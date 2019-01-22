English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
News18 Wrap: Congress's London Hackathon, Amit Shah's Chopper in Bengal & Other Stories You Might Have Missed
News18 Wrap brings you some of the biggest stories on News18.com today to help you stay updated at all times.
The BJP chief, who was down with Swine Flu, was discharged from AIIMS on Sunday and is slated to arrive in Kolkata on Tuesday morning. (Image: PTI)
Loading...
News18 Wrap brings you some of the biggest stories on News18.com today to help you stay updated at all times.
Syed Shuja, the self-proclaimed cyber expert, who made shocking allegations on EVM rigging in 2014 elections, was never part of the team at Electronic Corporation of India (ECIL), like he claimed, the company clarified on Tuesday. Not just Syed Shuja, but none of the team members mentioned by him were part of the engineering team that dealt with EVM manufacturing at ECIL, sources the company. Read the exclusive interview only on News18.com.
In what may lead to a drastic cut in reserved posts for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and OBCs across central universities, the Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed the Centre's appeal against a ruling which had held that 'department' and not 'university' will be treated as a unit for deciding quota in the recruitment of teachers in UGC-funded higher education institutions. Read more.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Amit Shah on Tuesday announced that the Citizenship Amendment Bill will be one of the main agendas for the party in West Bengal in the upcoming Lok Sabha election and assured Bengali Hindus of restoring their lost dignity. shah also said that if his chopper would not be allowed to land in Bengal, he would hold rallies from the helicopter itself.Read more about Amit Shah's Bengal visit only on News18.
Defending his presence at the London hackathon event which came into question by the BJP, Congress leader Kapil Sibal said invitations were sent to all, including the BJP and the Election Commission. Addressing a press conference in London via Skype, the man, identified as Syed Suja, said that electronic voting machines (EVMs) during the 2014 elections were rigged. Read more on the Hackathon controversy only on News18.
What do a professor of political science, a doctor, a businessman and a brand manager have in common? They all run highly successful parody accounts on Twitter that have thousands of followers. Read the News18 special on the most viral parody accounts on Indian Twitter.
A Taiwanese woman who described herself as the "Bikini Climber" has died from suspected hypothermia, after a fall in Nantou County of Taiwan's Yushan national park. Read more.
Kamla Harris loves idlis. And, sambhar. When Harris announced that she plans to run for the President of the United States of America in 2020, most of the headlines identified her as 'African-American'. The Indian bit didn't make it to many newspapers. But she may, in fact, be more Indian that you or the Americans may imagine. Adrija Bose writes on the 'Indian-ness' of Harris and how it may play in to her Presidential candidacy. Read more.
A day after a self-proclaimed cyber expert alleged that the BJP had won election by hacking into Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), the ruling party on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on the Congress and said the grand old party has already started looking for an excuse for its impending loss in the coming Lok Sabha polls.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
In case you missed it
Syed Shuja, the self-proclaimed cyber expert, who made shocking allegations on EVM rigging in 2014 elections, was never part of the team at Electronic Corporation of India (ECIL), like he claimed, the company clarified on Tuesday. Not just Syed Shuja, but none of the team members mentioned by him were part of the engineering team that dealt with EVM manufacturing at ECIL, sources the company. Read the exclusive interview only on News18.com.
In what may lead to a drastic cut in reserved posts for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and OBCs across central universities, the Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed the Centre's appeal against a ruling which had held that 'department' and not 'university' will be treated as a unit for deciding quota in the recruitment of teachers in UGC-funded higher education institutions. Read more.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Amit Shah on Tuesday announced that the Citizenship Amendment Bill will be one of the main agendas for the party in West Bengal in the upcoming Lok Sabha election and assured Bengali Hindus of restoring their lost dignity. shah also said that if his chopper would not be allowed to land in Bengal, he would hold rallies from the helicopter itself.Read more about Amit Shah's Bengal visit only on News18.
Defending his presence at the London hackathon event which came into question by the BJP, Congress leader Kapil Sibal said invitations were sent to all, including the BJP and the Election Commission. Addressing a press conference in London via Skype, the man, identified as Syed Suja, said that electronic voting machines (EVMs) during the 2014 elections were rigged. Read more on the Hackathon controversy only on News18.
What do a professor of political science, a doctor, a businessman and a brand manager have in common? They all run highly successful parody accounts on Twitter that have thousands of followers. Read the News18 special on the most viral parody accounts on Indian Twitter.
A Taiwanese woman who described herself as the "Bikini Climber" has died from suspected hypothermia, after a fall in Nantou County of Taiwan's Yushan national park. Read more.
Agree or disagree?
Kamla Harris loves idlis. And, sambhar. When Harris announced that she plans to run for the President of the United States of America in 2020, most of the headlines identified her as 'African-American'. The Indian bit didn't make it to many newspapers. But she may, in fact, be more Indian that you or the Americans may imagine. Adrija Bose writes on the 'Indian-ness' of Harris and how it may play in to her Presidential candidacy. Read more.
Art of the Day
A day after a self-proclaimed cyber expert alleged that the BJP had won election by hacking into Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), the ruling party on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on the Congress and said the grand old party has already started looking for an excuse for its impending loss in the coming Lok Sabha polls.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Explains: Dance Bars Are Back But With The ‘Obscenity’ Rider
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
Campus Sexism: Students Recount Uncomfortable Experiences Around Kanak Sarkar
-
Wednesday 16 January , 2019
Karnataka Crisis Explained: Five Reasons Why The Cong-JD(S) Coalition Is Under Threat
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
In Search for 15 Trapped Meghalaya Miners, Navy Divers Spot Body After 33 Days
News18 Explains: Dance Bars Are Back But With The ‘Obscenity’ Rider
Thursday 17 January , 2019 33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
Thursday 17 January , 2019 Campus Sexism: Students Recount Uncomfortable Experiences Around Kanak Sarkar
Wednesday 16 January , 2019 Karnataka Crisis Explained: Five Reasons Why The Cong-JD(S) Coalition Is Under Threat
Thursday 17 January , 2019 In Search for 15 Trapped Meghalaya Miners, Navy Divers Spot Body After 33 Days
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Titans Review: A Mix of Noir and Rib-cracking Action Makes this DC Show on Netflix Worth a Watch
- Cristiano Ronaldo Pleads Guilty to Tax Fraud at Madrid Court, Accepts Suspended Sentence
- Video of Sara Ali Khan and Malaika Arora Working Out Together is Breaking the Internet, Watch Here
- Janhvi Kapoor Gets Heavily Trolled for Flaunting Holographic Outfit Copied from International Brand
- Guinness World Records Makes a Man Eat Humble Pie After His Failed Pi Memorisation Record 'Attempt'
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results