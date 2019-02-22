English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
News18 Wrap: Pakistan Warns India Not to 'Mess' with it, BCCI Wants to Ban Pak from Cricket World Cup & Other Stories You Might Have Missed
News18 Wrap brings you some of the biggest stories on News18.com today to help you stay updated at all times.
Representative image. (Cartoon by Mir Suhail)
News18 Wrap brings you some of the biggest stories on News18.com today to help you stay updated at all times.
Amid the escalating tensions over the Pulwama attack, Pakistan on Friday warned India not to ‘mess’ with it and reiterated that it had nothing to with the terror strike on CRPF soldiers last week. "We can respond to full spectrum threats, we hope you don’t mess with us", Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations, Major General Asif Ghafoor, said at a press conference. Read more.
Meanwhile, the international terror financing watchdog FATF on Friday condemned the Pulwama terror attack and said Pakistan has failed to demonstrate a proper understanding on funding of terrorist groups such as Jaish-e-Mohammad and Lashkar-e-Taiba. Read more.
In a strong show of international solidarity and support for India, the United Nations Security Council comprising 15 nations, including China, on Thursday condemned in the "strongest terms" the "heinous and cowardly" terror attack by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed in J&K’s Pulwama. The move is a signal that China has finally come around to supporting India's fight against terrorism. Read more.
Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday said the government had decided to stop “our share of water that used to flow to Pakistan”. However, in a clarification that came on Friday, the Union minister said he had informed his department to prepare a plan to check “where all can India stop water going to Pakistan, if this kind of behaviour continued.” Can India unilaterally revoke Indus Water Treaty with Pakistan? News18 explains.
Days after he was sacked from The Kapil Sharma Show, where he featured as a special guest, Navjot Singh Sidhu has now reportedly been banned from entering Mumbai’s Film City, a popular shoot location, following his comments on the Pulwama attack and Pakistan's involvement. Read more.
The Supreme Court Friday directed chief secretaries and DGPs of 11 states to take "prompt" and necessary action to prevent incidents of threat, assault and social boycott of Kashmiris in the aftermath of the Pulwama terror attack. Read more.
Conflicting reports are emerging from within the BCCI about a possible move to send a letter to the ICC demanding Pakistan be barred from participating in the upcoming World Cup in England in the wake of the Pulwama terrorist attack last week. Read more.
In a bizarre incident, an 18-year-old girl from UK, woke up from a seizure-induced coma to find herself pregnant with a 7 lbs 10 oz baby girl. She had not known she was pregnant before slipping into coma. Read more.
The Congress has no natural leader in Chandni Chowk, South Delhi, East Delhi and the reserved North-West Delhi seat, leaving room for Arvind Kejriwal to propose a political manoeuvre. So why is Arvind Kejriwal still lobbying for an alliance with a reluctant Congress? Read Sidharth Mishra's take only on News18.com.
In the wake of the slaughter of 40 men of the Central Reserve Police Force at Pulwama in Jammu & Kashmir, patriotism is palpable everywhere — in streets, political discussions, public spaces, media platforms. It would be instructive to examine the content of this patriotism, especially as depicted in our cinema, and compare it with that of James Bond, the protagonist of the famous movie franchise. Ravi Shankar Prasad writes for News18.com.
The Supreme Court’s recent order to evict more than 10 lakh families, including tribal and traditional forest dwellers across 16 states, who live in forest areas has raised concern in several quarters. After the court order, more than 11 lakh families, whose claim is rejected under FRA, will have to move out of their homes by July 27, the next date of hearing. The court has said that the matter would be viewed seriously by the court if eviction isn’t carried out. Read more.
