News18 Rising India Summit LIVE: Sanskaar Word Attacked So Much That it Sounds Like a Slur Now, Says Smriti Irani

News18.com | March 17, 2018, 6:07 PM IST
Event Highlights

Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Smriti Irani and Central Board of Film Certification chairman Prasoon Joshi are speaking on looking through the ‘New India’ lens at the News18 Rising India Summit. Earlier, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat spoke on the state of the union, touching on unemployment, bridging the gap to Northeast and the political ‘naivety’ of Congress chief Rahul Gandhi. In a lighter moment, Sangma crooned to Yeh Desh Hai Veer Jawano ka from 1957 film Naya Daur.

Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh, in a wide ranging conversation with Vir Singhvi, talked about his political future, Punjab’s contribution to Delhi’s pollution crisis and the desperate need for modernisation of the armed forces.

Former diplomats Shyam Saran and Nirupama Rao, India Foundation Head Shaurya Doval and BJP's Vijay Chauthaiwale discussed India's position in the world order. While Chauthaiwale argued on building a South Asian Association minus Pakistan, Saran argued that it would be admitting defeat. On countering the influence of India's other big neighbour, China, Doval said that India needs to offer an alternative economic model.

Sports minister and Olympic Silver medallist Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore talked about the future of Indian sports. Explaining the genesis of his Khelo India Khelo initiative, Rathore says every child should be given the platform to win at the national level and then realise their Olympic dreams. Earlier, Union Minister Rajnath Singh, Nobel Prize winning economist Paul Krugman, Morgan Stanley’s Ruchir Sharma and Bollywood star Ranveer Singh addressed the audience and fielded tough questions. Coming up next are actor Kangana Ranaut and Union Ministers Smriti Irani and Nirmala Sitharaman, among other newsmakers. Prime Minister Narendra Modi set the tone for the summit yesterday, detailing his vision for India on the global stage.

Rising India is a News18 Network enterprise where leaders from the world of politics, governance, economics, sports and entertainment, and above all well-wishers of India, are gathering to discuss the country’s rising global stature.

Stay tuned as Ashish Yechury brings you all the news and exciting action straight from the venue:

Mar 17, 2018 6:05 pm (IST)

We need to believe in discussions more than debates. It is not about my point or your point, it is about a sensitive ecosystem. When you use the word sankaar, we use it and try to abuse it. It is more about how we earn rather than how much we earn. That is ethics, says Joshi

Mar 17, 2018 6:03 pm (IST)

on taking over as the chief of the Censor Board, Prasoon Joshi said, This was absolutely a new responsibility. I had no experience to see creativity from a vantage point. There are two kinds of entertainers. Taking a rabbit out of a hat or juggling does not have a social responsibility. But if you write a story on a farmer you cannot just do it for entertainment value, he said.

Mar 17, 2018 6:00 pm (IST)

 I see a burst of creativity aided by technology but also challenged by it. When did you listen to a song for the melody for it? We as consumers are deconstructing the creative process, says Irani.  she quoted Osho—“creativity stems from rebellion”

Mar 17, 2018 5:58 pm (IST)

I see hope for a new tomorrow based on the lessons of the past. PM Narendra Modi came to power with the promise of not sustaining status quo. Communication today has to be a 360 degree solution and that is why we have restructured my ministry. We cannot exist in silos, says Smriti Irani

Mar 17, 2018 5:49 pm (IST)

Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Smriti Irani and Central Board of Film Certification chairman Prasoon Joshi will be up next on looking through the New India Lens.

Mar 17, 2018 5:47 pm (IST)

When asked about his past as a musician, Conrad says that There was a time I played the music now I am facing it. After some cajoling, both chief minister agree to sing. Rawat sang 'Ye Desh Hai Veer Jawano ka' from the 1957 film 'Naya Daur' while Conrad Sangma sang 'Winds of Change' by the rock band Scorpions. 

Mar 17, 2018 5:41 pm (IST)

Rahul Gandhi is a jumla in himself. If UP has been destroyed the most, it's because of Akhilesh Yadav's SP. Akhilesh has played the politics of caste. When a Yadav is born in UP, it was joked that he has been born a SP (police), says Rawat

Mar 17, 2018 5:40 pm (IST)

On unemployment, Rawat says that for every government, the biggest challenge has been unemployment. “In a country where 87% of the population is young, employment generation is a necessity and a challenge,” he says. He says that there can only be so many government jobs and there have to be new avenues. He says that self-employment needs to be promoted and start-up India needs to be pushed.

Mar 17, 2018 5:37 pm (IST)

India is a diverse nation. I studied in Delhi and have faced problems there. But I can tell you, with social media coming in, there is a lot of connecting with the North East. The new generation wants to connect to the North East, Says Conrad

Mar 17, 2018 5:35 pm (IST)

Conrad says that BJP has been a development focused party and a minister goes on a visit to northeast states every 15 days. “When you visit a region, you learn about its problems,” he says. On his own political journey, he says, “I gave my first political speech at the age of 12. I have fought 4 elections. There is something to learn from everyone in politics. My defeats have taught me a lot.”

Mar 17, 2018 5:31 pm (IST)

Our focus is on economically backward states. We won in Tripura because of our PM's focus in smaller states. However, we lost in Gorakhpur because of gath jod (coalition), says Rawat

Mar 17, 2018 5:30 pm (IST)

We have employed more than 1100 doctors, we have got more than 900 nurses. Tomorrow, I am going to give Rs 25000 to ASHA workers. 36 hospitals in the states are linked to tele medication. Respected doctors provide their help via the television. We began telemedicine in rural areas, says Rawat

Mar 17, 2018 5:28 pm (IST)

I din't take what Harish Rawat seriously as well and neither do the people of Uttarakhand. He does the opposite of what he says. He kept shifting his seat but lost both to youthful candidates, says Rawat  

Mar 17, 2018 5:23 pm (IST)

Rahul Gandhi is not taken seriously in India. Even we couldn't imagine that we (BJP) would come to power in three states or should I say five states. Politically, Rahul Gandhi has a lot to learn. People consider Rahul an entertainer. He has reached a respectable age but his political vision is still not clear, Says Trivendra Singh Rawat

Mar 17, 2018 5:22 pm (IST)

The mandate was against the Congress. Meghalaya was looking for a change. It was natural for the other parties to ally together. We have to keep the people's mandate in mind. We have to keep our ideologies in mind. It was only natural that people wanted a change from the incumbent government, Conrad Sangma says

Mar 17, 2018 5:19 pm (IST)

If you look at the results, out of the 60 states. Majority of the seats have gone to Non Congress parties. The majority has gone against them. The alliance was formed naturally as we were all fighting against the incumbent, Says Conrad Sangma

Mar 17, 2018 5:17 pm (IST)

Meghlaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat will discuss the state of the union in a conversation with CNN-News18’s Bhupendra Chaubey next.

Mar 17, 2018 5:17 pm (IST)

Even in our time (UPA) we didn't make any big defence purchases. The air force has been asking for new aircraft, the Navy has been asking for upgrades. ou don'y have missiles, you don't have ammunition, you are using practise ammunition. This is absurd, says Amarinder.     

Mar 17, 2018 5:16 pm (IST)

You want 42 squadrons of the Air Force to deal with China and Pakistan, but we are short. Fruthermore, we have 7 squadrons of obsolete aircraft. How are you going to meet this shortfall. the arms you are giving your soldiers are also not up the the mark. The soldiers of the regiment I served with are now posted in Kashmir and they are swapping their weapons with the ones they seize from terrorists because they like them better. If a soldier doesn't have confidence in his weapon, how can he fight? Asks Captain

Mar 17, 2018 5:09 pm (IST)

When asked how much is Punjab responsible for Delhi’s pollution crisis, Singh says that he cannot tell a farmer not to burn paddy. “The farmer cannot sustain himself on his current income and then you tell him to look for alternatives to crop burning, alternatives that cost money. I hate to punish my farmers for burning crops when they and their children are starving, he says. He accepts that Punjab contributes to pollution, but says it starts from Pakistan and flows through Punjab and Haryana to reach Delhi.

Mar 17, 2018 5:07 pm (IST)

On agrarian distress, Singh says that interestingly, he has just presented a resolution on farmers and employment. The suicides of farmers in Punjab from three a day last year has reduced to one a day, which is still bad. That has happened because of low MSP, high input costs and non-availability of water. My sub soil water has gone down to as low as 1200 feet. We are heading for a major crisis, says Singh.

Mar 17, 2018 5:07 pm (IST)

The Indira Gandhi stadium where the Congress plenary is going on is filled to the brim. That means people are looking at Rahul as their leader. People are getting disenchanted with the BJP and are looking for another option. I hope that option we rise to the occasion, Amarinder says

Mar 17, 2018 5:03 pm (IST)

I recently created 30,000 jobs and only 7,000 were in the government. The other jobs were in the private sector. We have done two job melas in Punjab. There is a third one coming up. Not all are govt jobs. The packages went up to 13 lakhs per annum. I am now targeting the 9 lakh underpaid youth in the state, says Amarinder

Mar 17, 2018 5:02 pm (IST)

On his relations with Rahul Gandhi, Amarinder Singh shares an interesting anecdote to prove a point. He says that when Rajiv Gandhi first started speaking publicly, he would ask me to correct him if he went wrong. Just two years later, I saw him deliver a brilliant speech at the United Nations. People grow with time. Rahul Gandhi has also grown. He has finally found his feet in politics, says Singh. We saw that when he went abroad – to Singapore and earlier in the Silicon Valley. We also saw that when he campaigned across the country.

Mar 17, 2018 5:01 pm (IST)

I have seen the day when BJP came with one seat. Yes, we are down now but that will not remain forever. The Congress only had 14 seats in Punjab and now we have 77. The low phase happens. When the BJP goes down, the Congress either alone or in coalition will come to power, says Amarinder

Mar 17, 2018 4:58 pm (IST)

Punjab had become a drug haven. We have setup a a special taskforce, I have 30 million people and 9 million youth have no jobs. This drug crisis has been fuelled by our neighbour (Pakistan). They keep sending money across, selling drugs across. I have 35000 drug sellers behind bars. The drug price has shot up which means there is a shortage of drugs in Punjab, Punjab CM says.

Mar 17, 2018 4:55 pm (IST)

 No CM can function alone. That is what he is doing. Maybe is preparing for the next election. Kejriwal's MLAs are looking for an alternative. They are all very disappointed. They know they can't come back on his ticket so they are safeguarding their own future, says Amarinder Singh

Mar 17, 2018 4:53 pm (IST)

Arvind Kejriwal has always sort of jumped here and there. So I don't know why he does what he does, There are 22 defamation campaigns against kejriwal, I think he's trying to reduce the load. Maybe he didn't have enough experience when he came in, but this isn't the way a Chief Minister should behave. No government can function in isolation. He has isolated himself, says Amarinder singh

Mar 17, 2018 4:52 pm (IST)

States of the Union session has begun with Captain Amarinder Singh, Chief Minister, Punjab in conversation with Vir Sanghvi, Consulting Editor, Network18

Mar 17, 2018 4:28 pm (IST)

We can continue to nurture BIMSTEC but cutting out Pakistan is an admission of defeat for India. We can't move away from Pakistan. It would be like admitting we can't deal with Pakistan. We can't put Pakistan in a box and forget about it. The relationship with Pakistan is likely to remain adversarial for quite some time. But Pakistan is taking up so much of our energy, we aren't able to focus on so many of the other things we can focus on, says Shyam Saran.

