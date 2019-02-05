LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Budget Highlights

  • Sensex up after budget announcement
  • No TDS on bank, post office interest up to Rs 40,000
  • 12 cr farmers to get Rs 500/month directly in bank accounts
  • 26 weeks of maternity leave
  • Rs 76,800 crore allocated for welfare of SCs/STs
  • TDS threshold on rental income raised from Rs 1.8 lakh to 2.4 lakh
  • Income tax will be levied on second self-occupied house
  • India to become $5 trillion ecomony in 5 yrs
  • Allocation to North East region increased by 21% to Rs 58,166 cr
  • 1 lakh digital villages to be created in next five years
  • Mobile consumption data has risen by 50 times
  • No change in direct tax slabs
  • 27 km of highways built each day
  • Defence budget increases to Rs 3 lakh crore
  • Rs 19,000 cr for construction of rural roads
  • Gratuity limit increased from 10 lakh to 30 lakh rupees
  • Monthly pension of Rs 3000 for workers of unorganised sector
  • Rs 3 lakh cr recovered from corporate loan defaulters: FM
  • Rashtriya Kamdhenu Ayog for welfare of cows
  • 12 cr farmers to be benefited of minimum income support
  • Rs 6000 per year for farmers who own 2 hectares or less
  • India attracted $239 billion in FDI in last five years
  • Rs 60,000 crore allocated for MGNREGA
  • Contained inflation and restored fiscal balance: FM
  • Rupee slips by 9 paise to 71.17 against dollar
  • Current account deficit is likely to be 2.5%
  • 2018-19 revised fiscal deficit target at 3.4%
  • 5.4 lakh villages declared as open defecation-free
  • Rs 19,000 cr for rural roads under Gram Sadak Yojana
2-min read

News18 Wrap: Mamata Banerjee Calls Off 'Dharna', Priyanka Gandhi Gets New Office & Other Stories You Might Have Missed

News18 Wrap brings you some of the biggest stories on News18.com today to help you stay updated at all times.

News18.com

Updated:February 5, 2019, 7:29 PM IST
News18 Wrap brings you some of the biggest stories on News18.com today to help you stay updated at all times.

In case you missed it



Hailing her over three days' dharna as victory for the constitution and democracy, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee called off her protest against the CBI's move to raid the residence of Kolkata Police Commissioner. The move came after the Supreme Court cautioned the CBI against using any coercive measure, including arrest, against Rajeev Kumar. Read more.

Escalating the battle between the Centre and the state, the Ministry of Home Affairs has written to chief secretary of west Bengal seeking disciplinary action against Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar. The top cop was seen sitting with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday and Monday as she sat on dharna protesting the CBI’s attempt to raid the residence of the former. Read more on the MHA notice.

After claiming “moral victory” over the Supreme Court's directive that no coercive step be taken during the course of Kolkata Police chief Rajeev Kumar’s probe, Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday escalated her attack on the CBI and BJP by releasing a letter written by Sudipta Sen of Saradha Group. Read more.

Follow all the developments from Kolkata with News18.com's live blog.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was on Tuesday allotted her own office at the party headquarters in New Delhi as she gets set to take charge as the party’s general secretary after her return from the United States on Monday. She has been given the same office that her brother Rahul Gandhi used to sit in before he became the Congress chief in December 2016. Read more.

Is there sibling rivalry between Rahul and Priyanka Gaandhi? Read News18.com's special report to find out.

Undeterred by the denial of permission to land his chopper in Bengal for addressing a public gathering in West Bengal’s Purulia district, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath hit the road and entered Purulia through BJP-ruled Bokaro in Jharkhand. Read on News18.com how the UP CM traveled first by plane then chopper and finally by road to reach Pururlia.

Agree or disagree?



You can take Didi off the streets but you cannot take the streets out of Didi. And the couple of days in Kolkata have been a sharp reminder of the origins of its maverick chief minister Mamata Banerjee, who is often addressed in Bengal by that very romantic moniker – street fighter. Rakhi Bose writes how getting back to her street fighter avataar may spell doom for BJP's poll plans in the state. Read more.

Art of the Day



Mamata-Cartoon

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has handed out a letter written by Saradha chit fund chief Sudipto Sen in 2013, in which an allegation against former TMC leader Himanta Biswa Sarma, who switched over to the BJP when the CBI probe picked up steam, has been highlighted as part of a counter-offensive against the saffron party. Sen’s letter states that Sarma had “dramatically cheated” him and taken not less than Rs 3 crore from him over a period of one and half years.


