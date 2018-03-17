GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 Rising India Summit LIVE: Sports Minister and Olympic Silver Medallist Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore Takes the Stage

News18.com | March 17, 2018, 3:33 PM IST
Event Highlights

Sports Minister and Olympic Silver medallist Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore reveals his plans to fulfil India’s sporting dreams News18 Rising India Summit. Earlier, Union Minister Rajnath Singh, Nobel Prize winning economist Paul Krugman, Morgan Stanley’s Ruchir Sharma and Bollywood star Ranveer Singh addressed the audience and fielded tough questions. Coming up next are actor Kangana Ranaut and Union Ministers Smriti Irani and Nirmala Sitharaman, among other newsmakers. Prime Minister Narendra Modi set the tone for the summit yesterday, detailing his vision for India on the global stage.

Rising India is a News18 Network enterprise where leaders from the world of politics, governance, economics, sports and entertainment, and above all well-wishers of India, are gathering to discuss the country’s rising global stature.

Stay tuned as Sumedha Kirti brings you all the news and exciting action straight from the venue:

Mar 17, 2018 3:30 pm (IST)
Mar 17, 2018 3:30 pm (IST)

After an enthralling performance and a selfie party, Ranveer Singh departs. Coming up, Sports Ministers and Olympic medallist Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore in conversation with News18 India's Sumit Awasthi. 

Mar 17, 2018 3:29 pm (IST)

When a fan asked him about his relationship with Deepika, flamboyant Ranveer said, "I think it’s a relationship of mutual admiration. Though, I rate her high on acting, and she doesn’t. There’s a lot to learn from her. She is amazing and I am blessed to have her in my life." The session came to an end with fans getting pictures clicked with Ranveer and dancing with actor on stage.

Mar 17, 2018 3:25 pm (IST)

"I was pulling the style envelope even when I was in Class 4. My teachers used to call me vivacious and all and that's what I became when I grew up. I was ahead of the curve. I have always been like that," he laughs. 

Mar 17, 2018 3:24 pm (IST)

While responding to a question from the audience, Ranveer says, "Don’t know what would have happened if Nihalani was the CBFC chief. But I know Prasoon Joshi supported the film and I am glad it released."

Mar 17, 2018 3:20 pm (IST)
Mar 17, 2018 3:19 pm (IST)

Asked if he felt let down by the government during the Padmaavat controversy, Ranveer Singh says, “I prefer to see the positive. The film got its release, with police deployed outside theatres and then went on to earn Rs 300 crore. I have moved on to another film and will you guys will soon see me in Gully Boy and Simba. I don’t want to rake up any issue that’s already transpired."

Mar 17, 2018 3:11 pm (IST)

So, how was playing a character like Alauddin Khilji? Ranveer Singh says, “Khilji is out of my system now. I am a different person now. Getting into the head and heart of Khilji was a dangerous process. You don't know how far you could go into the rabbit hole. I used to jump into a tub of ice to relieve myself of the physical pain. The mental part of Khilji was something I never did before. I went through some pretty disgusting and disturbing stuff. I don't regret anything. I believe everybody has a dark stream and I have to tap into it in different manner. It was like taking all the 'kachra' (garbage) inside your being. And then putting it on fire. What came out was the performance!"

Mar 17, 2018 3:08 pm (IST)
Mar 17, 2018 3:07 pm (IST)

Asked if the film industry let him down during the Padmaavat controversy, Ranveer Singh says that was not the case. “I am proud to say that I and the film’s unit received a lot of support. Many eminent personalities backed us. Maybe, it didn’t galvanise into one unified movement  perhaps because of lack of communication or the timing."

Mar 17, 2018 3:02 pm (IST)

“When Padmaavat sets were vandalised, my shock turned into rage. I couldn’t believe that we’re living in 2017. I had to be physically restrained. The equipment they broke provides livelihood to thousands. I value the sanctity of the set. It's my place of worship. You don't go to my place of worship and do this,” says Ranveer Singh.

Mar 17, 2018 3:01 pm (IST)

Talking about the trying time, Ranveer says, “When Padmaavat shootings were regularly disrupted, I thought I would be sitting at home stuck with one film. Large chunks of my role were filmed at the end. I didn’t know whether the film would even see a release. But hats off to Sanjay Leela Bhansali for the way he handled the entire issue.I shot 35 Days at a stretch for a costume drama which is unheard of."

Mar 17, 2018 3:00 pm (IST)

The conversation now veers to Padmavat, the period drama starring Ranveer, Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor which triggered protests and violence by Right-wing groups. “It was a very frustrating process because none of this was in my control. I was furious, livid. It was absolutely wrong. I couldn’t do anything and was asked not to do anything. Don't make our lives complicated. There's so much money put it. So, I decided to just stay away from it”

Mar 17, 2018 2:57 pm (IST)
Mar 17, 2018 2:56 pm (IST)

Here’s a bizarre experience Ranveer Singh shares. “Once I was getting out of the bathroom in the dressing room and there was this guy filming me while I was buck naked. I ran across and grabbed the phone, while I was naked and deleted the video immediately. It goes to such extents. But I know my fans from mischief-makers.”

Mar 17, 2018 2:53 pm (IST)

Social media has given you immediate access into your favourite star's personal life, Ranveer Singh. Asked how much he engages with fans, Ranveer says he knows the names of select fans and keeps a tab on them “as one would know a friend”. 

Mar 17, 2018 2:52 pm (IST)
Mar 17, 2018 2:52 pm (IST)

Ranveer Singh on the pressures of the limelight. “I can look at the crowd and immediately say who the real fans are and who are the rowdy ones. Once somebody approached me for a selfie while I was peeing! You learn a lot from people like Akshay Kumar and Shah Rukh Khan. Mobile phones have made it very difficult. You don't know when somebody is filming you. ‘We are the last of movie kids, you not so much’, SRK said to me," shares the 'Padmaavat' actor.

Mar 17, 2018 2:51 pm (IST)

When the king of quirky style brought a new energy on stage at Rising India Summit.

Mar 17, 2018 2:47 pm (IST)

"I love interacting with people. I still can’t believe that I am an actor and famous. So when people get excited on seeing me, even I get excited. But Priyanka Chopra says to me 'tu wo ladka hai jo har baar ghar jaake bolega dekho maa main star bann gaya' (You’re a guy who goes to his mom and says ‘see mom, I am a star’)," says Ranveer Singh.

Mar 17, 2018 2:45 pm (IST)

Further, talking about his career, Singh says, "For two years, till 2013. I was seeking validation. Then, 'Lootera' gave me the critical validation I was looking for. Jokes apart, Ranveer Singh gets real. “There was a notion in my head that I want people to like me. Seeking that validation made me change my decisions.”

Mar 17, 2018 2:41 pm (IST)

"Aditya Chopra realised that star system is killing the industry and found a man by proper audition system, trusted me and said that with a little bit of hustle and luck, you might actually make it. Sunday night the movie came out (Band baja..) and Monday I was famous. When I first came in the lime light post Band Baja Barat, it hit me like a truck," the actor recalls.

Mar 17, 2018 2:38 pm (IST)

The kind of reactions I got for the movie posters were ‘Who’s this guy? This is Yash Raj’s new boy?’ Aditya Chopra said ‘I can't put you on a poster and sell you though you have to do act really well. You are not conventionally good looking, which means you are damn fugly’. Band, Bajaa, Baarat has good memories. Arjun Kapoor jokes about it saying "dhandaa Rs 20 crore ka, legacy Rs 200 crore ki".

Mar 17, 2018 2:35 pm (IST)

The cheeky actor keeps the laughs coming, asks if the “cheque” has cleared before taking the stage! "I wake up every day like I'm living a dream. When a film does well it is empowering. I need to punch myself. I wake up every day and think I am living a dream," says Ranveer Singh.

Mar 17, 2018 2:34 pm (IST)

Actor Ranveer Singh takes the stage by storm. Begins with a Bollywood jig and his trademark comic timing, and demands a lengthy introduction! He is now in conversation with Entertainment Editor and film critic Rajeev Masand.

Mar 17, 2018 2:27 pm (IST)
Mar 17, 2018 2:27 pm (IST)
Mar 17, 2018 2:23 pm (IST)
Mar 17, 2018 1:33 pm (IST)

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh signs the wall at News18 Rising India Summit.

Mar 17, 2018 1:28 pm (IST)

CLICK TO READ | 'Ho Gaya, Aage Nahi Hoga': Rajnath Singh on Gorakhpur By-Election Loss

Not daunted by the UP bypolls loss, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said the BJP realises that loss is also a possibility in the election.

