News18 Wrap: 4 JeM Militants Killed, Pak Said Will Retaliate if India Attacks & Other Stories You Missed
Two Jaish-e-Mohammad militants, including the commander who masterminded Thursday’s terror attack on a CRPF convoy in Pulwama, were killed in an encounter in the south Kashmir district, in which four army personnel and a civilian also died. Read more.
In what may further escalate tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbours, Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said his country will retaliate if India launches military strikes in the aftermath of the Pulwama terror attack. Accusing India of playing judge and jury, Khan said New Delhi had blamed the attack on Islamabad “without any proof”. New Delhi was quick to respond, saying it was not "surprised" that Islamabad has again failed to condemn the "heinous act". Read more.
Pakistan's Attorney General Anwar Mansoor Khan submitted his arguments at the International Court of Justice after the world court declined its plea for adjournment. India had yesterday punched holes in Islamabad’s case against former Indian Navy officer Kulbhushan Jadhav, who Islamabad accused of spying for India. Pakistan had claimed yesterday that India did not provide answers to the key questions it raised at the ICJ Jadhav, who has been sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court. Read more.
On Monday, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee became the first opposition leader to question the narrative of the Pulwama attack and accused the BJP of attempting to foment communal tension ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. In the days preceding Banerjee’s press conference, the state had seen at least four separate cases of unidentified mobs – which the TMC alleges were linked to the BJP – targeting individuals who had allegedly posted “anti-national” posts on social media. The videos of the assault were then uploaded on social media. Read more on the dangerous political developments in Bengal.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday hit out at people who are mocking India’s fastest train Vande Bharat Express that broke down on its inaugural run on Saturday, and termed the comments against the train an “insult” to efforts of engineers and technicians. Read more.
Two aircraft of IAF's aerobatic team Surya Kiran crashed after hitting each other mid-air on Tuesday, killing a pilot and injuring two who ejected to safety during a rehersal for the Aero India show. Read more.
Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar, who was at the centre of a controversy over the CBI questioning him in the Saradha chit fund scam case, has been officially transferred to West Bengal CID as ADG, IGP on Tuesday. Read more.
Saudi Arabia on Monday vowed to try to "de-escalate tensions between India and Pakistan in the wake of the deadly terror attack in Pulwama by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad, as Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman prepares to head to New Delhi from Islamabad. Read more.
The ruling AIADMK in Tamil Nadu and the BJP on Tuesday sealed an alliance for the coming Lok Sabha elections under which the saffron party would contest five seats in the state. Read more.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah have had the last laugh. The Shiv Sena is on board, and the oldest BJP ally is back in the NDA fold for both Lok Sabha and assembly polls slated this year. Whatever the Shiv Sena may claim, the fact is that Uddhav Thackeray has blinked first in the battle of nerves. Read Venkatesh Kesari's take on how Modi and Shah tamed the tiger.
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, before her Lucknow visit, sent a telephonic message to the people and promised to bring a new style of politics to Uttar Pradesh. Rahul Gandhi also talks about this “new politics” from time to time. But what is this new politics? She says that youth, women and marginal sections of the society all may hear their voices in this new politics. Badri Narayan decodes Priyanka Gandhi's new style oof politics. Read more.
The Congress seems to have learnt a few lessons from 1999 and 2016 when it paid a political price for opposing the BJP governments over conflict with Pakistan and cross-border surgical strikes. The follies of 1999 were many, costing the grand old party a defeat in the general elections. At the height of the Kargil conflict, the Congress under Sonia Gandhi sought to question Atal Bihari Vajpayee government’s “ignominious incompetence in Kargil”, but later joined the government’s sense of achievement and celebration of Kargil. Read Rashid Kidwai's take on how the Congress has learnt from it's past mistakes in backing the Modi governmnet in the Pulwama onslaught.
