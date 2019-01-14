English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
News18 Wrap: Kanhaiya Kumar Named in Delhi Police Chargesheet in 2016 JNU Sedition Case and Other Stories You Might Have Missed
News18 Wrap brings you some of the biggest stories on News18.com today to help you stay updated at all times.
News18 Wrap brings you some of the biggest stories on News18.com today to help you stay updated at all times.
Loading...
News18 Wrap brings you some of the biggest stories on News18.com today to help you stay updated at all times.
Three years after the controversial protest, the Delhi Police on Monday filed a 1,200-page chargesheet into the 2016 JNU sedition case, naming former students’ union president Kanhaiya Kumar and student leaders Syed Umar Khalid, Anirban Bhattacharya and Umar Gul among others. Read more on News18.com..
Bajrang Dal posters featuring Yogesh Raj, the main accused in Bulandshahr violence that led to the death of a police officer, have sprung up in the western UP city to greet people on Makar Sankranti and Republic Day. Defending the move, Bajrang Dal’s Assistant Regional Convenor Praveen Bhati told News18.com, “There is nothing wrong in putting up such posters as Yogesh Raj is the local convenor, and just an accused. He is yet not guilty. Read more.
In a sea of saffron, he stands out with his skull cap and gray beard. To the first time visitor, a board reading ‘Mullah Ji Light waale’ (Mullah Ji, the lighting man) at the Kumbh Mela may be an odd sight but to the Sadhus who have gathered at the confluence of the Ganga and the Yamuna, Mohammed Mehmood aka Mullah Ji is a permanent feature of every Kumbh. To some, he is even a friend. Read more about Mulla ji only on News18.com.
Is the BJP making fresh attempts to topple the JD(S)-Congress government in Karnataka through the so-called ‘Operation Kamal’? BJP sources not only confirm that plans are afoot to poach disgruntled Congress MLAs, but also claim there’s a general election link to the move. They say that if all goes according to plan, the state will have a new government after Makar Sankranti. Read all the latest developments on News18.com
'Here to Reclaim Our Lost Space in Religion': How Hijra Community is Creating History at Kumbh Mela. Read News18.com's special report on the how for the first time, Kinnar saints of the Vedic Sanatan Dharma were given a space at the Kumbh Mela.
It was a quintessentially Narendra Modi move: a disruptor, delivered out of the blue for maximum shock value. Caught flat-footed by the 124th Constitution Amendment Bill enabling a 10% quota for the 'general' category (read upper castes), the Opposition passed it with only token protests. Read senior journalist Bhavdeep Kang's take on the 10 per cent quota bill that was recently passed by the Centre amid controversy.
by Mir Suhail
President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday gave his assent to the bill providing for 10 per cent reservation in jobs and educational institutions to the economically weaker sections in the general category. General category individuals, all members of whose family together earn less than Rs 8 lakh per annum, and who have less than five acres of agricultural land, will qualify.
In case you missed it
Three years after the controversial protest, the Delhi Police on Monday filed a 1,200-page chargesheet into the 2016 JNU sedition case, naming former students’ union president Kanhaiya Kumar and student leaders Syed Umar Khalid, Anirban Bhattacharya and Umar Gul among others. Read more on News18.com..
Bajrang Dal posters featuring Yogesh Raj, the main accused in Bulandshahr violence that led to the death of a police officer, have sprung up in the western UP city to greet people on Makar Sankranti and Republic Day. Defending the move, Bajrang Dal’s Assistant Regional Convenor Praveen Bhati told News18.com, “There is nothing wrong in putting up such posters as Yogesh Raj is the local convenor, and just an accused. He is yet not guilty. Read more.
In a sea of saffron, he stands out with his skull cap and gray beard. To the first time visitor, a board reading ‘Mullah Ji Light waale’ (Mullah Ji, the lighting man) at the Kumbh Mela may be an odd sight but to the Sadhus who have gathered at the confluence of the Ganga and the Yamuna, Mohammed Mehmood aka Mullah Ji is a permanent feature of every Kumbh. To some, he is even a friend. Read more about Mulla ji only on News18.com.
Is the BJP making fresh attempts to topple the JD(S)-Congress government in Karnataka through the so-called ‘Operation Kamal’? BJP sources not only confirm that plans are afoot to poach disgruntled Congress MLAs, but also claim there’s a general election link to the move. They say that if all goes according to plan, the state will have a new government after Makar Sankranti. Read all the latest developments on News18.com
'Here to Reclaim Our Lost Space in Religion': How Hijra Community is Creating History at Kumbh Mela. Read News18.com's special report on the how for the first time, Kinnar saints of the Vedic Sanatan Dharma were given a space at the Kumbh Mela.
Agree or disagree?
It was a quintessentially Narendra Modi move: a disruptor, delivered out of the blue for maximum shock value. Caught flat-footed by the 124th Constitution Amendment Bill enabling a 10% quota for the 'general' category (read upper castes), the Opposition passed it with only token protests. Read senior journalist Bhavdeep Kang's take on the 10 per cent quota bill that was recently passed by the Centre amid controversy.
Art of the Day
by Mir Suhail
President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday gave his assent to the bill providing for 10 per cent reservation in jobs and educational institutions to the economically weaker sections in the general category. General category individuals, all members of whose family together earn less than Rs 8 lakh per annum, and who have less than five acres of agricultural land, will qualify.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
All About The 10% Reservation Bill Passed in Rajya Sabha
-
Friday 11 January , 2019
Delhi Reacts to the 10% Reservation Bill For Economically Weaker Sections : Political, Helpful or Baseless?
-
Saturday 12 January , 2019
News18 Excerpts: Maya-Akhilesh Historic Press Conference, Both Parties to Contest On 38 Seats Each
-
Thursday 10 January , 2019
Eye On 2019: Best Of The Rajya Sabha's Quota Debate
-
Thursday 10 January , 2019
All About The 10% Reservation Bill Passed in Rajya Sabha
All About The 10% Reservation Bill Passed in Rajya Sabha
Friday 11 January , 2019 Delhi Reacts to the 10% Reservation Bill For Economically Weaker Sections : Political, Helpful or Baseless?
Saturday 12 January , 2019 News18 Excerpts: Maya-Akhilesh Historic Press Conference, Both Parties to Contest On 38 Seats Each
Thursday 10 January , 2019 Eye On 2019: Best Of The Rajya Sabha's Quota Debate
Thursday 10 January , 2019 All About The 10% Reservation Bill Passed in Rajya Sabha
Live TV
Recommended For You
- India Crash Out of AFC Asian Cup With 0-1 Defeat to Bahrain
- Stephen Constantine Resigns as India Coach After AFC Asian Cup Exit
- Jason Momoa's Film Aquaman Becomes the First DCEU Film to Cross $1 Billion at the Box Office
- Following Sexual Harassment Allegations, Rajkumar Hirani's Munna Bhai 3 on hold?
- Pakistan University to Celebrate Sisters' Day on Valentine's Day to Promote 'Islamic Traditions'
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results