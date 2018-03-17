English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
News18 Rising India Summit | We Want Good Relations, But Pakistan Does Not Want To Improve, Says Rajnath Singh
The statement comes in the wake of a diplomatic row between the two nations. Pakistan on Thursday said it has decided to call back its High Commissioner in India, Sohail Mahmood, for consultations after repeated incidence of "harassment" of its diplomatic staff in New Delhi.
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh speaks at the Rising India Summit.
New Delhi: In a scathing attack on Pakistan, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said that India’s neighbour was the deterrent in ensuring that the two nations did not have cordial relations.
“Atal Bihari Bajpayee said friends change but neighbours don't. We want good relations with our neighbours but Pakistan does not want to improve,” he said at the Rising India Summit in the national capital.
The statement comes in the wake of a diplomatic row between the two nations. Pakistan on Thursday said it has decided to call back its High Commissioner in India, Sohail Mahmood, for consultations after repeated incidence of "harassment" of its diplomatic staff in New Delhi.
On Tuesday, the Foreign Office had summoned India's Deputy High Commissioner JP Singh over alleged harassment of its officials and their families in New Delhi.
Launching a scathing attack on the Islamic Republic, the minister further said that Pakistan was not doing enough to fight terrorism. “They are allowing a UN designated terrorist (Haafiz Saeed) to run his own political party and fight elections. God knows how many people these terrorists have killed. The country also helps the Haqqani network to grow,” the minister said.
Singh further lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for encouraging other countries to talk about Pakistan and act against its terrorist activities.
“Terrorism is a global phenomenon. Our PM has achieved huge success in getting international organisations to take sides with India to fight terrorism. Earlier nobody talked against Pakistan, now even the United States of America also condemns Pakistan,” Singh said.
Also Watch
“Atal Bihari Bajpayee said friends change but neighbours don't. We want good relations with our neighbours but Pakistan does not want to improve,” he said at the Rising India Summit in the national capital.
The statement comes in the wake of a diplomatic row between the two nations. Pakistan on Thursday said it has decided to call back its High Commissioner in India, Sohail Mahmood, for consultations after repeated incidence of "harassment" of its diplomatic staff in New Delhi.
On Tuesday, the Foreign Office had summoned India's Deputy High Commissioner JP Singh over alleged harassment of its officials and their families in New Delhi.
Launching a scathing attack on the Islamic Republic, the minister further said that Pakistan was not doing enough to fight terrorism. “They are allowing a UN designated terrorist (Haafiz Saeed) to run his own political party and fight elections. God knows how many people these terrorists have killed. The country also helps the Haqqani network to grow,” the minister said.
Singh further lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for encouraging other countries to talk about Pakistan and act against its terrorist activities.
“Terrorism is a global phenomenon. Our PM has achieved huge success in getting international organisations to take sides with India to fight terrorism. Earlier nobody talked against Pakistan, now even the United States of America also condemns Pakistan,” Singh said.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
-
When Farooq Abdullah Told Piyush Goyal to Change Pillows in Trains
-
Friday 16 March , 2018
Irrfan Diagnosed With Neuroendocrine Tumour
-
Friday 16 March , 2018
Rising India Means the Rise of 125 Crore Indians, Says PM Modi
-
Friday 16 March , 2018
AIFW 2018: Vaani Kapoor Sizzles On The Runway, Gets Candid About Her Ramp Walk and More
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
When Farooq Abdullah Told Piyush Goyal to Change Pillows in Trains
Friday 16 March , 2018 Irrfan Diagnosed With Neuroendocrine Tumour
Friday 16 March , 2018 Rising India Means the Rise of 125 Crore Indians, Says PM Modi
Friday 16 March , 2018 AIFW 2018: Vaani Kapoor Sizzles On The Runway, Gets Candid About Her Ramp Walk and More
Thursday 15 March , 2018 India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Rajinikanth Ensured I Ate On Time: Pankaj Tripathi
- Bangladesh Players Allegedly Break Dressing Room Door in Colombo
- Avengers Infinity War Trailer: The End Is Near and Thanos Has Got Us All Stoked About It
- Samsung Galaxy S9+ Review: A Facelift Simply Perfecting The Galaxy S8+
- Ek Do Teen: Jacqueline Fernandez Gives an Edgy Makeover to Madhuri Dixit's Mohini in Baaghi 2