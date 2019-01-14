GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 Wrap: Kanhaiya Kumar Named in Delhi Police Chargesheet in 2016 JNU Sedition Case and Other Stories You Might Have Missed

News18 Wrap brings you some of the biggest stories on News18.com today to help you stay updated at all times.

Updated:January 14, 2019, 7:12 PM IST
News18 Wrap: Kanhaiya Kumar Named in Delhi Police Chargesheet in 2016 JNU Sedition Case and Other Stories You Might Have Missed



In case you missed it


Three years after the controversial protest, the Delhi Police on Monday filed a 1,200-page chargesheet into the 2016 JNU sedition case, naming former students’ union president Kanhaiya Kumar and student leaders Syed Umar Khalid, Anirban Bhattacharya and Umar Gul among others. Read more on News18.com..

Bajrang Dal posters featuring Yogesh Raj, the main accused in Bulandshahr violence that led to the death of a police officer, have sprung up in the western UP city to greet people on Makar Sankranti and Republic Day. Defending the move, Bajrang Dal’s Assistant Regional Convenor Praveen Bhati told News18.com, “There is nothing wrong in putting up such posters as Yogesh Raj is the local convenor, and just an accused. He is yet not guilty. Read more.

In a sea of saffron, he stands out with his skull cap and gray beard. To the first time visitor, a board reading ‘Mullah Ji Light waale’ (Mullah Ji, the lighting man) at the Kumbh Mela may be an odd sight but to the Sadhus who have gathered at the confluence of the Ganga and the Yamuna, Mohammed Mehmood aka Mullah Ji is a permanent feature of every Kumbh. To some, he is even a friend. Read more about Mulla ji only on News18.com.

Is the BJP making fresh attempts to topple the JD(S)-Congress government in Karnataka through the so-called ‘Operation Kamal’? BJP sources not only confirm that plans are afoot to poach disgruntled Congress MLAs, but also claim there’s a general election link to the move. They say that if all goes according to plan, the state will have a new government after Makar Sankranti. Read all the latest developments on News18.com

'Here to Reclaim Our Lost Space in Religion': How Hijra Community is Creating History at Kumbh Mela. Read News18.com's special report on the how for the first time, Kinnar saints of the Vedic Sanatan Dharma were given a space at the Kumbh Mela.

Agree or disagree?


It was a quintessentially Narendra Modi move: a disruptor, delivered out of the blue for maximum shock value. Caught flat-footed by the 124th Constitution Amendment Bill enabling a 10% quota for the 'general' category (read upper castes), the Opposition passed it with only token protests. Read senior journalist Bhavdeep Kang's take on the 10 per cent quota bill that was recently passed by the Centre amid controversy.

Art of the Day


by Mir Suhail

Quota-Cartoon

President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday gave his assent to the bill providing for 10 per cent reservation in jobs and educational institutions to the economically weaker sections in the general category. General category individuals, all members of whose family together earn less than Rs 8 lakh per annum, and who have less than five acres of agricultural land, will qualify.

