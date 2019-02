News18 Wrap: 20 CRPF Jawans Killed in Pulwama Suicide Attack, JeM Released Video of Alleged Bomber & Other Stories You Might Have Missed

In case you missed it

Agree or disagree?

Art of the Day

News18 Wrap brings you some of the biggest stories on News18.com today to help you stay updated at all times.Twenty jawans were killed and 40 injured when a suicide bomber rammed a Scorpio car laden with 350 kg of explosives into a CRPF convoy in Awantipora town of Pulwama district on Thursday. This is one of the worst attacks since the 2001 Jammu and Kashmir legislative assembly car bombing. Read more. Minutes after a ghastly suicide attack on a CRPF convoy in Awantipora town of Pulwama, Jaish-e-Mohammad, the outfit which claimed responsibility for the attack, released a video of the person believed to have carried out the fidayeen strike. Watch the chilling video only on News18.com.Following the tragic attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that "sacrifices of our brave security personnel shall not go in vain". He also spoke to Home Minister Rajnath Singh and other top officials regarding the situation in Kashmir. Read more. Today's attack is one of the biggest militant attacks in Kashmir in the last two decades. The last time a car bombing of such magnitude happened was in 2001 when JeM carried out a suicide bomb attack outside the Srinagar secretariat killing 38 people and injuring 40 others. Read more Follow live updates about all the latest developments in Pulwama, only on News18.com.West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday applied for a membership at the Delhi Press Club, sources revealed. The decision was taken during an off-record conversation with the journalists at the Delhi press club, where Banerjee met members of the press over sabutdana pakoras (tapioca fritters) and tea. Is she eyeing the PM's post after all? Read more. On Valentine's Day, Congress expressed its love for its nemesis and political arch-rival Bharatiya Janata Party using caricatures of party leaders. Check out the hilarious cartoons On the first Valentine's Day since the decriminalisation of Section 377, the queer folk of Delhi came together with trans writer Gazaj Dhaliwal for a special screening of the Sonam-Anil Kapoor starrer 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh aisa Laga'. Find out how they reacted to the film.Love, they say, makes the world go around. But the guardians of morality are going round and round to keep it shackled. Sanskaris in our country and the orthodox in the Muslim world have a phobia for many things, including something as tender and ennobling as love. Hence their ire against Valentine’s Day. Read Ravi Shanker Kapoor's take on why right-wing organisations hate Valentine's Day.The scarlet, foam hearts and baloons are not just Valentine's Day decoration. They are an invitation into a world of fetid romance and Cinderella-endings and it’s not inclusive. Most of these pastel shindigs are meant for the eyes of couples only. Rakhi bose writes how for single people, dealing with Valentine's Day is like going through the five stages of grief. In a major setback for the Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi, a two-judge bench of the Supreme Court has ruled that control of Commissions of Inquiry and Anti-Corruption Bureau lies with the central government. Read more. *Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.