 pm (IST)

On questions being raised on the Rafale deal with France., she said," I think we have given a lot more detail and explaination on the detail. Let me repeat. Constant reference to “our price” and “your price”, what difference does it make when you didnt end up buying?
  You kept going to and fro. Even then the sense of emergency didn’t prevailed. But now when Modi went first for an intent, you suddenly have an emergency
.There is a lot of convenience based argument that is being thrown around. An imagery is being created here that there is a scam in there. There is no scam, keep looking. Why should we undergo a probe?"

Mar 17, 2018 7:40 pm (IST)

On budget allocation for defence, Sitharaman said, "First of all the figure that we talk about when we say modernisation. The budget allocation for pensions and modernisation are completely separate. I've said we are happy with what we've got. Both my predecessors and myself have reviewed pending projects and then the action was taken. I understand that there is a lot more funds required  for modernisation but everything has been done after consultations."

Mar 17, 2018 7:38 pm (IST)

On being asked about the comments by Captain Amarinder Singh on the state of preparedness onf the armed forces, she said, "We have addressed the issue of low ammo. Chiefs have been given enough power to take a call on the need of armed equipments."  About what the Army Vice chief told the Standing Parliamentary Committee on defence about outdated weapons, she said that she didn't want to comment on it while the Parliament is in session. What we’re spending on modernization of weapons is exclusive to that. Funds for things like pensions are different.

Mar 17, 2018 7:32 pm (IST)

Do we have enough ammunition if we have 10 days of power? Im proud to say that vice chiefs have been given enough power including monetary and but whatever they want in terms of emergency, says Sitharaman

Mar 17, 2018 7:29 pm (IST)

The Q&A session has begun. On being asked whether Make in India has succeeded, Sitharaman said, "I'm not worried about what opposition says. It is, however, a reality that if we open up, there are times when rules need to be tweaked and procedures need to be followed." We are now very confident that defence procurement will be smoother and procedures will be simpler. Nearly 21 projects have been given out to Indian private sector. If one wants to invest, you can come and tell us suo moto and we will consider, she said.

Mar 17, 2018 7:25 pm (IST)

Private and pubic sector enterprises have been contacted to work with the ministry to help increase manufacture. India made manufactured goods is the focus. Policy based on ground based activity has picked up, says Nirmala Sitharaman

Mar 17, 2018 7:23 pm (IST)

Focus should be on making India a manufacturing hub of defence equipment,with mission being to reduce dependence on imports and at the same time boosting India's defence preparedness, says Sitharaman. 

Mar 17, 2018 7:21 pm (IST)

The emphasis has been one, you want to reduce import of equipment. Two, manufacturing in the country for export and domestic needs. Three, preparedness of the armed forces. We have made rapid progress, says Sitharaman.

