News18's Public Sentimeter Reveals Majority of Indians Support Govt's Decision to Ban Chinese Apps

A nation-wide mega survey conducted by News18 revealed that almost 90% of the respondents support the Centre's ban on 59 Chinese apps. Further, 86.8% of the respondents voted in favour of the ban being extended.

Amid border tensions with China, the Indian government on Monday banned 59 mobile apps including TikTok, UC Browser and other apps "prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity and defence" of the country.

All the apps banned have some preferential Chinese interest and a majority have parent Chinese companies.

The survey concluded that 77.5% of the respondents believed the Chinese apps were spying and stealing their data.

Moreover, 57.1% said the ban should not be lifted even if they agree to comply with Indian regulations.

Law, Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said the government has banned apps for safety, security, defence, sovereignty and integrity of India.

The release said the Ministry of Information Technology has received many complaints from various sources including several reports about misuse of some mobile apps available on Android and iOS platforms for stealing and surreptitiously transmitting users' data in an unauthorized manner to servers which have locations outside India.

Meanwhile, 76.7% of the respondents said they would not go back to these apps even if the ban was lifted, 71.7% cent of them said e-commerce companies in India should prominently display 'Made in China' labels for products originating from China and 80.2% cent voted saying India should impose a strict ban on using telecom equipment from Chinese vendors like Huawei and ZTE.