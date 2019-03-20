English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
News18 Wrap: Nirav Modi Arrested, All Accused in Samjhauta Blast Case Acquitted & Other Stories You Missed
News18 Wrap brings you some of the biggest stories on News18.com today to help you stay updated at all times.
File image of Nirav Modi.
News18 Wrap brings you some of the biggest stories on News18.com today to help you stay updated at all times.
A special court on Wednesday acquitted former RSS activist Swami Aseemanand and three others in the Samjhauta train blast case that left 68 people dead in 2007. The verdict came after NIA special judge Jagdeep Singh dismissed the plea filed by a Pakistani woman for examining eyewitnesses from her country, saying it was devoid of any merit. Read more.
Fugitive businessman Nirav Modi, the main accused in the PNB scam case, was arrested by the Scotland Yard on Tuesday, and was produced before a District Judge at Westminster Magistrates' Court in London to be formally charged. His bail plea was rejected by the court. Read more.
What is common between Vijay Mallya and Nirav Modi? Both are fugitive businessman. And both of them have the same defence lawyer, Anand Doobay, partner at UK-based Boutique Law LLP which specialises in extradition trial process. Read more.
Google was fined 1.49 billion euros ($1.7 billion) on Wednesday for blocking rival online search advertisers, the third large European Union antitrust penalty for the Alphabet business in two only years. Read more.
As India goes to vote in less than a month, it is not only the long queues of voters that would determine who wins the 17th Lok Sabha elections but also the postal ballots and the proxy voters. In the last Lok Sabha elections, more than 40,000 of the 70,000 government employees on poll duty had cast their votes through postal ballot. Read the complete News18.com explainer on the factors that determine polls.
Intensifying his 'Main Bhi Chowkidar' (I too am a watchman) campaign, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is interacting with security guards across the country. On Saturday, Modi on Twitter had urged his supporters to take the 'Main Bhai Chowkidar' pledge, saying he was not alone in the fight against graft and social evils.BJP leaders, including party president Amit Shah, and Union ministers followed suit and later prefixed their names on the microblogging site with 'chowkidar' as they sought people's support for the party in the Lok Sabha polls.
To track all election related stories, follow News18.com LIVE election Tracker.
A Haryana professor's passion to explain the very difficult subject of love through mathematical equations has earned him a suspension letter. According to reports, the professor in question, Charan Singh was delivering the lecture at a Karnal college in Haryana when he was discreetly recorded by one of the students in attendance as he shared the "love formulae" with them. Read more.
The tone of Congress campaign for 2019 election has started with the tone of soft Hindutva. This is not the first time we are seeing this, Congress used the same strategy during the campaign of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh election. The visit to Hindu temples and festival places with some of the Sufi Dargah is going to form the central theme of Congress campaign for disseminating symbolic massages. The recent plan of the Priyanka Gandhi tour, which is mapped by the party gives hint in this direction. Badri Narayan explains how beyond Congress's soft Hindutva, Priyanka is making inroads into crucial group with UP tour. Read more.
Agree or disagree?
War of Words: How Akhilesh Replied To Yogi's Taunt Over SP-BSP Coalition
Tuesday 19 March , 2019
Exclusive: News18 Tracks Down Nirav Modi in London
Friday 15 March , 2019
Who Is Brenton Tarrant, the Suspect Behind Christchurch Terror Attack?
Thursday 14 March , 2019
6 Dead, 32 Injured as Foot Overbridge Collapses Near CST Railway Station in Mumbai
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Why Haryana Govt's Proposed Bill Threatens Aravalli Forest Range
