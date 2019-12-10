LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
News18 Tech & Auto Awards 2019 LIVE: In a Few Weeks, India Will See Rs 100 Cr Lithium-ion Battery Unit in Chennai, Says Harsh Vardhan

December 10, 2019, 8:05 PM IST
Event Highlights

News18 Tech & Auto Awards 2019 LIVE Updates: Union Minister for Science and Technology, Harsh Vadhan, said that he will be in Chennai in a few weeks to lay the foundation stone of Rs 100 crore lithium-ion battery unit, which will be led by Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR). He is speaking at the third edition of News18.com's Tech and Auto Awards which is being held in New Delhi. The event is to celebrate and honor the products and innovations in the technology space as well as the automobile industry in India. The theme for this year’s awards revolves around two pertinent issues — sustainable mobility and cyber security.

The keynote speaker for this year’s News 18 Tech & Auto Awards is Lieutenant General Deependra Singh Hooda (retd.). General Hooda was the Commander of Indian army’s Northern Command during the surgical strike of September 2016. He will be speaking on ‘India's Next Battlefield Would Be Cyberspace’ with a focus on what corporates and industries can do to further the efforts of the governments.
Dec 10, 2019 8:04 pm (IST)

Union Minister Harsh Vardhan says, CSIR ranks 15th from the 1,289 government-supported institutions that are dedicated to serving the people. He lauds the contributions of the auto sector. He further says that the scientists of India have solutions to all problems.: 

Dec 10, 2019 8:00 pm (IST)

Rs 100 crore Lithiom Ion Battery Plant by CSIR | Union Minister Harsh Vardhan says that the government will lay the foundation stone in Chennai for a Rs 100 crore lithiom ion battery manufacturing plant, led by CSIR.

Dec 10, 2019 7:57 pm (IST)

Harsh Vardhan Addresses the Event | Harsh Vardhan remembers Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Narendra Modi and their comntribution to science. "The start-up movement under Modi has become robust now. We will realize the dream of our Prime Minister- science in India will go very far," he says.

Dec 10, 2019 7:54 pm (IST)

Gaming Phone of the Year Nominees | Top 5 gaming phones of the year:
1. Asus ROG Phone II
2. Black Shark 2
3. Nubia Red Magic 3s
4. OnePlus 7T
5. Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro

Dec 10, 2019 7:48 pm (IST)

Nitin Gadkari's Message | The pollution problem, particularly oin Delhi, does not need to be explained. India has enormous potential for power, including solar and thermal.  Compared to diesel and petrol, this is economically viable and pollution-free. Auto industry creates lots of jobs, and electric mobility will make India a hub of electric vehicle manufacturing. As an integrated approach to development, electric mobility is the future. This is the appropriate time, we have to use appropriate technology,

Dec 10, 2019 7:42 pm (IST)

The jury for both Tech and Auto categories:

Dec 10, 2019 7:40 pm (IST)

Tech jury welcomed on stage:

Dec 10, 2019 7:38 pm (IST)

Keynote Speaker Lt. Gen. Deependra Singh Hooda (Retd.) at the Tech and Auto awards.

Dec 10, 2019 7:34 pm (IST)

Union Minister Harsh Vardhan Arrives |  Union Minister of Science and Technology Harsh Vardhan, who is a guest of honour at the awards arrives. He holds important portfolios like the Ministry of Earth Sciences and Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. In his previous term as an MP, he served as Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

Dec 10, 2019 7:31 pm (IST)

Gaming Laptop Nominations | Here are the top 5 gaming laptops of the year:
1. Lenovo Legion Y540
2. HP OMEN X 2S
3. Asus Zephryus S
4. Acer Predator Helios 500
5. Alienware Area 51m 

Dec 10, 2019 7:29 pm (IST)

Computing Device of the Year Nominees | Here are the nominations for the laptop of the year:
1. HP Spectre x360 13
2.Apple MacBook Air
3. Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon (2019)
4. Asus Zenbook Pro Duo
5.Dell XPS 13 (2019)

Dec 10, 2019 7:27 pm (IST)

Smart TV of the Year Nominees | Top 5 Smart TV of the year nominations are:
1. Sony Bravia A9G OLED TV
2. Xiaomi Mi TV 4X
3. Metz OLED Android TV
4. Samsung The Frame QLED 55
5. OnePlus TV 55Q1IN

Dec 10, 2019 7:24 pm (IST)

Gadget of the Year Nominees | Here are the nominees for gadget of the year:
1. Bose Frames
2. Sony Bravia A9G OLED TV
3. Dyson Lightcycle
4. Apple iPad Pro 12,9
5. Samsung Galaxy Fold

Dec 10, 2019 7:22 pm (IST)

Budget Phone of the Year Nominees | The top 5 nominations for budget phone of the year are:
1. Realme 5 Pro
2. Nokia 7.2
3. Samsung galaxy M30s
4. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
5. Xiaomi Redmi K20

Dec 10, 2019 7:13 pm (IST)

Camera Phone of the Year Nominations | Here are the nomnations for the camera phone of the year caegory:
1. Apple iPhone 11 Pro
2. Google Pixel 3a
3. Huawei P30 Pro
4. Samsung galaxy Note 10+
5. OnePlus 7T Pro

Dec 10, 2019 7:11 pm (IST)

Smartphone of the Year Nominations | Here are the phones nominated for smartphone of the year category:
1. Apple iPhone 11
2. Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro
3. OnePlus 7T
4. Samsung Galaxy Note 10+
5. Samsung Galaxy Fold

Dec 10, 2019 7:03 pm (IST)

Auto Jury | Here are the jury members for the Auto category:
1. Ranojoy Mukerji, Ex-SIAM Deputy Director and auto journalist
2. Jatin Ahuja, Founder & MD, Big Boy Toyz
3. Tutu Dhawan, industry veteran
4. Arun Mahotra, auto industry expert 
5. Kunal Kelkar, Automotive photographer, Founder- The Autofocus

Dec 10, 2019 6:58 pm (IST)

Tech Jury | Here are the tech jury members for the event:

1. Ershad Kaleebullah Editor-In-Chief, TheMrPhone​
2. Deepak Dhingra, Editor-In-Chief of 91Mobiles
3. Ashish Bhatia, Editorial Consultant
4. Nimish Dubey, freelance tech journalist
5. Nishant Padhiar, Editor, Stuff and What Hi-Fi

Dec 10, 2019 6:57 pm (IST)

The News18 Tech and Auto Awards is India's first Technology and Automotive Awards, which celebrates the confluence of connectivity and mobility. Over the years, technology has changed our lives and most importantly our mobility. Thus, at News18, we see Technology and Automobile as an extension of one another. After a stupendous first two editions we are back with the third edition of the awards. We aim to grow bigger and better, as we salute the best of Technology and Automotive innovations in 2019.

Dec 10, 2019 6:57 pm (IST)

We live in a time when technology is effectively defining the way we work, the way we communicate and the way we commute. There is perhaps no better time then, to take a look at the success stories of the year, in the domains of technology and mobility, which are closer than ever before. News18.com is hosting the third edition of the Tech & Auto Awards on December 10 in New Delhi to celebrate and honor the products and innovations in the technology space as well as the automobile industry in India. The theme for this year’s awards revolves around two pertinent issues—sustainable mobility and cyber security. Click here to read full article

Dec 10, 2019 6:56 pm (IST)

Keynote Speaker Lt Gen. Hooda to Speak on Cyberspace | Lt. Gen. Deependra Singh Hooda (Retd.),(Former GOC-in-Chief, Northern Command, Indian Army) will be the keynote speaker at the event. He has been awarded the Vishisht Seva Medal twice, the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, the Uttam Yudh Seva Medal and the Param Vishisht Seva Medal. Lt Gen Hooda is on the Advisory Board of Cyber Peace Foundation, a NGO dealing cyber protection and training, on the Advisory Board of Cyber Security Research Centre at Punjab Engineering College and a Visiting Fellow at the Centre for Land Warfare Studies. Lt Gen Hooda will bring his immense experience to speak on India’s Next Battlefield Would Be Cyberspace: Are We ready.

Dec 10, 2019 6:55 pm (IST)

RK Singh as Guest of Honour | R. K. Singh is currently the Minister of Power (Independent Charge) and Minister of New and Renewable Energy (Independent Charge). He is also the Minister of State for Skill Development & Entrepreneurship. Mr. R. K. Singh is a two-time Member of Parliament from Bihar and is a 1975 batch Bihar cadre Indian Administrative Service officer and former Home Secretary of India. He is known for playing an important role in improving the condition of roads in Bihar as the principal secretary in the road construction department during the Nitish Kumar government's first term (2004–2009).

Dec 10, 2019 6:55 pm (IST)

Union Minister Harsh Vardhan as Guest of Honour | Union Minister of Science and Technology Dr. Harsh Vardhan, who holds the Ministry of Earth Sciences and Ministry of Health and Family Welfare portfolios as well is the guest of honour for the Tech and Auto awards this year.

Union Minister Harsh Vardhan addresses the audience at News18 Tech and Auto awards

The Guest of Honour will be Dr Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister for Science and Technology and RK Singh, Minister of Power (Independent Charge) and Minister of New and Renewable Energy (Independent Charge). “On the back of two very successful editions, the Tech and Auto Awards is geared up for yet another marquee event that lauds the game changers in above mentioned sectors.

This year, the highly-anticipated event sheds light on sustainable initiatives, how cyber security is going to form a crucial part of our lives in this digital age of information, and, lastly, the future of electric vehicles. Firmly believing that change begins with us, adopting such practices can lead to pollution levels decreasing as well as citizens using smarter modes of commute,” says Puneet Singhvi, President - Digital and Corporate Strategy, Network18.

The Tech & Auto Awards 2019 will cover a wide range of product categories, to be able to pit as many high-profile technology and automotive launches over the past year, against their competition. In the technology space, the 8 award categories will include the best smartphones of the year, the best new televisions that you can buy right now and even the best gaming laptops as well as camera phones, for instance.

The 8 auto awards categories will put to rest, the raging debates about the best SUV of the year, the best hatchback that you should buy or even the best two-wheeler that you must have in your garage, among other pressing matters. There will also be extensive focus on electric vehicles. The nominations will be judged by two expert juries of five members each. You will surely have a definite answer to whether the iPhone 11 or the OnePlus 7 is the phone for you, or whether you should splurge on a Kia Seltos or a Hyundai Venue.

The tech nominations will be judged Nishant Padhiar who the editor of Stuff and What Hi-Fi publications, Deepak Dhingra who heads the editorial operations of 91 Mobiles, Ershad Kaleebullah who heads TheMrPhone website and industry veterans Ashish Bhatia and Nimish Dubey. The very competitive auto awards categories will be judged by Ronojoy Mukerji who is Ex-SIAM Dy. Director, Jatin Ahuja, Founder & MD of Big Boy Toyz, Tutu Dhawan, an industry veteran, auto industry expert Arun Malhotra as well as Kunal Kelkar, Automotive Photographer and Founder of The Autofocus website.

The MITRA robot, developed by the Bengaluru-based Invento Robotics will also be at the event, interacting with guests.
