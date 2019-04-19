English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
News18 Wrap: Sadhvi Pragya Claims She 'Cursed' 26/11 Hero Hemant Karkare, Priyanka Chaturvedi Quits Cong for Sena & Other Stories You Missed
News18 Wrap brings you some of the biggest stories on News18.com today to help you stay updated at all times.
In a shocking incident, Malegaon Blast accused Sadhvi Pragya Thakur, the BJP candidate from Bhopal, kicked off her poll campaign claiming that former chief of Mumbai’s Anti-Terrorist Squad, Hemant Karkare, who had died in action during the 26/11 terror attacks, lost his life because she had “cursed him”. Distancing itself from the comment, an embarrassed BJP said that the statement was Thakur's "personal view". However, it failed to denounce Thakur for the same. Read more.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took a swipe at Narendra Modi’s ‘Chowkidar Chor Hai’ campaign, saying the Prime Minister changed his 2014 ‘chaiwala’ pitch as the same tea heated twice becomes poisonous. she also said that she was in touch with all federal front leaders and that when the time came, PM would be chosen after due consultation. Read excerpts from the exclusive interview with CNN News18's Rahul Joshi.
In a surprise move, long-time spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi quit the Congress and joined the Shiv Sena, a day after she went public with her resentment against the Congress high command for reinstating members who had harassed her during a visit to Mathura a few months ago. Read more.
Two days after the death of Rohit Shekhar Tiwari, son of the late Uttarakhand Chief Minister ND Tiwari, the Delhi Police have registered a case of murder. An investigation was started after a postmortem report revealed “unnatural death”, sources told CNN-News 18. Read more.
In a historic moment, bitter former rivals Mayawati and Mulayam Singh shared the same stage on Friday after 24 years. As the Lok Sabha elections moved further east in Uttar Pradesh, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati sought to cement the Dalit-Muslim-Backward alliance of anti-BJP forces by calling Mulayam Singh Yadav a “real leader of the backward” unlike Prime Minister Narendra Modi whom she dubbed a ‘fake’. Read more.
As the country polled in the second phase of Lok Sabha elections on Thursday, Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar recorded a dismal turnout of 14.1%, reflecting upon the growing indifference of people towards polls which lingers on ground. Read more.
As Phase 2 of polling drew to a close on Thursday, a particular story that quickly caught on and spread like wild fire - that Google CEO Sundar Pichai came to India to cast his vote in Tamil Nadu. Here's the catch - Pichai holds a dual citizenship, meaning he is a citizen of both India and the Unites States. The Indian government does not allow NRIs holding dual citizenship to vote in any Indian election. Read more on the truth behind the story.
The fight for political supremacy in Maharashtra has apparently become a deeply personal and bitter combat between Narendra Modi and Sharad Pawar. But is the war-words costing Rahul Gandhi's NYAY promotions in Maharashtra? Read more.
The BJP clearly sees poetic justice in fielding terror accused Sadhvi Pragya Thakur against former chief minister Digvijaya Singh in the Bhopal Lok Sabha seat. If she was dubbed the ‘Hindu terror’ prototype, he was the prime mover behind the Congress’ campaign against it. Sadhvi Pragya, she of the saffron robes and tranquil mien, serves multiple purposes for the BJP: she is the militant and martyred face of Hindutva, underscores the party’s stand that national security is under threat and poses a formidable challenge to a Congress leader abhorred by the Sangh Parivar. Bhavdeep Kang writes how with Sadhvi's entry, the battle for Bhopal has turned a deeper shade of Hindutva. Read more.
In a subtle yet stark makeover for Rahul Gandhi, the Congress has released a new series of videos around the theme Bande Mein Hai Dum, launching a battle of personalities against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Read more on the new and energetic RaGa who is ready to throw a presidential fight against Modi.
