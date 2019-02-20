LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
News18 Wrap: India's Final Arguments in Kulbhushan Jadhav Case, PM Modi's Warm Reception of Saudi Crown Prince MBS & Other Stories You Might Have Missed

News18 Wrap brings you some of the biggest stories on News18.com today to help you stay updated at all times.

PM Narendra Modi shakes hand with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman before the start of their meeting in New Delhi. (Image: AP)
In case you missed it


India is presenting its final arguments in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case in International Court of Justice (ICJ). India will have a maximum of 90 minutes to present its case. In the first round of submissions, Salve urged the ICJ to annul Jadhav’s death sentence and order his immediate release. Read live developments from the ICJ hearing only on News18.com.

Terrorism and extremism are "common concerns" and Saudi Arabia will extend all cooperation to India and other neighbouring countries to deal with them, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman said on Wednesday after holding "extensive and successful" talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Read all the updates from the Crown Prince's India visit.

Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Wednesday said those demanding that India boycott Pakistan in the upcoming cricket World Cup are "justified" to some extent given that things are not normal between the two countries after the Pulwama terror attack. Read more.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi and general secretary in-charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, on Wednesday attended a prayer meeting of CRPF jawan Amit Kumar Kori, who was killed in the recent Pulwama terror attack, and paid tributes to the slain soldier. Priyanka told the bereaved that her and Rahul's father died in the same way. Read more.

The Vande Bharat Express hit a motorcycle near Allahabad on its third commercial run on Wednesday, the railways said, adding that no one was injured in the incident. The incident occurred hours after stones were hurled at the train near Tundla in Uttar Pradesh in the morning. Read more.

A day after the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) led by PM Narendra Modi withdrew the Most Favoured Nation (MFN) status to Pakistan, India raised customs duty on all goods imported from Pakistan to 200% with immediate effect. Read more on the fallout of the move.

In yet another case of violence against Kashmiris in the wake of the Pulwama terror attack, two shawl vendors from the state were allegedly thrashed on a train in Delhi by two men on Tuesday. Read more.

Two persons were arrested in Tamil Nadu’s Thoothukudi district in connection with the beheading of a 38-year-old transwoman priest inside a temple sanctum. Read more.

After a grand ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman and his delegation sat down to a sumptuous lunch hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. What was on the menu? Select Indian delicacies like Roganjosh, Tandoori Gulabi Machhi, Keema Sambousek along with vegetarian dishes included Dal Makhni, Badin-e-Jaam and Kurkuri Til Bhindi among others. For dessert, the spread included Kesar Jalebi, Gulab Jamun and Shahi Kulfi with Falooda. Read more.

Powdered cheeks aquiver in outrage or bedewed with grief, eyes smouldering with righteous wrath or sparkling with unshed tears, leading TV anchors launched a post-Pulwama offensive against the “political class”. The sabre-rattling in TV studios reverberated through living rooms across urban India. Word-bombs exploded and the shrapnel of resentment fell everywhere. War cries of “Enough is enough”, “Pakistan needs to be taught a lesson” and “Does Modi have the guts?” sounded against a backdrop of anguish, as clips of the slain CRPF jawans' families mourning their sons were played over and over. Bhavdeep Kang explores the newsroom hysterics that unfolded in the wake of the Pulwama attack. Read more.

