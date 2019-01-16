English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
News18 Wrap: PM Modi Led Panel to Decide on New CBI Director, Swachh Kumbh & Other Stories You Might Have Missed
Just days after Alok verma was removed over corruption allegations and a petition challenging the appointment of M Nageswara Rao as interim director, the PM-led selection panel will meet on January 24 to decide on new CBI director. Meanwhile, the Congress has been attacking the prime minister for not appointing a regular CBI Director.
Protesting the alleged attempts at horse-trading and poaching of Karnataka Congress MLAs by the BJP, the workers of Youth Congress turned up outside the BJP headquarters in Bengaluru riding horses. The JD(S)-Congress coalition government in Karnataka, led by HD Kumaraswamy, is embroiled in poaching crisis. After two independent MLAs, R Shankar and H Nagesh, withdrew their support to the government on Tuesday. Read more on the novel protest.
Kanak Chandra Sarkar, the Jadavpur University professor who sparked massive outrage with a Facebook post in which he compared a woman’s virginity to a “sealed bottle”, has been taken off his duties with immediate effect and also been barred from entering the varsity campus till the completion of an inquiry by Women’s Commission. Read more on the controversy.
A Dalit farmer, a Muslim tea seller, and a housewife who works as a part-time tailor; all wearing red flashy plastic coats and cloth caps, strolling along the banks of Sangam at Kumbh with a broom in their hand. What else do they have in common? They are among the thousands of sanitation workers who have been tasked to keep the Kumbh clean. Read the News18.com special on the foot soldiers of Swach Kumbh.
As Delhi’s air pollution breaches new records every year, there is more to worry than just the respiratory troubles. While remedial measures taken by the Delhi government may be mitigating pollution woes, they are also playing a major role in leaving migrant construction workers jobless. Read News18.com's special report on how the pollution in Delhi is causing a reverse migration.
Some people in Jammu and Kashmir want the viral game PUBG banned. According to Pristine Kashmir and other journalists from the state, the Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) has asked Governor Satya Pal Naik to immediately ban PUBG, given the game's addictive properties and the the poor results of the recent class X and XII board examinations. Read more on the issue.
Vicky Kaushal's 'Uri' takes way too many creative liberties and that's problematic. This is where Aditya Dhar's Uri: The Surgical Strike falters. As much as it is a movie that focuses on a military strike to eliminate terrorist bases inside Pakistan, one cannot miss the cry for revenge here – both at the political and personal level. Read senior film critic Gautaman Bhaskaran's take on the film, which many have tagged as propaganda.
Pilgrims from across the world arrived in Prayagraj on Tuesday as the Kumbh Mela began amid a heady mix of spirituality, politics and tourism.
Vicky Kaushal's 'Uri' takes way too many creative liberties and that's problematic. This is where Aditya Dhar's Uri: The Surgical Strike falters. As much as it is a movie that focuses on a military strike to eliminate terrorist bases inside Pakistan, one cannot miss the cry for revenge here – both at the political and personal level. Read senior film critic Gautaman Bhaskaran's take on the film, which many have tagged as propaganda.
Pilgrims from across the world arrived in Prayagraj on Tuesday as the Kumbh Mela began amid a heady mix of spirituality, politics and tourism.
Kumbh Chronicles: The Man Who Shunned Comforts of Melbourne to be a Sadhu
Tuesday 15 January , 2019
News18 Explains: Sedition Vs Free Speech, What Amounts To Sedition
Tuesday 15 January , 2019
Watch : Traditional Bull-Taming Event ‘Jallikattu’ Begins in Madurai
Friday 11 January , 2019
Delhi Reacts to the 10% Reservation Bill For Economically Weaker Sections : Political, Helpful or Baseless?
Saturday 12 January , 2019
News18 Excerpts: Maya-Akhilesh Historic Press Conference, Both Parties to Contest On 38 Seats Each
Kumbh Chronicles: The Man Who Shunned Comforts of Melbourne to be a Sadhu
Tuesday 15 January , 2019 News18 Explains: Sedition Vs Free Speech, What Amounts To Sedition
Tuesday 15 January , 2019 Watch : Traditional Bull-Taming Event ‘Jallikattu’ Begins in Madurai
Friday 11 January , 2019 Delhi Reacts to the 10% Reservation Bill For Economically Weaker Sections : Political, Helpful or Baseless?
Saturday 12 January , 2019 News18 Excerpts: Maya-Akhilesh Historic Press Conference, Both Parties to Contest On 38 Seats Each
