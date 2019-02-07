English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
News18 Wrap: PM Modi Enters Poll Mode in Lok Sabha, Centre Mulls Stripping Bengal Officers of Their Medals & Other Stories You Might Have Missed
News18 Wrap brings you some of the biggest stories on News18.com today to help you stay updated at all times.
News18 Wrap brings you some of the biggest stories on News18.com today to help you stay updated at all times.
News18 Wrap brings you some of the biggest stories on News18.com today to help you stay updated at all times.
Converting the motion of thanks in Lok Sabha into a poll platform, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched an unsparing attack on the opposition, whom he called “adulterated”, and broadcast the achievements of his own government as he continued to build the narrative of a “majboor vs a majboot sarkar”. Read top quotes from the PM's address only on News18.com.
Taking a dim view of police officers joining Mamata Banerjee’s dharna in Kolkata, the central government is considering stripping them of their medals and may also bar them from central deputation, sources have told News18. Read more.
Dismissing all rumours of a political entry before the general elections, former Supreme Court Justice Kurian Joseph told News18 in an exclusive interview that he has no interest in contesting elections from his home state of Kerala for now. Read more.
Nearly a week after a shocking video of youth pulling down the pillars at Hampi heritage site in Karnataka surfaced online, the police have arrested three accused. According to the Hampi police sources, two are from Bengaluru, while the other one hails from Hyderabad. Read more.
Robert Vadra, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi's brother-in-law, appeared before the Enforcement Directorate for the second day on Thursday in connection with a probe into allegations that he laundered money to purchase illegal foreign assets. Read more.
It is 2019 and here we are, arguing yet another Muslim woman's right to wear a burqa. This time, the woman drawing the nation's ire is none other than Oscar-winning music maestro AR Rahman's daughter Khatija Rahman. All she had to do was wear a burqa. Rakhi Bose writes how using distorted versions of feminism to justify hate, especially Islamophobia, is the new trick up the neo-liberal jingoist's sleeve. Read more.
Receding Himalayan glaciers, flooded rivers, extreme weather events such as Kedarnath tragedy in 2013 and springs going dry -- much has been discussed about the Himalayas. Now, going beyond doubt and backed with data, a new comprehensive assessment of the Hindu Kush Himalayan (HKH) region has sounded dire warning bells. Nivedita Khandekar writes about new data that says two-thirds of glaciers in Himalayas could melt by 2100. Read more.
Blaming politicians for all the ills afflicting the country is commonplace. Not that it’s wrong; after all, their decisions cost us dear. They often get seduced by bad ideas; and no power, human or divine, can stop a bad idea whose time has come. But what about the originators and peddlers of sloppy concepts? Ravi Shankar Prasad writes that it is time the role of thought-leaders was scrutinised. Read more.
It is 2019 and here we are, arguing yet another Muslim woman's right to wear a burqa. This time, the woman drawing the nation's ire is none other than Oscar-winning music maestro AR Rahman's daughter Khatija Rahman. All she had to do was wear a burqa. Rakhi Bose writes how using distorted versions of feminism to justify hate, especially Islamophobia, is the new trick up the neo-liberal jingoist's sleeve. Read more.
Receding Himalayan glaciers, flooded rivers, extreme weather events such as Kedarnath tragedy in 2013 and springs going dry -- much has been discussed about the Himalayas. Now, going beyond doubt and backed with data, a new comprehensive assessment of the Hindu Kush Himalayan (HKH) region has sounded dire warning bells. Nivedita Khandekar writes about new data that says two-thirds of glaciers in Himalayas could melt by 2100. Read more.
Blaming politicians for all the ills afflicting the country is commonplace. Not that it's wrong; after all, their decisions cost us dear. They often get seduced by bad ideas; and no power, human or divine, can stop a bad idea whose time has come. But what about the originators and peddlers of sloppy concepts? Ravi Shankar Prasad writes that it is time the role of thought-leaders was scrutinised. Read more.
