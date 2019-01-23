LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
News18 Wrap: Priyanka Gandhi Joins Active Politics, BJP Calls it 'Failure' & Other Stories You Might Have Missed

News18 Wrap brings you some of the biggest stories on News18.com today to help you stay updated at all times.

Rakhi Bose | News18.com@theotherbose

Updated:January 23, 2019, 8:37 PM IST
News18 Wrap: Priyanka Gandhi Joins Active Politics, BJP Calls it 'Failure' & Other Stories You Might Have Missed
In case you missed it


After years of speculation and mild denials, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has finally entered politics. Congress president Rahul Gandhi has given his sister the charge of poll preparations in eastern Uttar Pradesh in a direct challenge to Chief Minister and BJP’s star campaigner Yogi Adityanath. News18 Wrap brings you some of the biggest stories on News18.com today to help you stay updated at all times. Read more onthe latest developments.

The BJP was quick to seize the opportunity to attack Rahul Gandhi, saying the announcement means the Congress has formally declared him a “failure”. Meanwhile, welcoming his sister into politics, Rahul Gandhi said Priyanka’s appointment as the party’s poll manager in eastern UP has made the BJP “nervous” because she is a capable and hardworking leader. Read more.

Follow live updates on Priyanka's appointment as the AICC General Seceretary for UP East only on News18.com.

All India needed was 34.5 overs to win the first ODI against New Zealand. Shikhar Dhawan finished at 75 not out, taking India to a comfortable victory with 8 wickets. Read live updates from the celebration.

Breaking his silence on the Hardik Panya controvcersy, host and director Karan Johar has spoken about the matter and expressed his dismay. He has admitted accountability for his show and the views shared on a public platform, meant for mass consumption. Read more.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the Army not to victimise a Lieutenant Colonel who had moved the court against her assignment at a place that does not have a crèche. "Please make sure that she is not victimised for coming to the court. She has merely exercised her right," a bench headed by Justice DY Chandrachud told Additional Solicitor General Madhvi Divan. Read more.

A month before he resigned as the President of the Congress, Subhas Chandra Bose ended his Presidential address on March 10, 1939 with, ‘Bande Mataram’, refusing to acknowledge the controversy brewing around the decision to truncate the song - one that continues today. On his birth anniversary, read News18.com's special report on Bose's Forward Bloc, which striggles to move forward today.


Agree or disagree?


The Congress has upped the stakes for the 2019 Lok Sabha battle by playing its trump card against Narendra Modi, underlining its determination to not only oust the BJP but to make a credible bid for power. In an unmistakable signal to the ruling party and the opposition, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has been tasked with reviving the party in Uttar Pradesh. Ever since her electrifying debut on the campaign trail two decades ago, Congress workers have been awaiting her entry into the field. She has all the charisma her brother and party president Rahul Gandhi seems to be lacking in and her very presence galvanizes the rank-and-file. Read senior journalist Bhavdeep Kang's hot take on the issue, only on News18.com.


India probably retained the tag of the fastest-growing aviation market in 2018 as well, as the country added almost 22 million domestic fliers to take the total number of people in the skies last year at 138.97 million (117.16 million). That’s a jump of 18.6%, as per latest data by India’s aviation regulator, DGCA. So why is Jet floundering when the industry has been logging enviable growth and more and more people are taking to the skies? Read senior journalist Sindhu Bhattacharya's take on theissue to find out.

Art of the Day



Priyanka-Gandhi-Cartoon

In an unmistakable signal to the ruling party and the opposition, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has been tasked with reviving the party in Uttar Pradesh.



