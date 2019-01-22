LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
News18 Wrap: Congress's London Hackathon, Amit Shah's Chopper in Bengal & Other Stories You Might Have Missed

News18 Wrap brings you some of the biggest stories on News18.com today to help you stay updated at all times.

News18.com

Updated:January 22, 2019, 8:03 PM IST
News18 Wrap: Congress's London Hackathon, Amit Shah's Chopper in Bengal & Other Stories You Might Have Missed
The BJP chief, who was down with Swine Flu, was discharged from AIIMS on Sunday and is slated to arrive in Kolkata on Tuesday morning. (Image: PTI)
News18 Wrap brings you some of the biggest stories on News18.com today to help you stay updated at all times.

In case you missed it


Syed Shuja, the self-proclaimed cyber expert, who made shocking allegations on EVM rigging in 2014 elections, was never part of the team at Electronic Corporation of India (ECIL), like he claimed, the company clarified on Tuesday. Not just Syed Shuja, but none of the team members mentioned by him were part of the engineering team that dealt with EVM manufacturing at ECIL, sources the company. Read the exclusive interview only on News18.com.

In what may lead to a drastic cut in reserved posts for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and OBCs across central universities, the Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed the Centre's appeal against a ruling which had held that 'department' and not 'university' will be treated as a unit for deciding quota in the recruitment of teachers in UGC-funded higher education institutions. Read more.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Amit Shah on Tuesday announced that the Citizenship Amendment Bill will be one of the main agendas for the party in West Bengal in the upcoming Lok Sabha election and assured Bengali Hindus of restoring their lost dignity. shah also said that if his chopper would not be allowed to land in Bengal, he would hold rallies from the helicopter itself.Read more about Amit Shah's Bengal visit only on News18.

Defending his presence at the London hackathon event which came into question by the BJP, Congress leader Kapil Sibal said invitations were sent to all, including the BJP and the Election Commission. Addressing a press conference in London via Skype, the man, identified as Syed Suja, said that electronic voting machines (EVMs) during the 2014 elections were rigged. Read more on the Hackathon controversy only on News18.

What do a professor of political science, a doctor, a businessman and a brand manager have in common? They all run highly successful parody accounts on Twitter that have thousands of followers. Read the News18 special on the most viral parody accounts on Indian Twitter.

A Taiwanese woman who described herself as the "Bikini Climber" has died from suspected hypothermia, after a fall in Nantou County of Taiwan's Yushan national park. Read more.

Agree or disagree?


Kamla Harris loves idlis. And, sambhar. When Harris announced that she plans to run for the President of the United States of America in 2020, most of the headlines identified her as 'African-American'. The Indian bit didn't make it to many newspapers. But she may, in fact, be more Indian that you or the Americans may imagine. Adrija Bose writes on the 'Indian-ness' of Harris and how it may play in to her Presidential candidacy. Read more.

Art of the Day



EVM-politics-cartoon

A day after a self-proclaimed cyber expert alleged that the BJP had won election by hacking into Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), the ruling party on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on the Congress and said the grand old party has already started looking for an excuse for its impending loss in the coming Lok Sabha polls.

