News18 Rising India Summit | Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma Talks About Facing the Music, Croons to 'Change'
The new CM of the North Eastern state said that Meghalaya faces challenges in connectivity, roads, social welfare and problems faced by the youth.
New Delhi: Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma showed off his other talents at the News18 Rising India Summit on Saturday. A music enthusiast, he crooned to two songs at the event — 'winds of change' by the band Scorpions and the hit song from 1957 movie Naya Daur, Yeh Desh Hai Veer Jawano Ka. "There was a time I played music, now I am facing it," he quipped in a lighter moment.
He also shed light on how the BJP, NPP’s alliance partner, managed to form a government in the state despite winning just two seats. He said that the people of Meghalaya were looking for a change and that's why the majority of the votes went against the incumbent regime, thus pushing the opposition to come together to form the government.
"If you look at the results, out of the 60 states. A majority have gone to non-Congress parties. The alliance was formed naturally as we were all fighting against the incumbent," said Sangma during the News18 Rising India Summit.
The leader agreed that his party, National People’s Party (NPP), did interact with the Congress after the assembly election results but he had to "keep the mandate and party ideology in mind" and that the BJP is a development-focused party.
"We are working to solve it. It will not happen in one day. We have constraints, in monetary terms as well but those will have to be mitigated to work for the state's welfare," he said.
Sangma further talked about the problems being faced by North Eastern youth in cities like Delhi. "India is a diverse nation. I studied in Delhi and have faced problems there. But I can tell you one thing — with social media booming, many are and want to connect with the North East," he said.
