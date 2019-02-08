LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

News18 Wrap: PMO 'Interference' In Rafale Negotiations, Modi's Third Bengal Visit & Other Stories You Might Have Missed

News18 Wrap brings you some of the biggest stories on News18.com today to help you stay updated at all times.

News18.com

Updated:February 8, 2019, 7:58 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
News18 Wrap: PMO 'Interference' In Rafale Negotiations, Modi's Third Bengal Visit & Other Stories You Might Have Missed
News18 Wrap brings you some of the biggest stories on News18.com today to help you stay updated at all times.
Loading...
News18 Wrap brings you some of the biggest stories on News18.com today to help you stay updated at all times.

In case you missed it



The Prime Minister’s Office ran parallel negotiations with France even as the Defence Ministry was working out the Rafale fighter jets deal, ultimately weakening India’s position on the negotiating table, a report in The Hindu said on Friday citing an official note. Read more.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched a scathing attack on the Mamata Banerjee government, claiming it had defamed the soil of West Bengal and rendered its people helpless. Addressing his third rally in Bengal this week, Modi said 'Didi' had left the running of the state to an “extortionist syndicate” of middleman as she is busy eyeing his post. Read more on the PM's visit on News18.com.

What makes Bengal so important for BJP before 2019 elections? Read the News18 analysis.

Meanwhile, Congress president Rahul Gandhi is addressed the Kisan Abhar Rally in Bhopal where he attacked the PM on the Rafale deal. He said, "Ministry of Defence officers say that PM Modi signed a deal with France without even informing them. Modi did parallel negotiations to benefit his cronies."

Follow all developments related to Lok Sabha 2019 only on Nes18's live blog.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's car was on Friday allegedly attacked by a mob armed with sticks in Narela, an official in the Chief Minister's Office said. A group of about 100 men tried to stop Kejriwal's car and attacked it with sticks. The incident occurred when Kejriwal had gone to the outer Delhi locality to inaugurate development works in 25 unauthorised colonies. No one was hurt. Read more.

BSP supremo Mayawati may be asked to pay back the public money she spent as chief minister of Uttar Pradesh in erecting statues of herself and party symbol 'elephant'. On Friday, a bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi did not take kindly to the former CM's decision to use public exchequer for constructing grandiose stone images of herself and the BSP’s electoral symbol in several places, including Noida and Lucknow. Read more.

In breakthrough data survey, four organisations working with trafficked women and sex workers have released a report which states that close to 77% women voluntarily return to sex work after their rescue into shelter homes. Read more.

Agree or disagree?



The line-up of opposition leaders who either called or reached the dharna site in Kolkata to support Mamata Banerjee to support her recent stand-off wityh the Cenre included Congress president Rahul Gandhi, BSP chief Mayawati, Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu, Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav and DMK’s Kanimozhi. However, senior journalist Anita Katyal observes how the 'united' opposition may just have played into the Naredndra Modi's hands. Read more.

Art of the Day



rt

In a shocking incident, the Maharashtra Medical Council has busted a clutch of 57 doctors who submitted fake Post Graduation degrees – all procured in the name of the same medical college – in order to get registration from the council. Read more.

Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram