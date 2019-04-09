LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
News18 Wrap: PM Modi Speaks to News18, SC to Hear Pleas in Rafale Case & Other Stories You Missed

News18 Wrap brings you some of the biggest stories on News18.com today to help you stay updated at all times.

Updated:April 9, 2019, 8:24 PM IST
News18 Wrap: PM Modi Speaks to News18, SC to Hear Pleas in Rafale Case & Other Stories You Missed
Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18
News18 Wrap brings you some of the biggest stories on News18.com today to help you stay updated at all times.

PM Modi Speaks to News18


In an exclusive interview with News18 Network Group Editor-in-Chief Rahul Joshi, PM Modi set the agenda for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, discussing a host of issues from Jammu and Kashmir to the Opposition. Read extracts exclusively on News18.com.

On Jammu & Kashmir: Blaming Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru for the crisis in Jammu and Kashmir today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel would have better handled the issue and the Valley would not have remained ‘mired in controversy’.

On BJP-PDP Alliance: Terming the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alliance with Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) an “experiment”, PM Modi said that the BJP-PDP coalition government in the state ran its course when Mehbooba Mufti kept delaying panchayat election in the state.

On Bengal violence: Looking to counter the perception that the situation in Kashmir has worsened over the last five years, PM Modi said there was more violence during the panchayat elections in West Bengal than the one held in J&K recently.

On Balakot air-strike: Lashing out at those seeking clarity on the damage and casualties inflicted by Indian air strikes on a Jaish-e-Mohammed terror camp in Balakot, PM Modi said Pakistan itself had given proof of the aerial bombing.

On Congress Manifesto:: The Congress promising Nyay (justice) this election is an admission of the injustices it committed for 60 years in power, PM Modi said.

In case you missed it


The Supreme Court will on Wednesday hear review pleas in Rafale jet case to decide if "stolen" Defence Ministry documents can be considered as evidence. A bench of Chief Justice Rajan Gogoi, Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Justice KM Joseph will pronounce the judgment on Rafale review pleas. Read more.

A BJP MLA and four security personnel were killed after Naxals attacked a convoy in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada on Tuesday afternoon. The BJP leader was identified as Bhima Mandavi, an MLA from Dantewada. Read more.

Veteran politician and Kerala Congress (M) chairman KM Mani (86) died at a private hospital in Kochi on Tuesday. Mani, who represented Pala Assembly constituency since its creation in 1965, was undergoing treatment for chronic respiratory illness for a while. Read more.

Explaining why PM Modi is seen on news channels more often than other politicians, Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy on Tuesday claimed that the Prime Minister applies "makeup or wax to get a shine" on his face before he appears in front of the cameras. Read more.

The secret formula of Madhya Pradesh farmers who now own cars and credit cards: A special report on how some farmers in MP are using micro-irrigation techniques to increase their produce and grow more with less water. Read more.

Follow all stories related to Lok Sabha Elections 2019 with News18.com's LIVE Election Tracker.

Agree or Disagree


More than hundred castes in rural India have been catogerised as General, Other Backward Castes and Schedule Caste by the modern Indian State. These categories emerged during the colonial rule and were appropriated by Indian states that emerged after Independence. Badri Narayan explores whether 'forgotten communities" stand a chance and space in 2019 elections. Read more.
