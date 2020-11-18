News18 to Host Mission Paani’s Jal Pratigya Event Tomorrow; Al Gore, Venkaiah Naidu, Akshay Kumar to Attend

Expanding its Mission Paani campaign, News18 will host a Jal Pratigya event on November 19 focussing on water conservation and sustainable hygiene in the times of the Covid-19 pandemic. The event coincides with the World Toilet Day, and aims to spread the message of ‘Swachhta aur Paani, Aakhir Bachani Hai Zindagani’.

The Harpic-News18 Mission Paani campaign was launched last year and has championed the cause of water conservation by raising actionable awareness and lending support to water conservationists across the country.

This year, with the initiative’s expanded scope and renewed objective, the aim is to help the nation ensure water availability to our future generations. The campaign now focuses on highlighting the critical components of both water and hygiene and bring everyone together in this mission for a safe & sustainable tomorrow.

The virtual event will be held on Friday and will include participation from actor Akshay Kumar, former US vice-president and environmentalist Al Gore, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Jal Shakti minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal, CEO of Reckitt Benckiser Laxman Narasimhan, music maestro AR Rahman, lyricist and censor board chairman Prasoon Joshi, and founder of World Toilet Organisation Jack Sim.

Water conservation has been solely focused on the idea of saving drinking water; however, this pandemic has taught people that it is essential to not just use water but utilize it in moderation. This campaign will take a step towards raising awareness amongst society about the need to save water, to maintain hygiene as well as practice efficient water management

At the event, Jal Shakti minister Shekhawat, chief ministers of certain states and other dignitaries will take the Jal Pratigya to pledge water conservation and sustainable hygiene for a healthy India. Several teachers and students from various schools will also take the pledge virtually.