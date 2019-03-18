English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
News18 Wrap: Parrikar's Last Rites, Pramod Sawant Set to be Next Goa CM & Other Stories You Missed
News18 Wrap brings you some of the biggest stories on News18.com today to help you stay updated at all times.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays homage to Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, who passed away battling pancreatic ailment yesterday, in Panaji, Monday (PTI)
Manohar Parrikar, former defence minister and four-time Goa chief minister, was cremated with state honours at Panaji today, with thousands joining the cortege to bid him a fond farewell. The mortal remains of the 63-year-old senior BJP leader were kept in a flower-decked hearse which left the Kala Academy for the Miramar beach, where the last rites were performed. Read all developments from Parrikar's funeral with News18.com's LIVE blog.
Politicians cutting across parties remembered Manohar Parrikar, the IITian-turned-RSS pracharak-turned-politician, as the epitome of integrity. National security analyst and author Nitin Gokhale in a heartfelt blog post recalled his interactions with Manohar Parrikar to bid his final goodbye to the Goa CM. Read more.
Goa Assembly speaker Pramod Sawant is set to be the next chief minister of the coastal state after Manohar Parrikar's death on Sunday, sources have told News18. Sawant is likely to get two deputies - one from each alliance partner - as tough negotiations were carried out through Monday alongside national mourning for Parrikar. Read more.
The DMK on Sunday announced its candidates for the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, going for well-known faces for the Parliamentary polls and fielding relatively newer names for the state elections. Read more on the final list only on News18.com.
HD Deve Gowda is the only former prime minister who is still active in electoral politics. The 85-year-old has fought 15 Assembly and Lok Sabha elections since 1962. He has won 13 of them, losing just two in the last 57 years. Except a short period between 1989 and 1991, Gowda has been a member of either state Assembly or Parliament continuously. This time, Gowda finds himself 'seatless' and his search is making Janata Dal (United) nervous. Read more.
With less than a month to go for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Congress General Secretary and eastern Uttar Pradesh in-charge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday kicked off her political campaign from Prayagraj with a boat rally. Hours after Mayawati rejected the Congress offer of not fielding candidates on seven Lok Sabha seats in UP, Priyanka told the BSP supremo there was no reason to get angry as both parties shared the common goal of defeating the BJP. Read more.
Sexism seems to be the flavour of the election season. After BJP MP Harish Dwivedi comment on Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s sartorial choices, a video has surfaced of union culture minister Mahesh Sharma describing the Congress leader as “Pappu (Rahul Gandhi’s) Pappi”. Read more.
The high-voltage battle that Varanasi will witness in upcoming general elections will feature a small duel that may go unnoticed. For, among Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s challengers this time will be a Kashmiri activist who will be fighting his first national election. Read more.
For all stories related to Lok Sabha 2019 elections, follow News18.com's special Election LIVE tracker.
In mid-January, one of the co-promoters of Mindtree, the IT services major which is believed to be in the midst of an unprecedented hostile takeover bid by Larsen & Toubro (L&T), had termed media reports on such an event happening “fiction”. Krishnakumar Natarajan had said during an earnings call for the December quarter results that none of the promoters had any intention of selling their stake and that business journalism had become “fiction”. Sindhu Bhattacharya writes how the fiction could in fact turn into truth in corporate India's firstbid for a hostile takeover of the IT space. Read more.
Remembering Manohar Parrikar: The Reluctant Politician Who Was Bridge Between RSS and Church. Read more.
