English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
News18 Wrap: TMC Releases Lok Sabha Candidate List for Bengal Seats, Mayawati Rules Out Congress Alliance & Other Stories You Missed
News18 Wrap brings you some of the biggest stories on News18.com today to help you stay updated at all times.
Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.com
Loading...
News18 Wrap brings you some of the biggest stories on News18.com today to help you stay updated at all times.
In her first poll rally, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday took a swipe at the Modi government saying that she was saddened by what was happening in the country. Priyanka Gandhi said that the Modi government did not stand on its promise of providing two crore jobs and Rs 15 lakh to every Indian, adding that vote is every voter’s weapon. Read more.
West Bengal chief minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday announced a list of her party candidates for all the 42 Lok Sabha seats in the state, dropping 10 sitting MPs. Read more.
Delivering a blow to the prospects of a Mahagathbandhan, BSP chief Mayawati made it clear on Tuesday that her party would not have any electoral tie-up with the Congress in any state for the Lok Sabha elections beginning April 11. In a statement, BSP supremo Mayawati said, "It is being made clear again that the Bahujan Samaj Party will not have any electoral alliance with the Congress in any state." Read more.
The Trinamool Congress’ continued romance with Tollywood continues with Mamata Banerjee announcing the candidature of five stars in its list of candidates for the 42 seats in Bengal. The list includes Nusrat Jahan, who will contest from Basirhat and Mimi Chakraborty who will contest from Jadavpur, while Shatabdi Roy and Dev (Deepak Adhikari) and Shatabdi Roy will look to retain their seats in Birbhum and Ghatal, respectively. Read more.
The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), led by MK Stalin, is considering taking all routes, including legal, to ensure that bypolls in all 21 constituencies are held along with Lok Sabha elections. As of now, the Election Commission has said bypolls in 18 constituencies will be held on April 18, barring three seats which are under litigation. Why are Assembly Bypolls so important and the key to power in Tamil Nadu? Read News18.com's special report to find out more.
Identity, border and left vacuum are the three factors that hold the key to BJP unlocking 20 Seats in West Bengal. Read News18.com's in-depth poll analysis for what lies ahead for the BJP in Bengal.
On 8 January 2018, the Congress party appointed transgender activist Apsara Reddy as national general secretary of its women's wing, the Mahila Congress, making her the 134-year-old party's first transgender office bearer. The move, seen as a stepping stone in giving representation to the third gender in Indian politics, was long overdue. This year, according to the ECI, there has been a 45 percent increase in voters of the 'other' gender. Read more.
A petition, filed by a Pakistani woman in the 12-year-old Samjhauta Express blast case that killed 68 people has brought a new turn to the already complicated case. But who Rahila L Vakeel and how did she file a last-minute petition that delayed the much awaited verdict in the high-profile bombing case? Read more to find out.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has released its campaign song for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, focussing on the demand for statehood for the national capital. The song makes it amply clear that AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal has, for now, decided to focus on Delhi politics. Given the performance of the party in Assembly polls in several states after registering a mammoth victory in Delhi, Kejriwal knows that political survival is the call of the hour. Sidharth Mishra writes that in pursuance of this goal, Kejriwal has set an agenda which he hopes would make him reap rich political harvest. Read more.
As many as four Congress legislators — Jawahar Chavda, Parshottam Sabariya, Vallabh Dharaviya and Ashaben Patel — have resigned from the grand old party and joined the BJP in the past month, suggesting that Operation Lotus is headed to retain all 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat. Read more.
In case you missed it
In her first poll rally, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday took a swipe at the Modi government saying that she was saddened by what was happening in the country. Priyanka Gandhi said that the Modi government did not stand on its promise of providing two crore jobs and Rs 15 lakh to every Indian, adding that vote is every voter’s weapon. Read more.
West Bengal chief minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday announced a list of her party candidates for all the 42 Lok Sabha seats in the state, dropping 10 sitting MPs. Read more.
Delivering a blow to the prospects of a Mahagathbandhan, BSP chief Mayawati made it clear on Tuesday that her party would not have any electoral tie-up with the Congress in any state for the Lok Sabha elections beginning April 11. In a statement, BSP supremo Mayawati said, "It is being made clear again that the Bahujan Samaj Party will not have any electoral alliance with the Congress in any state." Read more.
The Trinamool Congress’ continued romance with Tollywood continues with Mamata Banerjee announcing the candidature of five stars in its list of candidates for the 42 seats in Bengal. The list includes Nusrat Jahan, who will contest from Basirhat and Mimi Chakraborty who will contest from Jadavpur, while Shatabdi Roy and Dev (Deepak Adhikari) and Shatabdi Roy will look to retain their seats in Birbhum and Ghatal, respectively. Read more.
The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), led by MK Stalin, is considering taking all routes, including legal, to ensure that bypolls in all 21 constituencies are held along with Lok Sabha elections. As of now, the Election Commission has said bypolls in 18 constituencies will be held on April 18, barring three seats which are under litigation. Why are Assembly Bypolls so important and the key to power in Tamil Nadu? Read News18.com's special report to find out more.
Identity, border and left vacuum are the three factors that hold the key to BJP unlocking 20 Seats in West Bengal. Read News18.com's in-depth poll analysis for what lies ahead for the BJP in Bengal.
On 8 January 2018, the Congress party appointed transgender activist Apsara Reddy as national general secretary of its women's wing, the Mahila Congress, making her the 134-year-old party's first transgender office bearer. The move, seen as a stepping stone in giving representation to the third gender in Indian politics, was long overdue. This year, according to the ECI, there has been a 45 percent increase in voters of the 'other' gender. Read more.
A petition, filed by a Pakistani woman in the 12-year-old Samjhauta Express blast case that killed 68 people has brought a new turn to the already complicated case. But who Rahila L Vakeel and how did she file a last-minute petition that delayed the much awaited verdict in the high-profile bombing case? Read more to find out.
Agree or disagree?
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has released its campaign song for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, focussing on the demand for statehood for the national capital. The song makes it amply clear that AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal has, for now, decided to focus on Delhi politics. Given the performance of the party in Assembly polls in several states after registering a mammoth victory in Delhi, Kejriwal knows that political survival is the call of the hour. Sidharth Mishra writes that in pursuance of this goal, Kejriwal has set an agenda which he hopes would make him reap rich political harvest. Read more.
Art of the Day
As many as four Congress legislators — Jawahar Chavda, Parshottam Sabariya, Vallabh Dharaviya and Ashaben Patel — have resigned from the grand old party and joined the BJP in the past month, suggesting that Operation Lotus is headed to retain all 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat. Read more.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
War Of Words: Rahul Gandhi Asks PM To Tell Nation Who Released Masood Azhar From Jail
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Watch: Nirav Modi’s Bungalow Demolished Using Dynamite Sticks, ED To Take Jacuzzi And Chandelier
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Women's Day: Zoya, Alankrita And Nitya Say "Be Unapologetically Yourself"
-
Friday 21 December , 2018
Bikes, Technology And World Tours, In Conversation With Female Biker Dr. Maral Yazarloo
-
Sunday 03 March , 2019
For Women At Kumbh, Faith Triumphs Fear of Unwanted Gazes
War Of Words: Rahul Gandhi Asks PM To Tell Nation Who Released Masood Azhar From Jail
Friday 08 March , 2019 Watch: Nirav Modi’s Bungalow Demolished Using Dynamite Sticks, ED To Take Jacuzzi And Chandelier
Friday 08 March , 2019 Women's Day: Zoya, Alankrita And Nitya Say "Be Unapologetically Yourself"
Friday 21 December , 2018 Bikes, Technology And World Tours, In Conversation With Female Biker Dr. Maral Yazarloo
Sunday 03 March , 2019 For Women At Kumbh, Faith Triumphs Fear of Unwanted Gazes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kalank Cast Paints a Royal Portrait In Red, Black & White Ethnic Outfits by Manish Malhotra
- Priyanka Chopra is Super Proud as Nick Jonas' Sucker Hits No 1 on Billboard Hot 100
- Suniel Shetty Reminds Cricket Fans Why Rishabh Pant Shouldn't Be Compared to Dhoni
- Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Your Smartphone is Now Your Voting Companion
- Discussion About Ramadan and Election Dates are Totally Disgusting: Javed Akhtar
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results