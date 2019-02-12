English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
News18 Wrap: Fire in Delhi Hotel Kills 17, MIG-27 Crashes in Pokhran & Other Stories You MightHave Missed
News18 Wrap brings you some of the biggest stories on News18.com today to help you stay updated at all times.
The Arpit Palace Hotel is reflected in a puddle after an early morning fire at the hotel killed more than a dozen people in the Karol Bagh. (Image: AP)
News18 Wrap brings you some of the biggest stories on News18.com today to help you stay updated at all times.
At least 17 people were killed in a fire that broke out early on Tuesday in Delhi's Arpit Palace hotel, was “too narrow” and also locked. According to the fire services department, 35 people were injured in the blaze and have been taken to nearby hospitals. Most of the sixty people in the hotel were sleeping when the fire broke out. Read more.
A MIG-27 fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force crashed on Tuesday in Eta village in Pokhran tehsil of Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district, a defence official said. The pilot, however, was ejected successfully, said Defence spokesperson Col Sombit Ghosh. Read more.
TDP president and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu spent Rs 10 crore on his one-day protest 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' that was held in New Delhi on Monday. The state government released an order on February 6 allocating the amount as part of the protest expenditure. Read more.
A Tripura minister was seen publically touching his female colleague inappropriately on the waist while he was on stage with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a function, leading to outrage from opposition parties. Read more.
The Supreme Court on Tuesday held former interim chief of the CBI M Nageswara Rao guilty of contempt and sentenced him to confinement in the courtroom till the rising of the court. A bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi also slapped a penalty of Rs 1 lakh on Rao and gave him a week to deposit it. Read more.
Reliance Communications chairman Anil Ambani appeared before the Supreme Court on Tuesday on a contempt plea by telecom company Ericsson over failure to pay outstanding dues of about Rs 550 crore. Ambani, who is being represented by Kapil Sibal and Mukul Rohatgi, was issued a showcause notice in January and had to respond within five weeks. Read more.
When Priyanka Gandhi decided to finally take the big political plunge, she possibly had a conversation with her husband along with her brother, mother and several Congress leaders. It’s a big commitment, after all. Being the Congress general secretary from Uttar Pradesh, traveling for days while campaigning, writing speeches combined with being the “perfect wife and the best mother” as Vadra put on his Facebook post, isn’t going to be an easy task by even a long stretch of imagination. Adrija Bose writes how Robert Vadra's 'supportive' Facebook post about his wife joining politics is just the problem with the Indian male mentality. Read more.
The central government waived off critical provisions for anti-corruption penalties as well as overruled financial advisers’ recommendations for making payments through an escrow account just days before it signed the inter-governmental agreement with France to acquire 36 Rafale jets. Read more.
