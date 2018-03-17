News18 Rising India Summit LIVE: Sanskaar Word Attacked So Much That it Sounds Like a Slur Now, Says Smriti Irani

Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Smriti Irani and Central Board of Film Certification chairman Prasoon Joshi are speaking on looking through the ‘New India’ lens at the News18 Rising India Summit. Earlier, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat spoke on the state of the union, touching on unemployment, bridging the gap to Northeast and the political ‘naivety’ of Congress chief Rahul Gandhi. In a lighter moment, Sangma crooned to Yeh Desh Hai Veer Jawano ka from 1957 film Naya Daur.Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh, in a wide ranging conversation with Vir Singhvi, talked about his political future, Punjab’s contribution to Delhi’s pollution crisis and the desperate need for modernisation of the armed forces.Former diplomats Shyam Saran and Nirupama Rao, India Foundation Head Shaurya Doval and BJP's Vijay Chauthaiwale discussed India's position in the world order. While Chauthaiwale argued on building a South Asian Association minus Pakistan, Saran argued that it would be admitting defeat. On countering the influence of India's other big neighbour, China, Doval said that India needs to offer an alternative economic model.Sports minister and Olympic Silver medallist Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore talked about the future of Indian sports. Explaining the genesis of his Khelo India Khelo initiative, Rathore says every child should be given the platform to win at the national level and then realise their Olympic dreams. Earlier, Union Minister Rajnath Singh, Nobel Prize winning economist Paul Krugman, Morgan Stanley’s Ruchir Sharma and Bollywood star Ranveer Singh addressed the audience and fielded tough questions. Coming up next are actor Kangana Ranaut and Union Ministers Smriti Irani and Nirmala Sitharaman, among other newsmakers. Prime Minister Narendra Modi set the tone for the summit yesterday, detailing his vision for India on the global stage.Rising India is a News18 Network enterprise where leaders from the world of politics, governance, economics, sports and entertainment, and above all well-wishers of India, are gathering to discuss the country’s rising global stature.Stay tuned asbrings you all the news and exciting action straight from the venue: