2-min read

News18 Wrap: Amartya Sen Says Reservation 'Poor Substitute' for Jobs, Govt Removes CBI Special Director & Other Stories You Might Have Missed

News18 Wrap brings you some of the biggest stories on News18.com today to help you stay updated at all times.

News18.com

Updated:January 17, 2019, 8:41 PM IST
News18 Wrap: Amartya Sen Says Reservation 'Poor Substitute' for Jobs, Govt Removes CBI Special Director & Other Stories You Might Have Missed
News18 Wrap brings you some of the biggest stories on News18.com today to help you stay updated at all times.
News18 Wrap brings you some of the biggest stories on News18.com today to help you stay updated at all times.

In case you missed it



In a surprise move, the government on Thursday removed CBI special director Rakesh Asthana, who was involved in a bitter feud with now removed CBI director Alok Verma, with immediate effect, said sources. Along with Asthana, AK Sharma, MK Sinha and Jayant Naiknavare too have been removed forthwith. Sources say, the decision to removed them was taken at a meeting held this morning at the CVC. Read more on the surprise move only on News18.com.

In a sudden press briefing on Thursday, Bahujan Samaj Party chief and former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh Mayawati on Thursday lashed out at media for unfavourably targeting her nephew Akash and calling him her successor. Mayawati also announced that to give a befitting reply to media reports, she will be inducting her nephew Akash into the BSP movement.
Read more.

A 31-year-old woman is leading a quiet revolution in Tamil Nadu and taking NITI Ayog's #AIforAll initiative to the ground roots. Artificial Intelligence is being seen today as the way to the future and a tool that is set to disrupt our current system of learning and working. And Suriya Prabha's YouCode is taking robotsto villages. Read the special report only on News18.com.

Feisty in his critique of the ruling political establishment of the country, Professor Amartya Sen on Thursday said the BJP government is using the Ram Mandir issue to distract attention from serious issues like unemployment and economic policies. Calling it an 'extraordinary construction', he said that people could not stop getting crazy about it. In an exclusive interview with CNN News18, the Nobel laureate and world renowned economist opposed the recently implemented quota for the economically weaker section in the general category and said economic inequality is best dealt with by economic policies and not through reservation. Read more only on News18.com.

Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, along with three others, was on Friday sentenced to life imprisonment by a special Panchkula court for the murder of journalist Ram Chander Chhatrapati. Read more.

Agree or disagree?



Before my first paper presentation in Kanak Sarkar's class, all seniors had one advice, "dress well". Way before the 60-odd people in my class met the professor, the rumours had already reached us-- He was creepy and lecherous. And yet, as students, we did nothing about it. A former Jadavpur University student who endured discredited Professor Kanak Sarkar's classes speaks out about the ills of no speaking out when needed in the wake of the professor's 'virginity is a sealed bottle' comment. Read more.


Art of the Day



Amartya-Sen-Illustration1

Nobel Laureate Amartya Sen said this systematic cultivation of divisions along with the growing intolerance and undermining of institutions has him worried him as he sat down with News18 for an exclusive interaction.
