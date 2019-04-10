English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
News18 Wrap: EC Postpones PM Modi Biopic Release, SC Admits 'Stolen' Rafale Documents & Other Stories You Missed
News18 Wrap brings you some of the biggest stories on News18.com today to help you stay updated at all times.
In a major verdict, the Election Commission on Wednesday stopped the release of ‘PM Narendra Modi’ till the end of the Lok Sabha election, hours after the Central Board of Film Certification green lit the film for release on Thursday, the first day of polling. Not just that, the EC order banning the release of any biography or any other poster or publicity material that serves the interests of a political entity also applies to Namo TV, the 24-hour channel promoting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP that surreptitiously landed on DTH connections ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. Read more.
A three-judge bench of the Supreme Court on Wednesday unanimously dismissed the government’s objections regarding ‘classified’ documents in the public domain which had raised several questions over the Rafale fighter jets deal. What was in thee papers, though, that the government did not want court to see? Read more to find out.
Gujarat MLA Alpesh Thakor has quit the Congress after his outfit, the Gujarat Kshatriya Thakor Sena, gave him a 24-hour ultimatum. Thakor was said to be unhappy with the local party leadership as he was keen to contest from Patan Lok Sabha seat, but the Congress chose former MP Jagdish Thakor over him. Read more.
UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stirred controversy on Tuesday at an election rally in Meerut where he referred to the Muslims in the country as "green virus". Read more. But what does Green stand for in Islam? News18.com explored the topic in detail. Read more.
News18 caught up with Shivpal Yadav on one of his campaign trail in the constituency for an exclusive chat. While analysts have time and again said Samajwadi Party would aid the BJP in the election, the SP leader and Mulayam Singh's brother has remained mum on such suggestion. Until now. Read more.
In a major security scare, a helicopter carrying West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to a public meeting at North Dinajpur lost its way.The incident set off alarm bells in the Chief Minister’s entourage as the venue, Chopra, is close to the international border shared with Bangladesh. A high-level inquiry has been ordered to investigate the matter. Read more.
With UPA president Sonia Gandhi and sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra by his side, Congress president Rahul Gandhi Wednesday filed his nomination papers for the Amethi Lok Sabha seat at the Collectorate in Amethi, a place that Priyanka called their father's 'Karmabhoomi". But how has the Constituency Voted for Congress over the years? Read more to find out.
The high-pitched campaigning for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections in Bihar, which is due on April 11, drew to a close at 5 pm on Tuesday. Four constituencies in the state will elect their Parliamentary representatives on Thursday in a fight that circles around Nitish Kumar's reputation of a 'susashan babu' (Mr. Good Governance) and the Grand Alliance's appeal for caste votes. Read more.
Three law students have filed a PIL in Delhi High Court to fight for giving voting rights to prisoners. Here's why.
BJP is banking on "nationalism" to trump other factors for victory in Hindi heartland, Ambikanand Sahay writes. But by uniting minority communities and backward castes in an anti-BJP coalition, the grand alliance players in Uttar Pradesh and other Hindi-speaking states will hope to throw a spanner in the works. Read more.
The opposition parties jumped at the chance to mock the BJP on Wednesday after Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said he sees a better chance of peace talks with India if the Narendra Modi government gets a second term in power. Read more.
BJP is banking on "nationalism" to trump other factors for victory in Hindi heartland, Ambikanand Sahay writes. But by uniting minority communities and backward castes in an anti-BJP coalition, the grand alliance players in Uttar Pradesh and other Hindi-speaking states will hope to throw a spanner in the works. Read more.
The opposition parties jumped at the chance to mock the BJP on Wednesday after Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said he sees a better chance of peace talks with India if the Narendra Modi government gets a second term in power. Read more.
Elections 2019: In Biggest Interview, PM Modi Says BJP Will Win With Bigger Majority Than 2014
Tuesday 09 April , 2019
Opposition Reacts To PM Modi's Interview To News18
Monday 08 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Congress Calls BJP Manifesto a ‘Balloon of Lies’
Saturday 06 April , 2019
'If Speaking Truth Is A Rebellion Then Yes, I Am A Rebel': Shatrughan Sinha
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Smriti Irani: The Gandhis Have Cheated Amethi
Elections 2019: In Biggest Interview, PM Modi Says BJP Will Win With Bigger Majority Than 2014
Tuesday 09 April , 2019 Opposition Reacts To PM Modi's Interview To News18
Monday 08 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Congress Calls BJP Manifesto a ‘Balloon of Lies’
Saturday 06 April , 2019 'If Speaking Truth Is A Rebellion Then Yes, I Am A Rebel': Shatrughan Sinha
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Smriti Irani: The Gandhis Have Cheated Amethi
