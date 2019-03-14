English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
News18 Wrap: Mumbai Bridge Collapse, Rafale SC Hearing & Other Stories You Missed
The Supreme Court on Thursday said that the Right to Information Act had ushered a revolution on the concept of confidentiality of documents after the government asked it to dismiss the petitions seeking a probe into Rafale fighter jet deal on the grounds that national security supersedes everything. The Supreme Court has reserved its order on whether it would examine the documents that the government says were stolen from the ministry of defence and should not be presented in court. "According to you, these documents affect national security and the court should not interfere... we have to consider it under the RTI Act," said Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi. Read all developments in the Rafale hearing with News18.com's LIVE blog.
At least 23 people have been injured as a foot overbridge outside the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) railway station in Mumbai collapsed on Thursday evening. Police said that the injured persons are being shifted to hospitals and senior officials have rushed to the site of the accident. Rescue operations are underway. Follow developments as they happen on News18.com's LIVE blog.
In a huge embarrassment to the Congress ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, its spokesperson Tom Vadakkan, once a key aide of UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, joined the BJP on Thursday and attacked his former party for its stand on Balakot air strikes. However, many on the internet trolled him for making several "anti-BJP" posts on social media before ending up joining the party. Read more.
After China on Wednesday once again blocked an initiative to tag Jaish-e Mohammad Chief Masood Azhar as a "global terrorist" by the United Nations Security Council, India said it was “disappointed” by this outcome. The move led to various reactions in India with hashtags like #BoycottChineseProducts trending on social media. Read more.
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi slammed India's response to China's blocking of India's bid to name Masood Azhar as a global terrorist, stating that Narendra Modi was 'Weak" and scared of his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping. In response, union minister Arun Jaitley in an interview with CNN News18 said that Jawaharlal Nehru was the "original sinner" as it was he who suggested China's nomination for a permanent seat at the United Nations Security Council.BJP also slammed Rahul on Twitter, referring to him as a "Chinese product". Read more.
After month-long deliberations, the Congress and JDS finalised a 20-8 seat agreement in the state which they have been ruling together for the past nine months now. Even though none of the top leaders of the Congress have voiced their concerns openly about the deal, the discomfort is visible. The state Congress leadership was not ready to cede more than six seats and the talks had hit a roadblock. Read more on the tensions within Congress ranks in Karnataka.
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s Gujarat rally had many firsts. Not only was this her maiden public meeting after being appointed eastern UP in-charge, but her tweaking of the usual introductory line of a speech was applauded by many. She began her address with "behno aur bhaiyon (sisters and brothers)". "...and I thought no one noticed!!" Priyanka Gandhi tweeted later. Read more.
Follow all stories and developments related to Lok Sabha elections 2019 on News18.com's LIVE Election tracker.
A man, who witnessed the killing of his two brothers during the Muzaffarnagar riots, was shot dead at Khatoli here, police said Wednesday. The communal clashes in Muzaffarnagar and its adjoining areas in August and September 2013 had claimed more than 60 lives while over 40,000 people were displaced. Read more.
With the grounding of the 737 Max aircraft, the Indian skies will see 15,000 fewer seats in the air. Interestingly, this comes on the heels of 12,000 seats already taken out due to the pilot shortage faced by IndiGo and the continuing financial challenges faced by Jet Airways. Satyendra Pandey writes that the upcoming votes, border tensions and frequent bans cause the aviation sector in India to nosedive. Read more.
India’s bid to get Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed's chief Masood Azhar designated as a "global terrorist" by the UN Security Council was once again blocked by China after the nation placed a “technical” hold on the resolution on Wednesday. Many Indians now want to ban Chinese products in India as a response.
With the grounding of the 737 Max aircraft, the Indian skies will see 15,000 fewer seats in the air. Interestingly, this comes on the heels of 12,000 seats already taken out due to the pilot shortage faced by IndiGo and the continuing financial challenges faced by Jet Airways. Satyendra Pandey writes that the upcoming votes, border tensions and frequent bans cause the aviation sector in India to nosedive. Read more.
India’s bid to get Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed's chief Masood Azhar designated as a "global terrorist" by the UN Security Council was once again blocked by China after the nation placed a “technical” hold on the resolution on Wednesday. Many Indians now want to ban Chinese products in India as a response.
