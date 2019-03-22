English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
News18 Wrap: Gautam Gambhir Joins BJP, Sam Pitroda Invites Trouble for Cong & Other Stories You Missed
News18 Wrap brings you some of the biggest stories on News18.com today to help you stay updated at all times.
News18 Creative/Mir Suhail
Loading...
News18 Wrap brings you some of the biggest stories on News18.com today to help you stay updated at all times.
With less than a month to go for the first phase of polling in Bihar for Lok Sabha elections, the RJD-Congress alliance released its seat-sharing plan and list of candidates in the state. While the RJD will be contesting on 20 seats, the Congress will field candidates for nine seats. Upendra Khuswaha’s RLSP will contest on nine seats, while the HAM and VIP will be fighting on three seats each. Read more.
Former international cricketer Gautam Gambhir on Friday joined the BJP and is expected to be fielded in the Lok Sabha polls from one of the seats in the national capital. The 37-year-old joined the party here in the presence of Union ministers Arun Jaitley and Ravi Shankar Prasad. Read more.
Follow all stories related to Lok Sabha polls 2019 only with News18.com's Election Tracker LIVE.
The Congress on Friday sought an investigation by the Lokpal into a Caravan report that alleged bribes of Rs 1800 crore were paid by former Karnataka chief minister BS Yeddyurappa to the BJP's top brass. The report says that the Yeddyurappa had recorded the alleged payouts in a Karnataka state assembly legislator’s 2009 diary, in Kannada, in his own hand. Read more.
Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday accused all BJP leaders of being "corrupt" and cited a media report that claimed former Karnataka chief minister BS Yeddyurappa had allegedly paid bribes to the tune of Rs 1800 crore to the top party leadership. Read more.
Congress’s Indian overseas chief Sam Pitroda handed electoral advantage to the BJP on a platter on Friday with comments that entire Pakistan can’t be blamed for 26/11 and Pulwama terror attacks. Read more.
Four gunfights between security forces and militants rattled different parts of the Valley in 24 hours, in which five militants, including a top Lashkar commander, were killed and at least seven jawans injured. All four operations are still going on. On Thursday, encounters started at three places in north Kashmir’s Baramulla, Sopore and Bandipora areas. Around midnight, another gun battle started in south Kashmir’s Shopian. Read more.
A News18 journalist in Assam was stabbed repeatedly by the owner and employees of a restaurant in Guwahati’s Ganeshguri locality on Thursday night. Chakrapani Parashar, a TV journalist and popular anchor, was stabbed by the workers of AlbarEats, a restaurant adjacent to the News18 office when he was on duty. Police have detained four accused in connection with the attack. Read more.
Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the caste politics have heightened in the state with Vadgam MLA Jignesh Mevani threatening to shut down North Gujarat. Tension began to simmer in the region on Monday when a 17-year-old Dalit student was tied to a tree and mercilessly beaten up by two people on suspicion of having an affair with a girl of upper caste. Read more.
Gautam Gambhir announced his retirement from all forms of cricket in December 2018, with the Ranji Trophy game between Delhi and Andhra Pradesh being his last match. Now, Gambhir has announced his decision to take on a more challenging game, that of the electorate, after being inducted into the Delhi cadre of the Bharatiya Janta Party ahead of the upcoming elections. Shantanu David writes how Gambhir's joining BJP is not that surprising. After all, there were tell-tale signs all along. Read more.
Using the hashtag 'Janta Maaf Nahi Karegi' (people will not forgive) in a tweet, PM Narendra Modi attacked Sam Pitroda, who looks after Congress' overseas affairs, for reportedly saying that post the Mumbai terror attacks, India could have responded with air strikes, but "according to me that's not how you deal with world." Read more.
In case you missed it
With less than a month to go for the first phase of polling in Bihar for Lok Sabha elections, the RJD-Congress alliance released its seat-sharing plan and list of candidates in the state. While the RJD will be contesting on 20 seats, the Congress will field candidates for nine seats. Upendra Khuswaha’s RLSP will contest on nine seats, while the HAM and VIP will be fighting on three seats each. Read more.
Former international cricketer Gautam Gambhir on Friday joined the BJP and is expected to be fielded in the Lok Sabha polls from one of the seats in the national capital. The 37-year-old joined the party here in the presence of Union ministers Arun Jaitley and Ravi Shankar Prasad. Read more.
Follow all stories related to Lok Sabha polls 2019 only with News18.com's Election Tracker LIVE.
The Congress on Friday sought an investigation by the Lokpal into a Caravan report that alleged bribes of Rs 1800 crore were paid by former Karnataka chief minister BS Yeddyurappa to the BJP's top brass. The report says that the Yeddyurappa had recorded the alleged payouts in a Karnataka state assembly legislator’s 2009 diary, in Kannada, in his own hand. Read more.
Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday accused all BJP leaders of being "corrupt" and cited a media report that claimed former Karnataka chief minister BS Yeddyurappa had allegedly paid bribes to the tune of Rs 1800 crore to the top party leadership. Read more.
Congress’s Indian overseas chief Sam Pitroda handed electoral advantage to the BJP on a platter on Friday with comments that entire Pakistan can’t be blamed for 26/11 and Pulwama terror attacks. Read more.
Four gunfights between security forces and militants rattled different parts of the Valley in 24 hours, in which five militants, including a top Lashkar commander, were killed and at least seven jawans injured. All four operations are still going on. On Thursday, encounters started at three places in north Kashmir’s Baramulla, Sopore and Bandipora areas. Around midnight, another gun battle started in south Kashmir’s Shopian. Read more.
A News18 journalist in Assam was stabbed repeatedly by the owner and employees of a restaurant in Guwahati’s Ganeshguri locality on Thursday night. Chakrapani Parashar, a TV journalist and popular anchor, was stabbed by the workers of AlbarEats, a restaurant adjacent to the News18 office when he was on duty. Police have detained four accused in connection with the attack. Read more.
Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the caste politics have heightened in the state with Vadgam MLA Jignesh Mevani threatening to shut down North Gujarat. Tension began to simmer in the region on Monday when a 17-year-old Dalit student was tied to a tree and mercilessly beaten up by two people on suspicion of having an affair with a girl of upper caste. Read more.
Agree or disagree?
Gautam Gambhir announced his retirement from all forms of cricket in December 2018, with the Ranji Trophy game between Delhi and Andhra Pradesh being his last match. Now, Gambhir has announced his decision to take on a more challenging game, that of the electorate, after being inducted into the Delhi cadre of the Bharatiya Janta Party ahead of the upcoming elections. Shantanu David writes how Gambhir's joining BJP is not that surprising. After all, there were tell-tale signs all along. Read more.
Art of the Day?
Using the hashtag 'Janta Maaf Nahi Karegi' (people will not forgive) in a tweet, PM Narendra Modi attacked Sam Pitroda, who looks after Congress' overseas affairs, for reportedly saying that post the Mumbai terror attacks, India could have responded with air strikes, but "according to me that's not how you deal with world." Read more.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
India's Drying Rivers: How can we Save our Rivers from Drying Up feat. Sunderlal Bahuguna
-
Tuesday 19 March , 2019
War of Words: How Akhilesh Replied To Yogi’s Taunt Over SP-BSP Coalition
-
Tuesday 19 March , 2019
Exclusive: News18 Tracks Down Nirav Modi in London
-
Friday 15 March , 2019
Who Is Brenton Tarrant, the Suspect Behind Christchurch Terror Attack?
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
6 Dead, 32 Injured as Foot Overbridge Collapses Near CST Railway Station in Mumbai
India's Drying Rivers: How can we Save our Rivers from Drying Up feat. Sunderlal Bahuguna
Tuesday 19 March , 2019 War of Words: How Akhilesh Replied To Yogi’s Taunt Over SP-BSP Coalition
Tuesday 19 March , 2019 Exclusive: News18 Tracks Down Nirav Modi in London
Friday 15 March , 2019 Who Is Brenton Tarrant, the Suspect Behind Christchurch Terror Attack?
Thursday 14 March , 2019 6 Dead, 32 Injured as Foot Overbridge Collapses Near CST Railway Station in Mumbai
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Javed Akhtar Denies Writing Songs for PM Modi Biopic, Says 'Shocked to Find My Name on the Poster'
- Amazon Apple Fest: Offers on iPhone X, Apple Watch, MacBook And More
- Should You Subscribe to Hotstar VIP or Hotstar Premium Ahead of IPL 2019?
- Emilia Clarke Writes On Surviving Brain Surgery, Twitter Hails Her Dragon Courage
- 'Florida Man' Internet Challenge is Making Everyone Google Their Birthdays
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results