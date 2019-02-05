English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Budget Highlights
News18 Wrap: Mamata Banerjee Calls Off 'Dharna', Priyanka Gandhi Gets New Office & Other Stories You Might Have Missed
News18 Wrap brings you some of the biggest stories on News18.com today to help you stay updated at all times.
News18 Wrap brings you some of the biggest stories on News18.com today to help you stay updated at all times.
Loading...
News18 Wrap brings you some of the biggest stories on News18.com today to help you stay updated at all times.
Hailing her over three days' dharna as victory for the constitution and democracy, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee called off her protest against the CBI's move to raid the residence of Kolkata Police Commissioner. The move came after the Supreme Court cautioned the CBI against using any coercive measure, including arrest, against Rajeev Kumar. Read more.
Escalating the battle between the Centre and the state, the Ministry of Home Affairs has written to chief secretary of west Bengal seeking disciplinary action against Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar. The top cop was seen sitting with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday and Monday as she sat on dharna protesting the CBI’s attempt to raid the residence of the former. Read more on the MHA notice.
After claiming “moral victory” over the Supreme Court's directive that no coercive step be taken during the course of Kolkata Police chief Rajeev Kumar’s probe, Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday escalated her attack on the CBI and BJP by releasing a letter written by Sudipta Sen of Saradha Group. Read more.
Follow all the developments from Kolkata with News18.com's live blog.
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was on Tuesday allotted her own office at the party headquarters in New Delhi as she gets set to take charge as the party’s general secretary after her return from the United States on Monday. She has been given the same office that her brother Rahul Gandhi used to sit in before he became the Congress chief in December 2016. Read more.
Is there sibling rivalry between Rahul and Priyanka Gaandhi? Read News18.com's special report to find out.
Undeterred by the denial of permission to land his chopper in Bengal for addressing a public gathering in West Bengal’s Purulia district, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath hit the road and entered Purulia through BJP-ruled Bokaro in Jharkhand. Read on News18.com how the UP CM traveled first by plane then chopper and finally by road to reach Pururlia.
You can take Didi off the streets but you cannot take the streets out of Didi. And the couple of days in Kolkata have been a sharp reminder of the origins of its maverick chief minister Mamata Banerjee, who is often addressed in Bengal by that very romantic moniker – street fighter. Rakhi Bose writes how getting back to her street fighter avataar may spell doom for BJP's poll plans in the state. Read more.
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has handed out a letter written by Saradha chit fund chief Sudipto Sen in 2013, in which an allegation against former TMC leader Himanta Biswa Sarma, who switched over to the BJP when the CBI probe picked up steam, has been highlighted as part of a counter-offensive against the saffron party. Sen’s letter states that Sarma had “dramatically cheated” him and taken not less than Rs 3 crore from him over a period of one and half years.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
In case you missed it
Hailing her over three days' dharna as victory for the constitution and democracy, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee called off her protest against the CBI's move to raid the residence of Kolkata Police Commissioner. The move came after the Supreme Court cautioned the CBI against using any coercive measure, including arrest, against Rajeev Kumar. Read more.
Escalating the battle between the Centre and the state, the Ministry of Home Affairs has written to chief secretary of west Bengal seeking disciplinary action against Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar. The top cop was seen sitting with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday and Monday as she sat on dharna protesting the CBI’s attempt to raid the residence of the former. Read more on the MHA notice.
After claiming “moral victory” over the Supreme Court's directive that no coercive step be taken during the course of Kolkata Police chief Rajeev Kumar’s probe, Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday escalated her attack on the CBI and BJP by releasing a letter written by Sudipta Sen of Saradha Group. Read more.
Follow all the developments from Kolkata with News18.com's live blog.
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was on Tuesday allotted her own office at the party headquarters in New Delhi as she gets set to take charge as the party’s general secretary after her return from the United States on Monday. She has been given the same office that her brother Rahul Gandhi used to sit in before he became the Congress chief in December 2016. Read more.
Is there sibling rivalry between Rahul and Priyanka Gaandhi? Read News18.com's special report to find out.
Undeterred by the denial of permission to land his chopper in Bengal for addressing a public gathering in West Bengal’s Purulia district, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath hit the road and entered Purulia through BJP-ruled Bokaro in Jharkhand. Read on News18.com how the UP CM traveled first by plane then chopper and finally by road to reach Pururlia.
Agree or disagree?
You can take Didi off the streets but you cannot take the streets out of Didi. And the couple of days in Kolkata have been a sharp reminder of the origins of its maverick chief minister Mamata Banerjee, who is often addressed in Bengal by that very romantic moniker – street fighter. Rakhi Bose writes how getting back to her street fighter avataar may spell doom for BJP's poll plans in the state. Read more.
Art of the Day
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has handed out a letter written by Saradha chit fund chief Sudipto Sen in 2013, in which an allegation against former TMC leader Himanta Biswa Sarma, who switched over to the BJP when the CBI probe picked up steam, has been highlighted as part of a counter-offensive against the saffron party. Sen’s letter states that Sarma had “dramatically cheated” him and taken not less than Rs 3 crore from him over a period of one and half years.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Exclusive: Priyanka Gandhi's New Office at AICC HQ, Right Next To Rahul’s Office
-
Monday 04 February , 2019
News18 Explains: The Back Story Behind the 'Unprecedented' Mamata vs CBI Standoff in Kolkata
-
Monday 04 February , 2019
Nubia Red Magic Review: Mobile Gamers Delight That is Late to the Show
-
Sunday 03 February , 2019
Will Quit Politics the Day PM Modi Hangs His Boots, Says Smriti Irani
-
Sunday 03 February , 2019
Kumbh Chronicles: Dreadlocks and Hairstyles Explained by Sadhus
Exclusive: Priyanka Gandhi's New Office at AICC HQ, Right Next To Rahul’s Office
Monday 04 February , 2019 News18 Explains: The Back Story Behind the 'Unprecedented' Mamata vs CBI Standoff in Kolkata
Monday 04 February , 2019 Nubia Red Magic Review: Mobile Gamers Delight That is Late to the Show
Sunday 03 February , 2019 Will Quit Politics the Day PM Modi Hangs His Boots, Says Smriti Irani
Sunday 03 February , 2019 Kumbh Chronicles: Dreadlocks and Hairstyles Explained by Sadhus
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Teen Suffering From Depression Asked Reddit to Roast Him, This is How They Responded
- Manikarnika Row: Why is He Maligning the Film? Kangana Launches Fresh Attack on Sonu Sood
- She Never Acknowledged Her Relationship with Salman: When Sohail Khan Slammed Aishwarya Rai
- URI Box Office: Vicky Kaushal Film Declares War of Its Own, Inches Closer to Rs 200-Cr Mark
- Apple Should Buy Netflix, Says JPMorgan, But Does it Even Make Sense?
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results