News18 Rising India Summit LIVE: Sanskaar Word Attacked So Much That it Sounds Like a Slur Now, Says Smriti Irani

Event Highlights
Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh, in a wide ranging conversation with Vir Singhvi, talked about his political future, Punjab’s contribution to Delhi’s pollution crisis and the desperate need for modernisation of the armed forces.
Former diplomats Shyam Saran and Nirupama Rao, India Foundation Head Shaurya Doval and BJP's Vijay Chauthaiwale discussed India's position in the world order. While Chauthaiwale argued on building a South Asian Association minus Pakistan, Saran argued that it would be admitting defeat. On countering the influence of India's other big neighbour, China, Doval said that India needs to offer an alternative economic model.
Sports minister and Olympic Silver medallist Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore talked about the future of Indian sports. Explaining the genesis of his Khelo India Khelo initiative, Rathore says every child should be given the platform to win at the national level and then realise their Olympic dreams. Earlier, Union Minister Rajnath Singh, Nobel Prize winning economist Paul Krugman, Morgan Stanley’s Ruchir Sharma and Bollywood star Ranveer Singh addressed the audience and fielded tough questions. Coming up next are actor Kangana Ranaut and Union Ministers Smriti Irani and Nirmala Sitharaman, among other newsmakers. Prime Minister Narendra Modi set the tone for the summit yesterday, detailing his vision for India on the global stage.
Rising India is a News18 Network enterprise where leaders from the world of politics, governance, economics, sports and entertainment, and above all well-wishers of India, are gathering to discuss the country’s rising global stature.
Stay tuned as Ashish Yechury brings you all the news and exciting action straight from the venue:
on taking over as the chief of the Censor Board, Prasoon Joshi said, This was absolutely a new responsibility. I had no experience to see creativity from a vantage point. There are two kinds of entertainers. Taking a rabbit out of a hat or juggling does not have a social responsibility. But if you write a story on a farmer you cannot just do it for entertainment value, he said.
When asked about his past as a musician, Conrad says that There was a time I played the music now I am facing it. After some cajoling, both chief minister agree to sing. Rawat sang 'Ye Desh Hai Veer Jawano ka' from the 1957 film 'Naya Daur' while Conrad Sangma sang 'Winds of Change' by the rock band Scorpions.
On unemployment, Rawat says that for every government, the biggest challenge has been unemployment. “In a country where 87% of the population is young, employment generation is a necessity and a challenge,” he says. He says that there can only be so many government jobs and there have to be new avenues. He says that self-employment needs to be promoted and start-up India needs to be pushed.
Conrad says that BJP has been a development focused party and a minister goes on a visit to northeast states every 15 days. “When you visit a region, you learn about its problems,” he says. On his own political journey, he says, “I gave my first political speech at the age of 12. I have fought 4 elections. There is something to learn from everyone in politics. My defeats have taught me a lot.”
Rahul Gandhi is not taken seriously in India. Even we couldn't imagine that we (BJP) would come to power in three states or should I say five states. Politically, Rahul Gandhi has a lot to learn. People consider Rahul an entertainer. He has reached a respectable age but his political vision is still not clear, Says Trivendra Singh Rawat
The mandate was against the Congress. Meghalaya was looking for a change. It was natural for the other parties to ally together. We have to keep the people's mandate in mind. We have to keep our ideologies in mind. It was only natural that people wanted a change from the incumbent government, Conrad Sangma says
You want 42 squadrons of the Air Force to deal with China and Pakistan, but we are short. Fruthermore, we have 7 squadrons of obsolete aircraft. How are you going to meet this shortfall. the arms you are giving your soldiers are also not up the the mark. The soldiers of the regiment I served with are now posted in Kashmir and they are swapping their weapons with the ones they seize from terrorists because they like them better. If a soldier doesn't have confidence in his weapon, how can he fight? Asks Captain
When asked how much is Punjab responsible for Delhi’s pollution crisis, Singh says that he cannot tell a farmer not to burn paddy. “The farmer cannot sustain himself on his current income and then you tell him to look for alternatives to crop burning, alternatives that cost money. I hate to punish my farmers for burning crops when they and their children are starving, he says. He accepts that Punjab contributes to pollution, but says it starts from Pakistan and flows through Punjab and Haryana to reach Delhi.
On agrarian distress, Singh says that interestingly, he has just presented a resolution on farmers and employment. The suicides of farmers in Punjab from three a day last year has reduced to one a day, which is still bad. That has happened because of low MSP, high input costs and non-availability of water. My sub soil water has gone down to as low as 1200 feet. We are heading for a major crisis, says Singh.
I recently created 30,000 jobs and only 7,000 were in the government. The other jobs were in the private sector. We have done two job melas in Punjab. There is a third one coming up. Not all are govt jobs. The packages went up to 13 lakhs per annum. I am now targeting the 9 lakh underpaid youth in the state, says Amarinder
On his relations with Rahul Gandhi, Amarinder Singh shares an interesting anecdote to prove a point. He says that when Rajiv Gandhi first started speaking publicly, he would ask me to correct him if he went wrong. Just two years later, I saw him deliver a brilliant speech at the United Nations. People grow with time. Rahul Gandhi has also grown. He has finally found his feet in politics, says Singh. We saw that when he went abroad – to Singapore and earlier in the Silicon Valley. We also saw that when he campaigned across the country.
Punjab had become a drug haven. We have setup a a special taskforce, I have 30 million people and 9 million youth have no jobs. This drug crisis has been fuelled by our neighbour (Pakistan). They keep sending money across, selling drugs across. I have 35000 drug sellers behind bars. The drug price has shot up which means there is a shortage of drugs in Punjab, Punjab CM says.
Arvind Kejriwal has always sort of jumped here and there. So I don't know why he does what he does, There are 22 defamation campaigns against kejriwal, I think he's trying to reduce the load. Maybe he didn't have enough experience when he came in, but this isn't the way a Chief Minister should behave. No government can function in isolation. He has isolated himself, says Amarinder singh
We can continue to nurture BIMSTEC but cutting out Pakistan is an admission of defeat for India. We can't move away from Pakistan. It would be like admitting we can't deal with Pakistan. We can't put Pakistan in a box and forget about it. The relationship with Pakistan is likely to remain adversarial for quite some time. But Pakistan is taking up so much of our energy, we aren't able to focus on so many of the other things we can focus on, says Shyam Saran.
