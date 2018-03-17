News18 Rising India Summit LIVE: Sports Minister and Olympic Silver Medallist Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore Takes the Stage

Mar 17, 2018 3:11 pm (IST)

So, how was playing a character like Alauddin Khilji? Ranveer Singh says, “Khilji is out of my system now. I am a different person now. Getting into the head and heart of Khilji was a dangerous process. You don't know how far you could go into the rabbit hole. I used to jump into a tub of ice to relieve myself of the physical pain. The mental part of Khilji was something I never did before. I went through some pretty disgusting and disturbing stuff. I don't regret anything. I believe everybody has a dark stream and I have to tap into it in different manner. It was like taking all the 'kachra' (garbage) inside your being. And then putting it on fire. What came out was the performance!"