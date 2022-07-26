News18's Day at Kartarpur Gurdwara: Tagged in Yellow and Blue, Indians & Pakistanis Share Visa-Free Worship, Reunions & Moose Wala

“Zindagi ka koi bharosa nahi hai, shukr hai hum mile (life is short, glad we met).” It was 25 years ago that first cousins Darpan Lal Khetpal, a Sindhi living in Karachi, and Sunil Khetpal, who lives in Indore, last met. These words and their emotional embrace marked the end of this long separation at the Sri Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara on Sunday.

News18 spent a day at the Kartarpur Gurdwara in Pakistan to see such stories unravel. Around 100 Sikh pilgrims of all ages travelled through the 4.7-km-long visa-free corridor to pay obeisance at the final resting place of Guru Nanak, few families across the borders united briefly in the Gurdwara compound and reminisced the old times, and instant friendships were formed between the Indians and Pakistanis. The corridor has been operational for a year now.

Sunil left with his family for India in 1997 while his cousin Darpan continued to live in Karachi. The Sindhi family got separated across borders. “Sunil’s father raised me, but I could not come for his funeral to India when he passed away,” says Darpan, sobbing. Sunil says the worry of passports being stamped on a Pakistan visit and travel to western countries becoming a problem stopped him from visiting Pakistan. The brothers shared a meal then at the Gurdwara’s Langar Hall.

“We got darshan of Guru Nanak ji and I could meet my brother too. I have come all the way from Indore, he has come all the way from Karachi. We travelled for two days to get here. We are thankful to both governments for making this corridor happen and visa-free travel being possible,” says Sunil.

He met his brother’s 12-year-old son for the first time and Darpan met Sunil’s daughter for the first time too. “We do speak on video calls, but there is a unique pleasure of meeting in person. We spent our childhood together. This was the only way to meet as visas to India are a big issue,” Darpan says.

The Journey to Pakistan and Worry Over Stamp

From the Indian side, a journey of about an hour from Amritsar brings one to the Integrated Terminal, Dera Baba Nanak from where one clears Indian security and immigration to go to Pakistan. One must apply online 14 days before the desired journey date and a police verification follows before the permission comes through. One also needs a negative Covid report and a passport to travel through the corridor. It was inaugurated in November 2019 but soon after it was closed for 18 months due to Covid-19 before reopening again.

“Will our passport be stamped by the Pakistan authorities?” an aged couple from Ludhiana asks as one steps onto a battery-powered cart operated by the Indian side to ferry us to the border gate of Pakistan. This, News18 realised, is the biggest worry of visiting Indians as a Pakistani stamp on the passport is generally a negative mark when it comes to applying for visa to the US or European countries. This also explains why only about a hundred pilgrims visited this Sunday, though up to 5,000 are allowed.

Indian officials are at pains to explain no such stamp will be applied by Pakistan on the passports and it a visa-free travel corridor. Once one crosses into Pakistan on foot, right next to a BSP post, a Pakistani bus is ready to take us further to the immigration building on the Pakistan side. The Pakistan Rangers stand guard here.

At the immigration building, one’s fingerprints are scanned and a fee of $20 is charged. A striking feature here is how courteous Pakistan officials are.

“So how do you feel being in Pakistan? Is this your first visit? Hope you find our attitude to be welcoming,” the Pakistani official accepting the $20 fee says. At the immigration counter, the official asks about the traveller’s profession and then slips in an innocuous question. “Are you expecting any relative or friend from Pakistan at the Gurdwara?” One understands the import of this query once you are at the Gurdwara, as some families from both sides tie up their visit schedule to meet up.

Indian pilgrims are an excited lot too. Sarabjit Singh has got his whole family, including his aged mother, to Kartarpur. He asks the Pakistani driver if he can drive the bus towards the Gurdwara, a distance of about 4.5 km from the immigration building. The driver politely turns the request down, but lets Singh pose in the driver’s seat.

Across the route to the Gurdwara compound, one can see Pakistani posts on both sides and one crosses a bridge over the river Ravi to reach the compound. Most officials handling the pilgrims here are Pakistani Sikhs and a Pakistani official briefs the visitors.

The Gurdwara Compound: Langar and Talks

In pristine white, the Shri Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara and the compound is a sight to behold. This is the final resting place of Guru Nanak and one of the holiest shrines for Sikhs, and a dream to visit for Indian Sikhs since 1947 after Partition. The entries to the huge compound are from different gates for Indians and Pakistanis, but they can mingle once inside. The Indians wear yellow tags and Pakistanis wear blue ones for easy identity. One must not exchange or take off these tags.

One can stay here till about 3:30 pm India time and the time at hand ensures one can find numerous discussions between Indians and Pakistanis to be in full swing in various parts of the compound. In one discussion, we found the Indians telling Pakistanis that they liked Imran Khan while the Pakistanis could not stop raving about the songs of Sidhu Moosewala, the Punjabi singer murdered recently in Punjab.

In another corner, an Indian family discusses about their home town Gujranwala in Pakistan and make enquires of how it has changed from a Pakistani family which hails from there.

Inside the Langar Hall of the Gurdwara, Pakistani Sikh women prepare food which is served all day to visitors from both countries. It is a surreal sight here to see Indians and Pakistanis seated next to each other, being served food by Pakistani Sikhs and Muslims, and discussions don’t stop here as well. Many Indians and Pakistanis are seen clicking selfies together.

“I have come with seven members of my jatha here for the first time. My soul feels blessed on coming here. Pakistanis here treated us very well and gave us lots of respect,” Amarinder Singh from Ferozepur tells News18.

Shaheed Advocate, from Pakistan, is also in long discussions with Indians visiting here. “Our food and mannerisms are same. We appeal to the governments on both sides to relax the visa regimes to make visits simpler,” he says. News18 also met a group of friends who hail from Sialkot in Pakistan but are settled in Dubai and are visiting Kartarpur on Sunday. “Lots of Pakistanis come here but Indian visitors are few due to the protocols. We welcome all. Pakistani Sikhs should also be allowed to visit the Dera Baba Nanak Gurdwara in India through a visa-free regime,” Usman from Sialkot says.

Sone young Pakistanis here say they wish to visit places in India like Delhi and Chandigarh. “We hear a lot about Delhi and Chandigarh while we are in Dubai. We see these cities in the Bollywood movies. My roommate in Dubai for the last seven years is from Bihar, so we can relate to each other,” Adnan, who works as a chef in Shangrila hotel in Dubai, says.

Moving around the compound, one cannot help but not miss the sneaking presence of ISI agents too, who keep a hawk eye.

Dawn to Dusk: Now Back Home

As the clock hits 3:30 pm IST, Indian pilgrims are asked to make their way back from the compound and with a call of ‘Wahe Guru Ji Da Khalsa, Wahe Guru Ji Di Fateh’, Indian pilgrims make their way back in the Pakistani buses towards the Indian border. The short journey brings us back and Customs here don’t allow any biological items to be allowed in, as some people try get soil from Kartarpur into India.

“It was a lifetime experience. I never thought I would ever be able to go to the resting place of Guru Nanak,” an aged Satnam Singh says as he steps out of the Indian immigration building.

A board on the Indian side does advise Indian pilgrims while going to Pakistan not share their phone numbers or address with anyone while in Kartarpur. But some still do and get the numbers of Pakistanis too, given the quick and warm bonds that Indians and Pakistanis usually form.

It is a religious pilgrimage but the Kartarpur Corridor is helping build people-to-people contact between both the countries. Many Indians, in fact, pose near the Pakistani flag emblem at the border gate for pictures; the Rangers let them do so.

