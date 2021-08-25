News18Urdu to Create Awareness About Covid Vaccination with 'Zingadi ka Yakeen Vaccine Campaign

After the coronavirus pandemic hit the country, the News18 network too has waged a war against it. In these difficult times of the pandemic, the News18Urdu did not leave its viewers alone. It has helped in making people understand this.

In this connection, News18Urdu has started a campaign called “Vaccine is the reality of life” (Zingadi ka Yakeen Vaccine) to bring awareness about vaccination among viewers so that information about vaccination could be given to them and they should be made to understand the importance of vaccination.

Union Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi inaugurated this campaign. On this occasion, the Minister said that this initiative of the News18Urdu is the demand of time. He said that hating vaccines is an invitation to infection and not getting vaccinated is dangerous.

Apart from Naqvi, the Minister of Minority Affairs in the Maharashtra government, Nawab Malik and a prominent leader of the Samajwadi Party, Abu Azami were also present during the inauguration.

Both the ministers praised the initiative of the News18Urdu. The leaders blamed the Central government for the inadequate supply of vaccines. Both the leaders also said that whenever a vaccine is available, people must get themselves jabbed as this is the only way to defeat the coronavirus.

Padmashri Dr Mohsin Wali and Dr Swati Maheshwari were also present on the occasion and both of them appealed to people to participate in the campaign. Singer Muhammad Vakil participated in the programme with his family members. He said that this campaign is going to save the lives of lakhs of people and “that is why I forgot my own sufferings and participated in this campaign".

He also sang his song related to Corona to create awareness among the people.

Nasir Khan of the famous Malwa Gharana, Indore, was also part of the campaign and he recited the couplets of Satluj Rahat to underline the importance of the vaccination.

The aim of News18Urdu is to dispel the wrong impression about the vaccination among the people and make them aware of its importance. The Network believes that most people are staying away from vaccination because of some rumours spread among them.

Several important people from all walks of life are associated with this campaign.

Life is most precious and that is why this campaign has the blessings of religious scholars and religious leaders of all faiths. The one-month-long campaign of News18Urdu fully tries to underline the importance of vaccination among the viewers.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here